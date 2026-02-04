Wisdom isn’t the only thing that comes with age. As you get older, certain skin care-related processes in your body begin to slow, including collagen and oil production. These processes are responsible for keeping your skin firm, plump and moisturized so when they wane, you’ll notice slight sagging, crepey skin and more dry patches, according to board-certified dermatologist Dr. Annabelle Garcia.

To help address some of these common skin care concerns, experts recommend swapping out your standard body lotion with one that’s specifically targeted for mature skin. These lotions have ingredients that help increase the production of these slowed processes while also protecting, repairing and moisturizing the skin.

I spoke to board-certified dermatologists to learn more about collagen production and how to shop for effective body moisturizers that support it. I also included their recommendation for the best body lotions for mature skin along with highly rated options.

How I picked the best body lotions for mature skin

When shopping for a lotion for mature skin, dermatologists recommend keeping the following in mind:

Ingredients : The best ingredients for mature skin are ones that stimulate collagen production (to reduce fine lines) and improve firmness. There are many options that can do so like retinol, peptides, antioxidants, ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and plant extracts and oils, says Garcia. They all work in different ways, so I made sure to include options that have one or more of these ingredients in their respective formulas. Antioxidants protect the skin from damage, reduce age spots and even skin tone, while ceramides strengthen the skin’s natural barrier. Hyaluronic acid penetrates deep into the skin to draw in moisture and retain it. Plant extracts and oils work similarly and also soothe and repair the skin.

: The best ingredients for mature skin are ones that stimulate collagen production (to reduce fine lines) and improve firmness. There are many options that can do so like retinol, peptides, antioxidants, ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and plant extracts and oils, says Garcia. They all work in different ways, so I made sure to include options that have one or more of these ingredients in their respective formulas. Antioxidants protect the skin from damage, reduce age spots and even skin tone, while ceramides strengthen the skin’s natural barrier. Hyaluronic acid penetrates deep into the skin to draw in moisture and retain it. Plant extracts and oils work similarly and also soothe and repair the skin. Consistency : This list includes lotions (one of the most lightweight moisturizers), creams (a thicker version of a lotion), body butter (the thickest type of cream) and balms (an ointment-like consistency.) What you choose comes down to your skin type and personal preference.

: This list includes lotions (one of the most lightweight moisturizers), creams (a thicker version of a lotion), body butter (the thickest type of cream) and balms (an ointment-like consistency.) What you choose comes down to your skin type and personal preference. Price: You can find super high end lotions for mature skin or options that are much more cost-friendly. To accommodate all budgets, I focused on finding lotions across different price points.

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

The best body lotions for mature skin in 2026

Best overall

When recommending lotions to her patients with mature skin, Garcia says she recommends this option from EltaMD because it improves dry skin, evens out skin tone and protects the skin barrier. It has a rich consistency and blend of moisturizing ingredients, including hyaluronic acid that increases hydration in the skin, reduces any flaking and the appearance of fine lines, according to the brand.

Best retinol body lotion

This body lotion has a great texture that’s rich but not too heavy and is also at an affordable price, according to Dr. Omer Ibrahim, a board-certified dermatologist in Chicago. In addition to its goldilocks consistency, many reviewers say it’s first and foremost effective at improving the tone and texture of the skin while also increasing overall firmness. The retinol that’s responsible for those benefits is encapsulated (meaning it slowly releases) so that it won’t cause as much irritation to the skin, according to the brand.

Best protective formula

Reviewers say this creamy lotion is great for very dry skin and leaves their skin feeling soft after applying. They also say they see a slight firming effect, but to see and feel results, they suggest consistent use. That’s because it uses a combination of antioxidants, including vitamin C and an enzyme that reduces fine lines, protects your skin cells from damage and then repairs and regenerates them, according to the brand.

Best budget pick

This sensitive skin-friendly moisturizer improves the appearance of dull skin while simultaneously improving the skin’s firmness, according to the brand. Reviewers say this overnight treatment, which has a 4.7-star average rating from more than 1,500 Amazon reviews, especially helps around the neck, decolletage and chest area, and that they notice a firming effect over time. You can use it to combat current fine lines or to prevent them.

Best formula to splurge on

This rich and buttery cream uses a blend of peptides, amino acids and vitamins to firms and plump the skin while also helping reduce the appearance of stretch marks, cellulite and more, according to the brand. Reviewers suggest being patient when looking for results — they say it takes a few weeks to see reduced fine lines, marks and discoloration. If you prefer a thinner consistency, the brand also makes a lotion formula.

Regardless of the consistency you choose, both products will have verbena flower/leaf extract in the formula, which the brand recommends avoiding if you’re pregnant or breastfeeding unless you are under the supervision of a qualified healthcare provider.

