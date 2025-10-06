The ultimate guide to Sam’s Club: Member benefits, how to sign up & more

Tired of wasting your precious free time schlepping from store to store to pick up routine essentials for your family? You may have considered joining a members-only warehouse store to turn your one-stop-shopping dreams into a reality, and I highly recommend it.

One of our favorites is Sam's Club, where from Mar. 20-29, you can take advantage of the brand's best membership offers of the season: Join Club for just $15 or Plus for just $50. And, you don't just get access to the warehouse pricing when you sign up. Below, I break down everything you need to know about a Sam's Club membership.

What are the different types of Sam’s Club memberships?

Sam’s Club offers two membership levels:

Sam’s Club membership: $50 a year

Sam’s Club Plus membership: $110 a year

A Sam’s Club Plus membership offers all of the benefits of the classic Sam’s Club membership plus other perks (more on that below).

Sam’s Club members can shop in-store or online and get access to everyday savings on everything from groceries and household essentials to clothing, toys, gadgets and more.

All members can also take advantage of the store’s 100% satisfaction guarantee, which entitles shoppers to a refund or replacement (with select exceptions) on purchases made in-store or online.

What benefits come with a Sam’s Club membership?

Customers can sign up for the Sam’s Club Membership for $50 a year. For a limited time, new members will also receive $30 in Sam’s Cash for joining.

This membership tier allows customers to shop in-store and online and comes with the following perks:

Two membership cards: After joining, you’ll receive two cards so you can keep one on hand and share the other with a member of your household.

After joining, you’ll receive two cards so you can keep one on hand and share the other with a member of your household. Instant savings: Club members get access to limited-time discounts in-store and online.

Club members get access to limited-time discounts in-store and online. Members-only fuel prices: At Select Sam’s Club locations, Club members can save money at the gas pump.

Scan & Go shopping: To speed up the shopping process, Club members can scan items as they move through the store and skip lines with in-app checkout. This feature is also available while ordering at the in-store café and at the gas pump.

To speed up the shopping process, Club members can scan items as they move through the store and skip lines with in-app checkout. This feature is also available while ordering at the in-store café and at the gas pump. Free curbside pickup: While placing an eligible order, Club members can save even more time shopping and take advantage of free curbside pickup.

While placing an eligible order, Club members can save even more time shopping and take advantage of free curbside pickup. Bonus offers: Club members can earn Sam’s Cash outside the club and enjoy offers on shopping, dining and more. Plus members earn 20% more.

Sam’s Club Mastercard: Club members earn 5% Sam’s Cash back on gas (first $6,000 per year, then 1% after), 3% on dining and 1% on other purchases. In Sam’s Club stores, you’ll earn 1% with a Club membership and 3% with a Plus membership.

What are the benefits of a Sam’s Club Plus membership?

Customers seeking a few more perks can sign up for the Sam’s Club Plus Membership for $110 a year. For a limited time, new members will get $60 in Sam’s Cash for joining.

The Plus membership tier offers all the benefits of a Club membership plus the following perks:

Early shopping hours: Want to beat the crowds? Plus members can shop in-store up to one hour early.

Want to beat the crowds? Plus members can shop in-store up to one hour early. Free delivery from the club on orders over $50: If you’re in a rush, Plus members can get free same-day or next-day delivery on eligible orders over $50.

Free shipping on orders over $50: Don’t have time to drive to the store? Eligible orders ship for free when you spend $50 or more.

Don’t have time to drive to the store? Eligible orders ship for free when you spend $50 or more. Tire and battery center savings: Plus members save 50% off installations.

Plus members save 50% off installations. Pharmacy savings: Plus members can get up to 10 select generic medications for $0, savings on pet medications and free prescription delivery.

Plus members can get up to 10 select generic medications for $0, savings on pet medications and free prescription delivery. Optical savings: When you buy a pair of glasses, you’ll save 40% off additional pairs for the same person.

2% Sam’s Cash back: While shopping throughout the year, Plus members earn Sam’s Cash (up to $500 per year) on in-club qualifying purchases.

Best Member’s Mark finds

In addition to the brand-name products sold at Sam’s Club, the store also has its own collection of products called Member’s Mark. The brand makes a wide range of products, including food, beverages and clothing to pet supplies, toys, home decor and more. Listed below is a glimpse into the types of Member’s Mark products you’ll find in-store and online.

When it comes to cookware, frying pans are often subjected to the most abuse on a regular basis, so it’s best to replace them every once in a while. This three-piece set comes with 8-inch, 10-inch and 12-inch frying pans to help you tackle all your cooking needs. They also feature a ceramic non-stick coating and are safe to use with all cooktops.

If the towels in your bathroom aren’t as soft or absorbent as they once were, replacing them normally gets expensive quickly, but you can pick up this six-piece set for less than $30. It comes with a mix of bath towels, hand towels and washcloths that are made with Intellifresh odor-free technology and an OEKO-TEX certified material that’s free from harmful chemicals.

Whether you’re lounging around the house or hitting the gym, this comfy pair of wide-leg, relaxed fit pants is down for whatever. Available in four colors and seven sizes, the pants are made of a four-way stretchy fabric that moves with you. The material is equally suitable for warm and cool weather, making these pants an affordable wardrobe sample you can wear throughout multiple seasons.

For days when you’re sick of your go-to jeans, these stretchy five-pocket pants offer a bit more polish, making them equally suitable for the office or a night out. They’re available in 17 sizes and six colors, ranging from khaki to black. And for less than $15, you won’t feel bad about picking up a few pairs.

You can never have enough tank tops or camisoles on hand. This two-pack makes it easy to add to your collection for less than $13 and comes with two reversible tank tops that are perfect for layering underneath blouses, sweaters and more.

