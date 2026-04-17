If you’ve ever commuted with a bulky yoga mat, then you’ve probably been recommended the foldable Stakt Mat by fitness fans on your TikTok or Instagram feed. We’re obsessed with it, but is the brand’s other workout equipment actually worth the nearly $50 to $150+ price range?

To find out, we put Stakt’s entire fitness catalogue to the test. The TL;DR: All of the equipment we tested is highly adjustable, easy to store and sleek; however, there are a few downsides, including the bulkiness and durability of the mat and high prices across the board. Below are our honest thoughts about the brand’s 13 workout accessories, including the newly launched weighted vest.

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Our honest review of Stakt

What we like

The Stakt Mat $ 94.00 Stakt What to know What we like Foldable and adaptable

Easy to store in small spaces

Can fold certain panels Something to note Easily scuffs

Can be slippery

The Stakt Mat is, without a doubt, one of the best innovations in the fitness space we’ve tried over the past few years. It folds into a rectangle that’s less than a foot long (a standard yoga mat is nearly 6 feet long and around 2 feet long when rolled up), so you can store it more easily than a typical yoga mat. It’s made up of six panels that fold into each other, and you can fold one or more individual panels to give you more support during your workout. For example, my right palm is very sensitive due to a past injury, so I need that extra bit of cushion to keep it from hurting during downward dog or planks. Plus, when all panels are folded, you can even use the mat as a stepping block.

“I love that I’m able to fold the mat up to be more supportive under my arms when they’re feeling a little tired or strained,” says NBC Select associate social media editor Caitlin Cusack, who uses the mat for at-home Pilates. “It has just enough cushion to feel comfortable, but still feels supportive and I don’t feel myself slipping around, even when I’m in a heated class.”

Reporter Zoe Malin folds the mat to provide extra support for her wrists and elbows. Courtesy of Zoe Malin

After trying the Stakt Mat over the past three years, NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin abandoned all other mats for strength training, mat Pilates and sculpt workouts. “I fold it all the way out when I’m laying on it, fold it halfway when I want extra support for my knees and fold it all the way into a platform when I want to use it as a step, elevate one of my legs or elevate my hands to take pressure off my wrists or elbows in planks. I have wrist issues, so that’s huge for me,” she says.

One of the biggest pros of the foldable mat is how easy it is to store: “Since it’s rectangular and flat on the top and bottom, I shove it under my couch or bed, or slide it between things in my closet, which is harder to do with a rolled-up yoga mat,” says Malin.

However, it does have its issues: It easily scuffs and it’s slightly slippery, especially if you’re in a heated workout. It’s also slightly too bulky to easily carry it around. (More on drawbacks and improvements below.)

Since the Stakt Mat folds down flat, you can store it more easily in small spaces like under your bed or couch. Courtesy of Zoe Malin

The Stakt Mat Pro $ 128.00 Stakt What to know What we like More durable than standard mat

Textured, non-slip surface

Easy to store Something to note Expensive

The Stakt Mat Pro addresses all of the issues of the original Stakt Mat. Unlike the standard mat, which has a smooth surface, this model has a textured side that faces upward, making it more durable and grippy. The Pro is also thicker and holds up better during higher intensity, sweatier workouts, especially if you’re wearing sneakers. “The textured surface makes it more resistant to scratches and scuffs, plus it’s extra thick and cushioned, which I love to protect my joints, knees and wrists,” says Malin. It does weigh slightly more than the standard mat, but you can barely tell, our editors say. (The standard mat weighs three pounds while the Pro weighs 3.4 pounds, both of which are lighter than a standard yoga mat, which usually falls within 3.5 to 4.5 pounds).

This mat is extremely easy to fold and unfold, making it great for those with little storage space. Courtesy of Mili Godio

The Stakt Mat Pro is $34 more than the standard mat, but Malin says the Pro’s versatility and durability make it worth the extra money. The brand recommends cleaning the mat by wiping it down with a towel, warm water and oil-free soap or using Stakt’s cleanser spray ($16), which I also tried and recommend. If you’re on the taller side, or if you simply want more room on your mat, consider the The Stakt Mat Pro XL ($158), which is longer and wider than the Stakt Mat and Pro.

