Is your skin feeling dry? A hyaluronic acid serum can help. Is dullness getting you down? Consider a vitamin C serum. But what about dark spots? Focusing on a serum with a lesser-known ingredient called tranexamic acid may be able to help.

Known for fading dark spots and melasma (a type of pigmentation), tranexamic acid is available orally via a prescription or as a topical in over-the-counter serums. Experts we spoke to said the oral version is much more potent but also comes with more side effects. They noted that serums are a great way to test this ingredient to see if it works for your dark spots. Below, we asked three board-certified dermatologists to explain exactly what tranexamic acid is and share their favorite tranexamic acid serums.

What is tranexamic acid serum?

Are you unfamiliar with tranexamic acid? “It is a skincare ingredient derived from the amino acid lysine and used for its ability to reduce the appearance of dark spots,” says Dr. Brendan Camp, a board-certified dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology in New York City. “It is considered a skin brightening agent.”

As mentioned, tranexamic acid can be prescribed orally, but it is also available in over-the-counter serums that address dark spots and melasma. Serums are formulated to deliver a high concentration of an active ingredient and including tranexamic acid in a serum may improve its delivery to skin cells and efficacy, says Camp.

Why is tranexamic acid beneficial in a serum?

“Topical tranexamic acid is considered a first-line treatment for mild melasma,” says Dr. Anne Truitt, a board-certified dermatologist in San Diego. Melasma is brown splotches on the face caused by the sun or hormonal changes. But tranexamic acid serum can help with more than just melasma.

If you have uneven skin tone or hyperpigmentation, the brightening capabilities of tranexamic acid serum may help, says Dr. Anna Chacon, a board-certified dermatologist in Miami, Florida. “It also has anti-inflammatory benefits and can help calm and soothe skin—which makes it beneficial for individuals with sensitive or reactive skin.”

How we picked the best tranexamic acid serums

When shopping for a tranexamic acid serum, dermatologists say there are a few things you should keep in mind:

Concentration: Serums have varying concentrations of tranexamic acid in them. It likely won’t be effective if you pick something with a super low concentration. “So, when shopping for a skincare product with tranexamic acid, look for something that contains between 2 and 5% of this ingredient,” says Camp.

Serums have varying concentrations of tranexamic acid in them. It likely won’t be effective if you pick something with a super low concentration. “So, when shopping for a skincare product with tranexamic acid, look for something that contains between 2 and 5% of this ingredient,” says Camp. Formulation: Most serums with tranexamic acid contain other ingredients, too. “Choose a serum that is formulated with other beneficial ingredients such as antioxidants, hydrating agents, or skin-soothing ingredients to enhance the overall benefits to your complexion,” says Chacon.

Most serums with tranexamic acid contain other ingredients, too. “Choose a serum that is formulated with other beneficial ingredients such as antioxidants, hydrating agents, or skin-soothing ingredients to enhance the overall benefits to your complexion,” says Chacon. Rating: Recommendations can help you sift through the many serums available. We included tranexamic acid serums recommended by dermatologists or with at least a 4.0-star average rating from over 1,000 reviews.

The best tranexamic acid serums of 2024

Are you interested in adding a tranexamic serum to your routine but not sure how? “Serums should be applied to skin after it has been cleansed and toned, and prior to the application of other skincare products, like moisturizers and sunscreen,” says Camp. Here are dermatologist-recommended serums to try, as well as some highly rated options.

According to Glow Recipe, this serum combines vitamin C and guava extract to brighten your complexion and tranexamic and ferulic acids to soothe redness and irritation. I like that it is formulated in a fast-absorbing gel—an attribute that means it doesn’t feel sticky on skin, says Camp. The serum can be applied daily, though the brand suggests using it three to four times a week if you have sensitive skin.

Made specifically to address dark spots, this serum has 3% tranexamic acid. It also has bakuchiol, a plant-based ingredient that is similar to retinol that can also help with discoloration, says Camp. The serum works for all skin types and can also address dullness and an uneven skin tone, according to the brand.

Vitamin C and 2% tranexamic acid combine in this serum to address dark spots and brighten your overall complexion. The gel formula is super concentrated, so a little goes a long way, according to the brand. It can be used morning or night and should be applied after washing your face but before moisturizer and sunscreen.

This is one of Truitt’s top picks for serums with tranexamic acid. Along with 3% tranexamic acid, it contains kojic acid and niacinamide—both of which also help with discoloration, according to SkinCeuticals. The formula is very thin, so it spreads easily, and a little goes a long way. According to the brand, this serum cannot only treat dark spots but also be used preventatively.

Truitt and Camp like this treatment from the luxury skin care brand SkinMedica. “This powerful brightening treatment contains a proprietary combination of lotus sprout extract, tranexamic acid and niacinamide to correct the appearance of dark spots and melasma,” says Camp. It can also be used as a preventative treatment to mitigate future discoloration, according to the brand. This serum can be used both in the morning and night. If you use it in the morning, just apply sunscreen afterward as it can make your skin more sun sensitive, according to SkinMedica.

This affordable serum combines 3% tranexamic acid with 4% niacinamide, a form of vitamin B known to fade dark spots and brighten your overall complexion, according to the brand. The serum has a dropper, so you can easily apply a few drops to your fingertips and pat it on your skin after washing your face. This serum has a 4.3-star average rating from over 4,100 reviews on Amazon.

This serum, which has a 4.2-star average rating from over 1,400 reviews on Amazon, contains tranexamic acid and glycolic acid, which gently exfoliate to address dullness. This serum can be used as a spot treatment and applied directly to dark spots—or it can be used all over to help even out your skin tone. If you use it in the morning, just apply SPF afterward.

Who is tranexamic acid serum best for?

Topical tranexamic acid is safe for all skin colors and most skin types. “Some patients have skin irritation, but it is usually mild and will resolve with moisturizing,” says Truitt. “Patients with eczema, sensitive skin, or other skin-barrier disorders may find this topical agent irritating to the skin.” If you’re unsure how your skin will react, Chacon recommends a patch test. Use the serum on the inside of your wrist (the skin is similar to your face). Wait a day, and if you’ve noticed no reaction, you should be okay.

Potential side effects of tranexamic acid serum

Like any ingredient, tranexamic acid serum has potential side effects, though they are rare. Along with redness and irritation, the derms we spoke to suggested being aware of a few other side effects.

Anytime you use something new, you want to look for an allergic reaction, says Chacon, who points out that the patch test can help identify this kind of reaction. Beyond allergic reactions, your skin may become more sensitive to the sun while using tranexamic acid serum. “Because of this it is crucial to use sunscreen daily to protect the skin from UV damage,” says Chacon.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts with specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Why trust NBC Select?

Bethany Heitman is a contributor at NBC Select and a journalist who regularly covers beauty, home and lifestyle. For this story, she interviewed three board-certified dermatologists.