Best for crepey skin

Garcia also recommends this body lotion from SkinMedica, which uses extracts and oils to improve skin texture, firmness and the look of sagging. Reviewers say it absorbs quickly into the skin and doesn’t leave a tacky or sticky residue. They also say that in comparison to other firming creams, this one shows a significant difference in improvement in areas like their arms.

Best firming cream

This body cream works in three ways by soothing, toning and firming the skin. Reviewers say it has a rich, thick consistency that’s easily spreadable, and that it leaves their skin feeling soft and hydrated all day until they reapply it at night. Some reviewers say its citrus-like scent is pleasant, while others find it a bit too powerful when first using it.

Most soothing formula

This option is ideal for people with very sensitive skin because it has a rich texture formulated with shea butter and squalane, and it also has probiotics, which can help with the skin’s microbiome, says Ibrahim. Together (along with other ingredients), you can reduce redness and irritation, and soften and smooth the skin, according to the brand.

Best for uneven tone and texture

This moisturizing lotion has encapsulated retinol to gently firm the skin. You don’t have to worry about it causing irritation though (which is a common side effect of retinol) since it has additional ingredients that moisturize and calm the skin, according to the brand. For the best results, apply this nightly from your shoulders to your toes, according to Versed.

Best for dry skin

This ultra hydrating and moisturizing formula from Epionce uses plant extracts and oils to improve the skin’s firmness and tone, according to Garcia. It also helps strengthen the skin barrier by retaining moisture in areas prone to dryness, like the elbows and knees, according to the brand. Reviewers say that even though it’s fragrance-free, the combination of ingredients causes it to smell, but they say it’s not overwhelming, overbearing or unpleasant.

Best balm

Reviewers say this firming body balm has a luxurious texture that makes the skin look more plump, reduces the appearance of fine lines and helps combat dryness. They also say that it leaves their skin looking silky without being oily or greasy. When you apply it to dry skin, it leaves a pearl-like shine but when you apply it to damp skin, it has more of a matte finish, according to the brand.

Best body butter

Formulated by dermatologists for older, fragile, sensitive skin, this body butter has sea buckthorn extract that stimulates collagen production and reduces inflammation, while also nourishing the skin, says Ibrahim. This cream is easy to apply despite its rich texture because your skin absorbs it quickly, he says. It’s also safe for newborns and those prone to eczema, psoriasis and ichthyosis, according to the brand.

Best refillable pick

Josie Maran’s refillable body butter has a whipped texture and that reviewers say make that their fine lines less prominent, giving the skin a more supple appearance. This version has no added fragrance, but if you prefer a more fragrant option, the brand makes additional formulas with scents, including its popular Topless Tangerine option.

Most versatile

This non-greasy option uses a combination of lipids, antioxidants and proteins to reduce sagging, increase moisture and repair the skin barrier, according to the brand. Reviewers love its texture because it doesn’t feel heavy, goes on smooth and absorbs quickly since it’s lightweight.

Most lightweight

Reviewers say this silky, fast-absorbing lotion leaves their skin feeling smooth and looking firm. They also love that it helps improve uneven tone; many have noticed dark spots and hyperpigmentation reduce in appearance. However, some reviewers say it can irritate very reactive and sensitive skin due to the retinol in the formula. If you notice irritation, you can reduce frequency or mix it with a retinol-free body cream, according to the brand.

Best for sensitive skin

Another option from Cetaphil, this body cream is hypoallergenic, fragrance-free and gentle enough to use twice daily on aging skin, according to the brand. The formula has mandelic acid, an AHA that experts have previously told us can encourage skin cell turnover for a brighter look. It also has centella asiatica, which can soothe sensitive skin and help with elasticity, according to Cetaphil.

Best unscented option

If you prefer an unscented lotion, consider this option from Jergens. It contains collagen and amino acids to help firm and glycerin to hydrate, according to the brand. Reviewers like the lightweight consistency and say that it doesn’t feel greasy on the skin.

How to shop for body lotions for mature skin

When purchasing a body lotion for mature skin, our experts recommend paying extra attention to a formula’s ingredients and your specific skin type.

Ingredients

Ceramides: These are lipid molecules in the skin’s outer layer that help maintain the skin barrier, retain moisture, and protect against environmental damage.