The Stakt Weights $ 108.00 Stakt What to know What we like Compact

Minimalist design

Twistable Something to note Small weight range

Can be noisy

For me, when it comes to weights, it’s adjustable or nothing. You can adjust these Stakt weights to two, four or six pounds. I alternate between two weights when doing yoga sculpt or Pilates, so the fact that I can quickly switch weights in one fell swoop rather than putting away one pair and picking up another is life changing. Plus, my entire New York City apartment is as small as most people’s living rooms, so there’s no place to store a weight rack or even a bulky adjustable weight stack. The brand offers a weight case ($44, sold separately) to carry them to the gym or store them away, and if you purchase these weights, the case is a must, in my experience. It keeps the hand weights in one place and makes them easy to reach for whenever I need them.

Compared to more traditionally-shaped dumbbells, these slim, sleek pieces are easier to maneuver through certain overhead movements, like tricep raises. Courtesy of Mili Godio

These come in handy if you know your limits: Since I usually don’t go above six pounds when doing sculpt workouts, the weights’ two- to six-pound range is perfect. Whenever I need to go a little heavier, I use two weights in one hand. However, if you lift heavier than 12 pounds, you’re not going to find these useful.

“I’ve been using these for over six months and they’re still my favorite piece of equipment in my home gym collection,” says NBC Select senior editor Nikki Brown, who mainly uses them when doing dumbbell workouts on YouTube. “They’re easy to navigate, even when I want to add or subtract weight in the middle of a session. I’m admittedly motivated by the aesthetic, too: They’re so sleek looking, you’ll want to always use them.” Brown frequently pairs the weights with Bala Bangles on her ankles for added resistance. “I still consider myself a newbie when it comes to strength training and this set definitely boosted my confidence when I started out,” she says.

You can easily adjust these weights by twisting parts on and off. Courtesy of Mili Godio

The Stakt Adjustable Weighted Vest $ 158.00 Stakt What to know What we like Easily adjustable

Mesh pocket inside

Looks flattering on Something to note Low weight options

Pricey

Stakt launched a weighted vest in March and, as someone who loves to add a bit of weight to my cardio workouts, I was super excited to try it out. Fortunately, it lives up to my expectations. It’s adjustable in multiple ways: You can remove the two-pound extension to reduce the weight from six pounds to four, and you can adjust the buckles on the chest and waist for a perfect fit. Plus, unlike many weighted vests I’ve tried, it actually looks flattering when I put it on.

But the adjustability isn’t anything new: Most of the weighted vests we’ve tried are equally as adjustable and you can remove multiple weights to get the exact weight you want. At $158, it’s pricier compared to more budget-friendly Amazon alternatives. But when looking for a good quality vest, many that we’ve recommended cost well above Stakt’s, including Go Ruck ($220), Omorpho ($299), Hyperwear ($240) and TRX ($320). Though keep in mind that these options do have higher weights.

Stakt’s new weighted vest, which launched in late March, is adjustable, cushioned and flattering. Courtesy of Mili Godio

That said, like the brand’s adjustable weights, the vest doesn’t hold much weight (it only goes up to six pounds) and the lightest weighted vest we’ve tried here at NBC Select. So, if you prefer to add a lot more intensity to your workouts with a vest, this probably won’t be your first choice. However, if you’re a beginner, looking for a more casual addition to your workouts or have mild back pain (I fall into the latter two categories), it’s a great choice. Plus, it evenly distributes the weight across your whole upper body, which naturally makes it more comfortable (in addition to the generous padding).

You can remove the lower panel of the weighted vest to remove two pounds. Courtesy of Mili Godio

Stakt The Mat Towel $ 38.00 Stakt What to know What we like Absorbs sweat quickly

Doesn’t slip

Same texture after washing Something to note Slightly rough texture

I’m a big fan of hot yoga, so a mat towel is necessary to pair with a yoga mat. Stakt’s towel has silicone grips at the bottom to keep it in place, which is extremely convenient since it doesn’t slip and slide during a workout class (one of my biggest pet peeves). I’ve used this mat towel during hot yoga and Pilates for several weeks now, and it’s one of the best I’ve used because it absorbs sweat, stays in place and doesn’t stink by the end of my class. It also holds up well after washing and drying it. The biggest downside is that it has a rough texture, but that also means my feet and hands don’t slip on the mat when doing downward dog or planks.

