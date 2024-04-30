My disdain for vacuuming started when I was 11; I’d often come home from middle school and had to vacuum the living room. After I finished, my dad closely inspected every inch of the floor, searching for dust bunnies or arrant debris I missed. While I hated it at the time, I’m now grateful that my dad instilled a meticulous work ethic in me when it comes to home cleaning. Still, that gratitude never changed my negative attitude toward vacuuming. Want to know what did? The Shark Cordless Detect Pro. It might sound hyperbolic or even a bit trite, but this vacuum made me fall in love with getting my floors as clean as possible.

Since I began my vacuuming career at a tender age, I fancy myself an expert. I’ve used quite a few models since middle school: My parents’ high-end Miele canister vacuum (which required me to lug around two separate components), the plastic Dirt Devil stick vacuum in my college dorm that could barely tackle a quarter-sized dust bunny and, finally, the clunky Bissell pet vacuum, which felt like it aggravated my allergies further. None of them could hold a candle to the Shark Detect Pro.

The cordless vacuum comes with a dock that keeps it charged and automatically empties all the collected dirt and debris to a canister. The bagless base is meant to hold up to 30 days of waste; in my experience, this has been true. It has HEPA filtration and an anti-allergen complete seal that traps 99% of dust and allergens, according to the brand. The base also has an odor neutralizer to keep the collected waste from developing a smell in your home, and I have never noticed an odor from the device in the eight months I have been using it.

The vacuum has four deep cleaning features: DirtDetect, EdgeDetect, FloorDetect and LightDetect. The different modes react to hidden dirt by increasing suction when it senses edges, switching brush rolls when you are on a carpet and shining a light to see dirt better whenever the vacuum senses dark areas like under your couch. The vacuum is lightweight and easily maneuvers around furniture. Yes, even to those hard-to-reach areas. Shark says the Detect Pro is 30% lighter than their full cordless vacuums without compromising power. The vacuum can be converted into a handheld and includes a crevice tool and pet multi-tool attachment.

Run time: 60 minutes | Capacity: 0.44 qts | Weight: 14.8 lbs | Warranty: 5 years

What we like

I have two cats. I am also allergic to cats. And dust. The Shark Detect Pro has made my allergies not only bearable but manageable. It’s able to find dust bunnies and cat hair that I didn’t even know existed. Truly, I have noticed a significant decrease in flare-ups since using the Shark Detect Pro

To me, it’s the perfect vacuum. I love how it self-empties. You don’t need to worry about getting dust and dirt on your clothes or around the trash can, which inevitably happens with other models and is, subjectively, the grossest part. Every time you dock the vacuum, a whimsical chime goes off, and the next thing you know, the giant ball of hair, skin flakes, bread crumbs and other unmentionables gets suctioned into the base. It is hard to say just how satisfying it is to watch. Maybe those with an affinity for pimple-popping videos will understand.

Speaking of messes, the aforementioned two cats come with litter, and it gets everywhere. Not only that, but because of the small pieces, most vacuums I’ve used have never been able to get all of it. The Shark Detect Pro doesn’t leave any litter behind. There is a light at the top of the vacuum that changes from blue to red when it’s suction increases to get every litter particle.

This is my first cordless vacuum, and I truly didn’t know what I was missing. I no longer have to unplug and replug in my vacuum as I move from room to room. As a stick vacuum, the Shark Detect Pro is lightweight and easy to move around. It makes it easy to pull out for daily cleanings just like I did in middle school. Although this time, I actually enjoy it.

Things to note

Although I have no complaints about this vacuum, and it works well in my apartment, the dock takes up space, which is important to note if you live in a small space. My husband and I were able to tuck it nicely into a corner of our home office. And while the vacuum is cordless, the charging dock needs to be connected to an outlet

Secondly, this vacuum is not affordable, costing $450. Shark includes a five-year limited warranty on the device that covers repairs and replacements on the original unit and attachments that are deemed defective. Considering the warranty and the vacuum’s capabilities, I feel it’s well worth the investment.

Why trust NBC Select?

Rebecca Rodriguez is the editorial projects manager at NBC Select and has tested hundreds of products across categories like skin care, home appliances, fitness equipment and more.

