More and more brands are breaking into the red light therapy space (Shark Beauty and Nanoleaf, to name a few). But one of the first names many people think of is Solawave, probably because of its viral Solawave Red Light Wand. The brand launched it in 2020, and has been making red light products since. If you’ve been wanting to try the technology for yourself, its Wrinkle Retreat Pro Face Mask is 37% off at Walmart right now.

This FDA-cleared mask uses multiple wavelengths of red light (red, deep red, amber and infrared) to target wrinkles, skin tone and skin firmness, according to the brand. It has a rechargeable controller that’s attached to the mask with a physical wire — a common and easy-to-use setup among red light masks. The treatment time is three minutes, which is faster than many competitors, and the brand recommends three to five treatments a week.

Walmart currently has the best price, but if you buy the mask on Solawave’s website, it’s a buy-one-get-one-free deal.

More Solawave products on sale

The rose-gold color of this red light wand is over 60% off at Walmart right now, but it’s low in stock, so you’ll want to grab it while you can. The wand uses one wavelength (red) in combination with gentle warmth and facial massage to rejuvenate your skin, according to the brand. It also has a built-in timer to help guide you during each three-minute treatment.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who covers technology, fitness and deals, including stories on smartwatches, running shoes, wireless earbuds and more. I also cover home and health tools like blood pressure monitors, smart scales and air purifiers. For this story, I checked Solawave prices and price history across multiple retailers to find the best deal.

