Using a great exercise mat makes all the difference when I work out. Something with traction that cushions my joints, doesn’t shift around as I move and is at least somewhat sweat-resistant enhances my fitness routine rather than subtracts from it. So once I saw some of my favorite fitness instructors using the Stakt Mat a few years ago, I had to try it. After trying it once, I could tell that it not only checked all my boxes, but far surpassed what I’d typically consider “great” for one main reason: it’s foldable. You can fold in certain panels to give yourself more support while performing certain movements. It also doubles as a block or step.

Without question, Stakt’s is the most versatile exercise mat I’ve ever used. I can’t imagine doing an at-home or in-studio workout without it now that I’ve relied on it for over a year.

SKIP AHEAD What is the Stakt Mat? | How I tested the Stakt Mat | My experience with the Stakt Mat | Final verdict | Why trust NBC Select?

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

What is the Stakt Mat?

Unlike standard yoga mats, which you need to roll and unroll to store and use, the Stakt Mat ($88) has five foldable panels. You can lay it completely flat, fold in a panel or two to add extra cushioning under a certain part of your body or fold it up completely to use a step, block or meditation seat. The mat measures 69 inches long and 24 inches wide when it’s flat, and 12 inches long, 24 inches wide and three inches tall when it’s completely folded. Stakt recommends using it for low impact workouts like Pilates, sculpt and yoga.

The Stakt Mat has five foldable panels, making it easy to fold and unfold depending on what type of exercise I’m doing. Courtesy Zoe Malin

The Stakt Mat weighs about three pounds and is made from EVA foam, a material that’s sturdy and quite stiff, yet has some give so it feels soft underneath your body. It’s about half an inch thick (12 mm.) when it’s flat, making it twice as thick as many popular yoga mats. For comparison, Alo’s Warrior Mat ($128) and Lululemon’s The Mat ($98) are both about 0.12 inches thick (5 mm.). The Stakt Mat is also double sided — the side that faces upward toward your body has a smooth, matte, nonslip surface, while the side that touches the floor has a textured surface to grip the ground and prevent it from shifting as you move.

The Stakt Mat is easy to take with me to fitness classes since it’s lightweight and comes with a carrying strap, but I don’t recommend it for heated workouts — it’s not the most sweat-resistant. Courtesy Zoe Malin

The mat comes with a strap, which you can use to keep it together in storage and carry over your shoulder. I personally find it best for storage, not for carrying since it’s thin and on the flimsy side, so I recommend buying Stakt’s bag if you plan on walking to a fitness class with the mat. (If you’re just throwing it in the car, the strap will do). The brand recommends cleaning the mat by wiping it down with a towel, warm water and oil-free soap, or using Stakt’s cleanser spray. You can pay for the Stakt Mat using your FSA/HSA card, and the brand also runs an upcycle program for used mats.

How I tested the Stakt Mat

I’ve been testing the Stakt Mat, which the brand sent me, since July 2023. Over the past year and a half, I’ve used it almost daily for workouts that typically last between 30 minutes and an hour. I incorporate the mat into barre, Pilates, sculpt, yoga and strength training classes at home and at fitness studios. As the brand recommends, I wipe the mat down after each use with a towel and a gentle cleanser spray. I store the mat with the included strap in a closet, or under my bed or couch.

My experience with the Stakt Mat

I’ve seamlessly incorporated the Stakt Mat into my workout routine over the past year and a half, whether I’m exercising at home using fitness apps or going to classes in-person. It’s one of my most-used pieces of equipment, and even though I constantly try new mats from brands like Lululemon, Bala, Manduka and Gaiam, I come back to Stakt’s over and over again.

What I like

Versatile foldable design

Prior to testing the Stakt Mat, I used a standard yoga mat for at-home and in-studio workouts. And it always got the job done — I’d unroll it to protect my joints from the hard floor, especially when I needed to lie down, sit, kneel, do a plank or be on my hands and knees. But since all I could do with the mat was lay it flat, I had to accept its thickness, length and height for what it was, despite sometimes wishing I had something different to better support my body while doing specific movements.

When I’m doing exercises like side planks, I fold the Stakt Mat into a block, giving me a cushioned surface to rest my elbow on and protect my joints. Courtesy Zoe Malin

With the Stakt Mat, I never need to compromise — its foldable design lets me customize how I use it depending on the exercise. For example, when I’m on my back for crunches or bicycles, I lay the mat flat so it’s as long as possible to fit my whole body. But when I’m kneeling for an arm series and want more cushioning underneath my knees, or when I’m doing a forearm plank and want more cushioning underneath my elbows, I fold in one or two of the mat’s panels to make it thicker. I also like to fold the mat up completely to form a block, which I use to balance on or elevate one foot, making squats, lunges and deadlifts more challenging.

Helpful for modifying exercises

I’ve been a runner for about a decade, so I’m constantly dealing with aches and pains, like tight hips, sore knees and achilles tendonitis. I also frequently experience tension in my wrists from holding my phone and typing all day. To avoid aggravating these issues, I occasionally modify exercises, which the Stakt Mat makes easy to do. If I’m having hip pain while lying on my side, for example, I fold in a panel or two to add extra padding underneath it. I also always fold the Stakt Mat into a block and elevate my hands on it rather than placing them on the floor while doing planks or push-ups. The higher surface takes some weight off my wrists so I don’t put too much pressure on them.