Stakt Resistance Bands $ 34.00 Stakt What to know What we like Varying resistances

Soft yet durable material

Don’t slip or bunch up Something to note Not adjustable

Resistance bands are a hit or miss, in my experience. Many rubber ones are too thin and bunch up around your legs and thighs, while fabric bands can be too thick and coarse, especially on bare legs. Stakt’s resistance bands manage to solve all of those problems. The fabric is silky and soft on skin, yet it’s still thick enough to prevent it from slipping and bunching, so you don’t have to constantly readjust. One set includes three bands with varying resistances, ranging from light to heavy. However, I’m a little disappointed that they aren’t adjustable like most of its other products.

Stakt’s resistance bands are durable, thick and don’t slip off while you’re working out. Courtesy of Mili Godio

The Stakt Weights Jump Rope Extension $ 28.00 Stakt What to know What we like Adds variety to workout

Easy to twist on

Works with adjustable weights Something to note Need to physically adjust

This jump rope extension is exactly what it sounds like; you can attach it to Stakt’s adjustable weights to create a jump rope (with the weights as the handles). It combines strength training and cardio, so it adds more variety to your workouts. Attaching the extension is easy: You twist the ends of the rope to each weight, just like you would when you want to add weight. However, you do have to physically cut the rope to customize the size (the standard size is extremely long), which is a hassle, especially considering how easily adjustable most other Stakt accessories are. It also only works with the brand’s adjustable weights, so you’ll need to purchase those before you can use this extension.

You can twist the jump rope attachment to Stakt’s adjustable weights to diversify your workouts. Courtesy of Mili Godio

What can improve

Though we love Stakt’s products, there are cumbersome features:

Durability

Malin uses the standard mat when doing sculpt, HIIT or weight lifting, and noticed scuffs after just one workout. Malin says these scuffs and scratches aren’t very noticeable unless you’re looking closely. However, it does bring up concerns about longevity among our editors.

Weights are noisy, tough to adjust and limited

There’s usually some noise when using adjustable weights. But these can get loud. When I twist the weights on and off, they sometimes make an annoying screeching sound. If you’re someone who’s shy at the gym and doesn’t want to draw attention, or you’re in a zen yoga or Pilates class, these might not be for you. However, not all of our editors have this experience; Brown says they barely make noise, so it might depend on how long you’ve been using them.

Twisting the weights to adjust them can also awkward; they sometimes stick together and they’re much slower to adjust mid-workout than typical adjustable weights, in my experience (especially since I use them in fast-paced classes). But again, that isn’t everyone’s experience: Brown confirms she finds them super easy to adjust while she’s at home and working out on her own terms.

The biggest downside, according to our editors, is that the weights only go up to six pounds, so they’re not ideal if you want to lift heavier. However, they’re a great starting point.

Mat is bulky

A common concern among our editors is that the mat is bulky and wide when it’s folded up, which makes it slightly harder to carry around. “You basically have to buy a storage bag separately to transport it,” says Cusack. It also doesn’t fit most standard mat straps, says Cusack. While it’s a great at-home mat and stores away easily, it can be awkward to carry it to and from workout classes. However, keep in mind that both the standard mat and the Pro are lighter than your average yoga mat, which helps me overlook the bulkiness.

Price

The Stakt Mat is $94, the Stakt Mat Pro is $128 and the Stakt Weights are $108 (add an additional $44 for the carrying case). While these prices are comparable to similar products on the market, like Lululemon’s The Mat ($118) and Bala’s Compact Mat ($89), they’re definitely more expensive than traditional mats you can get at retailers like Amazon and Walmart. Though they have different pros and cons, they essentially perform the same function (to provide support and keep you off the floor during your workouts).