Cue the nostalgia. With any luck, your kids will let you play alongside them as they explore all the features of this quaint wooden dollhouse. It features a classic farmhouse design and has interactive elements, including opening doors and a removable roof plus furniture to decorate the interior.

If you ask us, you never need an excuse to buy someone (or yourself) a bouquet of flowers. This charming arrangement features a variety of seasonal flowers and comes with a seven-day freshness guaranteed.

Keeping an emergency stash of batteries on hand is a smart idea, but they aren’t exactly cheap. This set comes with 48 AAA batteries at an affordable price to help ensure that you always have backup power at your disposal when you need it.

Searching for the perfect gift for a baby shower? New parents will agree that you can never have too many clothes. This 15-piece set comes with everything from beanies and bodysuits to pants and cardigans in pink, blue or cream. It also includes handy essentials like bibs and burp cloths.

Over 3,000 Sam’s Club customers have bestowed a 4.7-star rating on these Fair Trade certified coffee pods that feature notes of browned sugar and caramel. The set comes with 100 pods that can be popped in a Keurig or other single-serve machine.

Over time, mattresses gradually become less comfy. If you’re still not convinced that it’s time for a whole new one, you can make yours a bit more cozy by adding a mattress topper. This one is stain-resistant and machine washable, plus it has an elastic deep pocket that fits around mattresses with ease.

A good night’s sleep is always worth the investment. This set of 1000 thread count Egyptian cotton sheets is made with a breathable, moisture-wicking fabric to keep you cool while you catch some zzz’s. The patented True Grip fitted sheet also features a wide elastic to simplify the process of making the bed.

Sure, a trip to the pet store can be fun for you and your furry friend, but sometimes, you simply don’t feel like making an extra stop. Luckily, the Maker’s Mark collection features a variety of pet products, including beds. This one is made with a firm orthopedic foam and has a machine washable cover that makes it easy to clean up any accidents.

If you can’t remember the last time you replaced your recliner, it’s probably seen better days. This cozy option combines comfort and convenience with its auto power reclining function, power adjustable headrest, USB ports, wireless charging pad and LED lighting strip. The best part? Plus members can get it shipped for free.

Upgrade your current television setup with this 4K smart TV. The brand says the colors are exceptionally vivid and rich, with minimal lag and blur.

If your pantry needs some organization, this set of eight rectangle and square food containers doesn’t just save space, the containers help preserve freshness with flip-lock lids, per the brand. They have clear windows for an easy view, but the best part is the lids are interchangeable across boxes, so you don’t have to worry about matching them up to find the right fit.

For hot sleepers, the right cooling pillow can be a worthwhile investment. Luckily, this Member’s Mark Member’s Mark Hotel Premier Collection Premium Cooling Gel Memory Foam Pillow is just under $20. It also has a cool-to-the-touch, washable zip cover with an antimicrobial treatment that prevents odor-causing bacteria from growing, according to Sam’s.

Upgrade your living space with a new place for loved ones to settle in. This plush sofa’s modular design means you can change the different pieces and connect the storage ottoman on either side to create a lounge that fits best in your space or use it as a separate coffee table/footrest. It comes in seven neutral, stain-resistant, water-repellent and pet-friendly fabrics.

This classic long-sleeve pajama set is made from a buttery micro modal material and will become a staple in your nighttime lineup. The timeless style comes in five colors and has a sophisticated feel with a notched collar, pipping accents and front pocket. Plus, the long pants are also designed with a drawstring for an adjustable fit.

Whether you’re gearing up for holiday entertaining or on the lookout for hostess gift ideas, check out this set of two charcuterie boards. Handmade from natural acacia wood, the rectangular and round serving pieces have a smooth finish and can be used for everything from meats and cheeses to desserts.

From road trips to gifts they’ll actually use, there’s a reason this Weekender bag is a best-seller. This durable carry-on bag is made of linen and cotton and has a detachable shoulder strap. The roomy interior has a zipper pocket for cosmetics or small accessories and a separate bottom shoe compartment.

These wrinkle-free, 100% Egyptian cotton sheets are quick-drying and offer hotel-quality softness thanks to a high thread count, per the brand. They’re also a great choice for hot sleepers because the cotton material helps regulate body temperature while the bacteria-fighting finish helps keep them smelling fresh, according to the brand. They are available in eight neutral colors, like Soft Silver, Zinc or Washed Indigo and a range of sizes from twin to split king.

Set the mood (and table) for your holiday meals with a festive stoneware dinnerware set that’s seasonal and durable for years to come. This 12-piece bundle has everything you need for service for four and comes in your choice of a holly, Christmas tree or snowflake pattern. Whether you’re shopping for daily use or a party tablescape, the semi-matte glaze finish gives each piece a smooth feel. Plus, you can’t beat the convenience of being dishwasher and microwave-safe.

Whether for your primary or guest bedroom, give your space a cold-weather upgrade with this wintery comforter set. Available in six seasonal plaid and mountainscape prints, the plush bundle brings a cozy mountain vibe with a velvet feel. It comes in two sizes, full/queen or king, and has three matching pieces: a sherpa-lined comforter and two decorative pillow shams.

For the youngest members on your holiday gift list, check out this durable play sofa that encourages imagination and grows with kiddos. The foldable couch comes in four separate foam pieces, giving little ones the versatility to arrange it into multiple creative shapes. There are seven colors to choose from, and the removable covers are machine-washable for easy cleaning.

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Chrissy Callahan has written for StyleCaster, Shop Today and more. She has covered topics including home and kitchen and mattresses for NBC Select. For this story, she researched the different Sam’s Club memberships and benefits.

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