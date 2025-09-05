We don’t always have the answers, but we have some people on speed dial who do — which is why we present to you our series FYI where we have experts explain if lip balm is actually bad, how often should you wash your hair and more.

The velvety, smooth texture of suede can look (and feel) so luxurious. Whether it’s a jacket, boots or some other clothing item, it’s a material that adds richness and depth to your style. That said, suede can also scare some people away due to its reputation for being tricky to care for. After all, it’s not like you can simply throw suede into the washing machine with your favorite laundry detergent. Thankfully, taking care of suede is easier than you might think.

To help you do that, we asked experts for their top tips and also gathered some highly rated suede protectors and tools worth considering.

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

How to protect suede

The first step to caring for suede is to learn how to protect it. Our experts all agree that reversing damage once it’s done is harder than protecting suede in the first place. One of the best things you can do to safeguard this material is to spray it down with a protective spray before you start wearing it, says Eric Neuner, CEO of the shoe repair company NuShoe, who adds that these sprays can repel water and other things that may stain your suede.

Suede protector sprays can be found at retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Target, and must be reapplied regularly to maintain effectiveness. How often you do so depends on how often you wear the item, says Neuner. Start seasonally and increase frequency to every other month if you wear the item frequently. One other note: Before applying a new suede protector all over, test it in a small, hidden area first to ensure it works for your item, says Neuner.

Highly rated suede protector sprays

This water-repellent spray helps prevent stains and damage on your suede shoes and accessories by creating a barrier on surfaces once the solution dries. It defends footwear and more against inclement weather (rain, snow, sleet, etc.) too, according to the brand. To use it, simply spray it around 6 to 9 inches away from your item and let it dry for at least one hour.

This spray is ideal for protecting suede and nubuck leather shoes and accessories. (Nubuck leather is made from cattle hide that’s sanded on the grain and has a thicker texture than suede, according to leather care brand Leather Honey.) The spray helps your shoes maintain their texture and breathable material while preventing damage from elements like rain, according to the brand. You spray it around six inches away from your shoes after dampening the surface and then wipe away excess and let it air dry. Since the bottle is only around 4 ounces, it’s travel friendly, too.

Ideal for preventing scratches or scuffs on leather and suede shoes and accessories, this spray is easy to apply: Simply dry the shoes first and get rid of any dust and then spray it around six to nine inches away from the surfaces of your shoes or accessory. Let it dry for at least 30 minutes. The spray protects the shoe’s surface without altering its texture or breathability, according to the brand.

This spray is perfect for protecting suede shoes and accessories, as well as other fabrics like knits and leather. Aside from shoes, the brand also recommends using it on hats. The formula is free of PFAS and other “forever chemicals,” according to the brand and since there are refills available, they’re a more sustainable option.

How to clean suede

Add a protective layer

The best way to keep suede accessories clean is by first adding a layer of protection when they’re new, according to Simon Elliott, the founder and operations director of custom clothing brand Clifton. “First, protect the suede with a water-repellent spray designed for suede or leather, as this will help guard against stains and moisture,” he says. “When not in use, always store your suede items in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight or heat sources that could cause the material to crack.”

Brush it

If you do happen to get a stain on your suede accessories after, then Elliot recommends turning to a brush and/or eraser. “Brushing suede helps restore its texture and appearance, keeping it from looking worn or matted,” he says. “Regular brushing lifts the nap and helps remove any surface dirt.” Elliot also recommends brushing your suede items after each use. In terms of which type to use, it’s best to look for ones with rubber or nylon bristles, since they’re soft but durable enough to clean suede without scratching it, according to Elliot.

Use an eraser

After brushing, Elliot recommends using a suede eraser to help with cleaning, too. Suede erasers don’t look all that different from pencil erasers and they’re made with a crumbly rubber material that can penetrate the suede texture. Wait until your stain is dry and then use medium to firm pressure to rub the suede eraser over the spot. The eraser will leave behind some white debris. Dust it off with a suede brush, going toward the grain, and your spot should be gone — or at least less obvious, says Elliott.

Best suede brushes

This versatile brush has four types of bristles: rubber bristles to help remove dirt, a welt brush for cleaning crevices, a rounded welt brush for cleaning around parts of shoes with stitches and metal bristles to lift tough dirt and residue, according to the brand.

This brush, around the size of a smartphone, is ideal for putting in your backpack or handbag for on-the-go cleaning. Aside from suede, it also works on nubuck leather and canvas, according to the brand.

Best suede erasers

This suede cleaning kit comes with a brush with multiple bristles types and a side eraser. The brush helps lift and remove debris, and the eraser helps buff away hair, dust, water spots and more, according to the brand. Aside from shoes, it’s also ideal for clothing and furniture.

This set has a small brush with horsehair bristles and a rectangular buff to clean suede shoes and maintain their texture. The brush helps rid of any dust or solid debris and the buff cleans the dirt stains. Aside from shoes, this set is perfect for cleaning hats and baseball caps, according to the brand

When to take your suede to a professional

Oops — you got caught in a rainstorm with your suede boots on or spilled a cup of coffee on your favorite suede armchair. Some stains or damage are just too big to handle on your own. If you’ve tried brushing your suede or using an eraser and it’s not helping, it’s time for professional help. “For deep cleaning, professional wet cleaning or steaming is best,” says Salvador Villarreal, owner of VIP Dry Cleaners in San Diego, California. Just make sure you find someone reliable who has experience cleaning suede. “I always tell people to look for reviews that note positive experiences having similar items as yours cleaned,” says Elliott.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts with specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and experience. We also ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Eric Neuner is the CEO of the shoe repair company NuShoe.

Simon Elliott is the founder and operations director of custom clothing brand Clifton.

Salvador Villarreal is the owner of VIP Dry Cleaners in San Diego, California.

Why trust NBC Select?

I am a contributor at NBC Select and a journalist who regularly covers beauty, home and lifestyle. For this story, she interviewed experts on how to take care of suede.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.