The Pilates ball isn’t particularly exciting

A Pilates ball isn’t necessarily the most innovative product, but the quality does make a difference during your workout. Stakt’s Pilates Ball ($28), which launched late last year, is comfortable to use and a good size to balance between your lower back or under your hand to add some intensity to core workouts. But is it that much different from other popular Pilates balls I’ve tried, like Bala’s ($29)? Not really. And honestly, I’ve reached more for my Pvolve ball ($74) than this one (which, granted, is much more expensive).

The Pilates ball doesn’t stand out much from its competition, including the aforementioned Bala Pilates Ball or the BetterMe Soft Pilates Ball ($39). It’s also more expensive than balls from popular retailers like Target’s All in Motion Mini Ab Ball ($12) and Amazon’s ProBody Pilates Ball ($9.49). If you’re on a budget, you’re better off purchasing a less expensive option. Like most other Pilates balls I’ve used, it comes deflated with a mini pump, so you’ll have to physically inflate it, which I’ve always found cumbersome.

I balance this small Pilates ball on my lower back or under my hand to add intensity to my at-home workouts. Courtesy of Mili Godio

How we tried Stakt

Our NBC Select editors have been testing the Stakt Mat, which the brand sent us courtesy samples to try out, since 2023. Over the past two years, Malin and Cusack have used it almost daily for workouts, including barre, Pilates, sculpt, hot yoga and strength training, that usually last between 30 minutes and an hour. As the brand recommends, we wipe the mat down after each use with a towel and the brand’s gentle cleanser spray, and store it under our beds, couches or storage compartments.

While I have used Stakt’s adjustable weights three times a week for about a month, Brown has used them for over six months. I carry them to the gym in the brand’s weight case and store them away in the case (Brown primarily uses them at home and stores them on the floor). Personally, I tested the weights during online mat workouts (like The Sculpt Society and Alo Moves) and for simple weight training at the gym.

If I’m having knee pain during a workout, I quickly fold in a panel of the Stakt Mat to add additional padding underneath me. Courtesy Zoe Malin

Over the past two weeks, I tested Stakt’s weighted vest when walking long distances outside and while running on the treadmill. During each workout, I alternated between six and four pounds. In terms of Stakt’s other workout products like the mat towel, Pilates ball and resistance bands, all of which the brand also sent me to try out, I used them two to three times a week for over a month and for varying workouts, including hot yoga, Pilates and barre.

What is Stakt?

Best friends Millie Blumka and Taylor Borenstein founded Stakt in 2021 out of their one-bedroom New York City apartment. They wanted to create adaptive workout gear that you can easily use at home (without the hassle of storage) and at the gym. So, naturally, they pitched it on Shark Tank, which thrust the brand into the spotlight.

The foldable Stakt Mat, the brand’s flagship product, has thousands of TikTok search results in and Google search steadily increasing. Now, the brand offers adjustable weights and attachments, mat accessories like a towel and cleaning spray, and a weighted vest that launched this past month. As it’s expanded, so has its reach: Stakt has partnered with several studios, hotels and big-name brands like Beyond Yoga, The Sculpt Society and Glossier.

Who is Stakt for?

Stakt is worth it for both fitness beginners and workout enthusiasts who want more versatile and adjustable accessories, especially if you’re looking to customize your workouts or need to modify certain movements due to an injury. That’s true for both the Stakt Mat and the Stakt Weights, which you can easily customize in just a few seconds. However, if you’re on a budget, there are several mats that address those needs that fall under the $25 range. Also, if you exclusively do heated workouts, you might want to invest in a mat that can withstand high temperatures and sweat levels to make sure it actually lasts.

Since the Stakt Mat folds, it’s also the best mat we’ve tried for those who live in small spaces. It fits underneath beds, couches or tight corners, which our editors (who mostly live in small New York City apartments) appreciated.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an updates editor at NBC Select who has written product reviews in the fitness and wellness space for our five years. For this article, I used Stakt’s array of products to test them out during multiple workouts, including heated yoga, Pilates and barre classes. I also gathered feedback from NBC Select editors who also tested the Stakt Mat, the Stakt Mat Pro and the Stakt Weights.

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