If I’m having knee pain during a workout, I quickly fold in a panel of the Stakt Mat to add additional padding underneath me. Courtesy Zoe Malin

Because folding and unfolding the Stakt Mat takes seconds, I can quickly adjust it as needed. Especially in fitness classes, I sometimes start doing an exercise and then realize I need more cushioning under some part of my body to relieve pain. I get off my mat, fold in a panel or two, reposition myself and get back into the movement less than a minute later. I only miss one repetition at most, and I’m more comfortable for the duration of the exercise, which helps ensure that I’m doing it properly and not straining my body. I wouldn’t be able to adjust a standard exercise mat if I need more support since laying it flat is really the only option.

Thick, supportive material

The Stakt Mat’s material is soft enough to support my body, but firm enough that I can kneel on it without feeling unable. Courtesy Zoe Malin

The Stakt Mat is about half an inch thick (12 mm.) when it’s flat, making it about twice as thick as many popular yoga mats on the market — again, for comparison, Alo’s Warrior Mat and Lululemon’s The Mat are both about 0.12 inches thick (5 mm.). I’ve used thick exercise mats before, but they’ve always been too soft and cushy for my liking. They’ve made me feel unstable while I’m standing on them and as if my body is sinking into the surface. I don’t experience these issues with the Stakt Mat. The material is thick, but it strikes a balance between firm and soft so it supports my weight while also effectively cushioning my joints. I feel sturdy when I stand on, lean on or press into it, whether it’s folded or unfolded, letting me confidently use it for various exercises.

Easy to store

The Stakt Mat is only three inches tall when it’s folded flat, so I can slide it under my couch to store it. Courtesy Zoe Malin

When folded, the Stakt Mat is flat and about three inches tall. I find that this makes it easier to store compared to a rolled up yoga mat, which tends to be bulkier and less stable. When I’m not using it, I slide the Stakt Mat under my bed or couch so it’s out of sight, or I stand it up and slip it between a wall and containers in my closet. It takes up very little space, making it ideal for apartment or dorm living, as well as homes with limited storage.

Potential drawbacks to keep in mind

Surface prone to scuffs and scratches

If I only exercised barefoot or while wearing Pilates socks, the surface of my Stakt Mat would likely be in perfect condition. But when I do sculpt, HITT or weight lifting routines, I wear training sneakers, which, over time, have scuffed and scratched the surface of my Stakt Mat, as well as left imprints on it. I’m sure my cats have also walked across or clawed at the mat when I’m exercising at home. The imperfections don’t impact the mat’s function, and they aren’t super noticeable unless you look closely, so I don’t mind them. But they’re something to be aware of and anticipate.

Because I wear sneakers on my Stakt Mat while doing some workouts, I’ve scratched and scuffed its surface. I don’t mind the imperfections because they’re barely noticeable. Courtesy Zoe Malin

It’s worth noting that Stakt also sells the Stakt Mat Pro ($118). Unlike the standard Stakt Mat, which has a smooth side that faces upward, this model has a textured side that faces upward, making it more durable and grippy. The Stakt Mat Pro also holds up better against sneakers and is more suitable for higher intensity, sweatier workouts, according to the brand. Other than that, and a $30 price difference, the Stakt Mat and Stakt Mat Pro are identical. Because I use my Stakt Mat for all types of workouts and wear sneakers on it, the Stakt Mat Pro is probably a better option for me, and I’d definitely spend the extra $30 on it.

Not ideal for heated workouts

When I first started using my Stakt Mat, I brought it to a hot yoga class and deeply regretted it less than 10 minutes in. The room’s over 100-degree temperature and high humidity level, plus how much I sweat on it, made the surface of my mat slippery — moisture pooled on top of it rather than the material absorbing it. I never brought it back to a heated fitness class. That said, it can easily handle a little sweat (just not excessive amounts), so I keep a hand towel nearby and wipe the mat off as needed if I know I’ll be sweating while using it.

If you plan on bringing your Stakt Mat to a heated workout class, I recommend putting a mat towel over it or buying the Stakt Mat Pro.

Final verdict: Is the Stakt Mat worth it?

Without a doubt, the Stakt Mat is worth adding to your collection of fitness equipment. Regardless of your fitness level, and whether you’re loyal to one type of workout or are constantly trying new styles, I’d recommend the Stakt Mat over all other exercise mats I’ve tested because it’s so versatile. Having the ability to customize how you use the mat by folding in the panels lets you add and subtract support as needed, modify movements if you’re dealing with an injury or level up exercises if you’re looking for a challenge. I’ve never used another exercise mat that lets me personalize my user experience as much as the Stakt Mat does.

If you exclusively do heated workouts, I’d recommend buying a mat that’s specifically designed to withstand the high temperature, humidity level and sweat level, however.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who covers health, wellness and fitness, including topics like walking shoes, wrist weights, running sneakers, posture correctors and sports bras. To write this article, I tested the Stakt Mat, which the brand sent me, for about a year and a half.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.