These are lipid molecules in the skin’s outer layer that help maintain the skin barrier, retain moisture, and protect against environmental damage. Plant-based oils or butters : Ingredients like coconut oil, jojoba oil, shea butter, squalane) have occlusive benefits that protect the skin and seal in moisture, making them useful for conditions like eczema or dermatitis since they can heal dry, cracked or irritated skin quickly, says Ibrahim. They’re also packed with compounds that can help with collagen stimulation and production, he says. These ingredients also act as a replacement for the natural sebum our bodies begin to produce less of, which in turn yields dryness, according to Ibrahim.

: Ingredients like coconut oil, jojoba oil, shea butter, squalane) have occlusive benefits that protect the skin and seal in moisture, making them useful for conditions like eczema or dermatitis since they can heal dry, cracked or irritated skin quickly, says Ibrahim. They’re also packed with compounds that can help with collagen stimulation and production, he says. These ingredients also act as a replacement for the natural sebum our bodies begin to produce less of, which in turn yields dryness, according to Ibrahim. Collagen-inducing ingredients: Collagen degradation can lead to a loss in firmness and a higher chance for solar purpura (a common condition for older individuals that results in easy bruising. Ingredients like retinol, bakuchiol (a retinol alternative) and peptides can all help boost it, according to Ibrahim.

Collagen degradation can lead to a loss in firmness and a higher chance for solar purpura (a common condition for older individuals that results in easy bruising. Ingredients like retinol, bakuchiol (a retinol alternative) and peptides can all help boost it, according to Ibrahim. Antioxidants: Antioxidants, including vitamin C and sea buckthorn extract, can protect the skin from environmental aggressors, minimize inflammation and stimulate wound healing, says Ibrahim.

Antioxidants, including vitamin C and sea buckthorn extract, can protect the skin from environmental aggressors, minimize inflammation and stimulate wound healing, says Ibrahim. Vitamin K and arnica montana extract: For maturing skin, these help reduce and resolve bruises.

Because maturing skin tends to be more sensitive, avoid potentially irritating ingredients like fragrances, says Ibrahim.

Skin type

Those with drier skin typically benefit more from a heavier body lotion with a richer texture as the skin “drinks up” the moisturizer, says Ibrahim. Those with more oily skin tend to prefer lightweight lotions as heavier textures can feel like they’re just sitting on top of the skin, leading to an uncomfortable sensation. Ultimately, the choice is personal, one isn’t better than the other.

Frequently asked questions What age do fine lines typically settle in? In your 20s: Skin starts losing collagen production. You may start seeing some very fine, minor fine lines start to form.

Skin starts losing collagen production. You may start seeing some very fine, minor fine lines start to form. In your 30s : Collagen production begins to noticeably slow down, and elastin starts to weaken. Fine lines may begin to have more prominence. In addition, the skin starts to lose volume and firmness, and early signs of sagging can appear. You may also notice uneven skin tone or texture, and hyperpigmentation due to sun damage may become more prominent.

: Collagen production begins to noticeably slow down, and elastin starts to weaken. Fine lines may begin to have more prominence. In addition, the skin starts to lose volume and firmness, and early signs of sagging can appear. You may also notice uneven skin tone or texture, and hyperpigmentation due to sun damage may become more prominent. In your 40s : You may experience a noticeable loss of collagen and volume — fine lines and sagging become more pronounced.

: You may experience a noticeable loss of collagen and volume — fine lines and sagging become more pronounced. In your 50s+: The aforementioned process above continues. How does a mature skin body lotion compare to a standard body lotion? Body lotions for mature skin are typically formulated to provide more hydration than “standard” lotions, says Garcia. Their purpose is both to hydrate the skin as well as address concerns like dry skin, loss of elasticity, and fine lines. They will also be creamier, thicker and have a higher concentration of standard active ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, ceramides, niacinamide, and antioxidants for hydration, plumping, brightening, and protection, as well as retinols and peptides, she says. What age do you need to use a body lotion for mature skin? Since you can use them for preventative care, you can start using a mature skin body lotion as early as your 20s. Be aware that higher concentrations of ingredients, such as niacinamide and retinol, might be too strong or irritating for young skin, says Garcia. However, if the body lotion is explicitly targeting crepey skin, there’s no real reason to use it so early in your 20s and 30s since this issue isn’t as prevalent, according to Ibrahim. What is the best way to apply body lotion? You should always apply a body moisturizer within three minutes after getting out of the shower when the skin is still slightly damp because this helps trap moisture, according to Ibrahim. Work a generous amount of lotion in gentle, upward strokes to prevent sagging, irritation and damage, says Garcia. Don’t forget about rough areas of your skin that need moisture, including elbows and knees, according to Ibrahim.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Why trust NBC Select?

Bianca Alvarez is a former associate reporter for NBC Select. For this article, she interviewed two dermatologists about body lotions for mature skin and included their recommendations along with highly rated options.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.