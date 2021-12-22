IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Smart home bestsellers 2021: The most purchased home tech

Select readers invested in new baby monitors, smart sprinklers, projectors and more this year.
There’s a large variety of smart home tech to choose from — below, we dive into what Select readers purchased most in 2021.
By Gabriella DePinho

Making your home “smarter” often involves adding a wide variety of tech into your space. While the phrase “smart home” might instantly have people thinking of home security systems, the product category of smart home tech has a much broader range of offerings that spans coffee machines, picture frames and more.

Throughout 2021, as people made purchases to automate their lives, brands announced new smart home offerings. Amazon announced a whole host of new smart home products in the fall, from security systems to thermostats and a smart fitness device. Other companies also released new products: SimpliSafe introduced a wireless outdoor camera, Aura released a new smart picture frame, Keurig released a Wi-Fi-connected brewer and Facebook launched two new Portal devices.

Below, we dive into the smart home products Select readers purchased the most in 2021.

1. Infant Optics DXR-8 Video Baby Monitor

2. Skerell 100-inch Projection Screen with Stand

3. eufy Security SpaceView

4. Wyze Cam v3

5. Rachio 3e 8-zone Controller

6. Motorola Connect60 Video Monitor

7. Kasa Smart KL130 Light Bulb

8. Orbit B-hyve XR

9. Wyze Video Doorbell and Chime

10. Mdebbron 120-inch Projection Screen

11. TCL 50-Inch Class 5 Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED Smart TV with Roku

12. Dragon Touch Digital Picture Frame

