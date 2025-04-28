After doing the same type of exercise for a while, you typically hit a plateau — your body might not be working hard enough for you to continue seeing results. When it comes time to advance your fitness regime, a weighted vest may help. “It’s versatile and adds intensity to basic, functional movements,” says Joe Rodonis, a Tonal coach. “A weighted vest is a great way to increase muscle activation and the challenge of a conditioning session without having to actually carry more weight with plates or dumbbells.”

Below, I talked to fitness experts about their benefits and how to safely incorporate them into your workouts.

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

How I picked the best weighted vests

Weighted vests usually look like tactical vests you secure with straps, and they distribute weight across your torso equally, says Rodonis. When deciding which model to buy experts recommend keeping the following factors in mind, all of which I took into consideration while curating this list.

Style: Weighted vests come in two styles: tactical plate carriers and compact vests. Tactical plate carriers have compartments that hold weighted plates on the front and back of your body. Compact vests have weight embedded into their fabric and fit tighter to your body, so they’re better for HIIT and CrossFit-style training, says Rodonis.

Weighted vests come in two styles: tactical plate carriers and compact vests. Tactical plate carriers have compartments that hold weighted plates on the front and back of your body. Compact vests have weight embedded into their fabric and fit tighter to your body, so they’re better for HIIT and CrossFit-style training, says Rodonis. Weight : To start, you should choose a vest that’s about 5% to 10% of your bodyweight, says McKay Romney, a certified personal trainer and nutritionist based in Salt Lake City, Utah. For example, if you weigh 150 pounds, your ideal vest would be about 7.5 to 15 pounds.

: To start, you should choose a vest that’s about 5% to 10% of your bodyweight, says McKay Romney, a certified personal trainer and nutritionist based in Salt Lake City, Utah. For example, if you weigh 150 pounds, your ideal vest would be about 7.5 to 15 pounds. Weight adjustability : Prioritize buying a vest that lets you add or remove weights as needed. “You can gradually increase the vest’s weight by 5 to 10 pounds at a time as your strength and stamina improve,” says Romney. Tactical plate carriers are almost always adjustable, while compact vests typically aren’t.

: Prioritize buying a vest that lets you add or remove weights as needed. “You can gradually increase the vest’s weight by 5 to 10 pounds at a time as your strength and stamina improve,” says Romney. Tactical plate carriers are almost always adjustable, while compact vests typically aren’t. Size adjustability : “Your vest should be snug on the body and around the shoulders, making it comfortable and secure so it doesn’t move around as you run and jump,” says Rodonis. He recommends looking for adjustable straps around the shoulders and torso, which let you customize the vest’s size. Your vest should never restrict your movement while exercising, says Romney.

: “Your vest should be snug on the body and around the shoulders, making it comfortable and secure so it doesn’t move around as you run and jump,” says Rodonis. He recommends looking for adjustable straps around the shoulders and torso, which let you customize the vest’s size. Your vest should never restrict your movement while exercising, says Romney. Material: Look for durable materials like nylon and strong stitching that can withstand repetitive use, moisture from sweat and tough workouts. Experts also recommend buying a vest with a layer of breathable padding that prevents it from chafing against your skin, but won’t make you overheat.

The best weighted vests for workouts

To recommend the best weighted vests, I rounded up options that align with expert guidance and are highly rated at major retailers like Amazon, Target and Walmart. The vests from Mir, Go Ruck, Hyperwear and TRX are Romney’s favorite models.

Best for beginners

Zelus Weighted Vest $ 28.99 Amazon What to know Style: compact | Weight options: 6, 8, 12, 16, 20, 25 and 30 lbs. | Weight adjustability: no | Size adjustability: yes | Material: neoprene What we like Padded

Detachable storage pockets

Reflective details Something to note Can’t adjust weight

This weighted vest is one of the most simple and budget-friendly options that meets experts’ guidance, making it ideal for beginners who need to get used to wearing one during workouts. The vest gets its weight from iron sand, which is evenly distributed throughout. It has two detachable zipper pockets to store your phone, keys and other belongings. Plus, the elastic straps are cushioned and adjustable, and they have reflective strips on them to help people see you in low light.

Best machine-washable

Mir Air Flow Weighted Vest $ 137.16 Amazon What to know Style: compact | Weight options: 20, 30, 40, 50 and 60 lbs. | Weight adjustability: yes | Size adjustability: yes | Material: nylon What we like Easy to clean

Made with cooling material

Pull-over and zipper styles Something to note Shorter length

Most weighted vests aren’t machine-washable, but this one is, making it convenient to deep clean as needed. There’s 3-pound iron weights in pockets across the front and back of the vest, each of which are removable — you can add or subtract individual weights as needed to increase or decrease the load. The vest, which is made from a cooling material, is also size adjustable with straps around the bottom near your ribs, according to the brand. In addition to this pull-over style, Mir sells a similar zip-up weighted vest.

Best plate carrier

Go Ruck Training Weight Vest $ 155.00 GORUCK $ 195.00 Rogue What to know Style: tactical plate carrier | Weight options: holds up to 60 lbs. total | Weight adjustability: yes | Size adjustability: yes | Material: nylon What we like Universal plate compatibility

Wide, padded straps

Lining prevents chafing Something to note Weighted plates sold separate

The founders of Go Ruck were in the Special Forces and CIA, so they design all their products based on their personal experiences and test them at events they host across the world. The brand’s vest has pockets on its front and back to hold plates up to 30 pounds each (it can carry 60 pounds total), and you don’t just have to use Go Ruck’s weighted plates — the vest is compatible with plates from any brand. Its shoulder straps are wide and cushioned with a thick layer of padding, and its waistband is adjustable. The interior of the vest also has a lining that doesn’t chafe against your skin, making it comfortable to wear shirtless, according to Go Ruck. Once you remove the plates, the vest is machine-washable.

Best compact

Omorpho G-Vest Icon $ 299.00 Omorpho What to know Style: compact | Weight options: 6 to 12 lbs, or 10 to 20 lbs. | Weight adjustability: yes | Size adjustability: yes | Material: polyester, rubber What we like Built-in ventilation

Stays in place during workouts

Easy to move in Something to note Nothing to note at this time

I wear Omorpho’s weighted vest on walks and on the elliptical machine, as well as during HIIT classes. (The brand sent me a courtesy sample to try.) It’s covered in weighted stainless steel spheres encased in fabric and has a front zipper closure, as well as adjustable shoulder straps and side-cinch pulls. The vest stays tight to my body and is very easy to move in, so wearing it doesn’t restrict my ability to do exercises. There’s also perforated fabric on the back that adds ventilation, which I'm especially appreciative for when I'm doing cardio or wearing the vest outside.

The zipper closure on this vest makes it easy to quickly put on and take off during workouts, and I can make the sides tighter or looser depending on what I’m wearing. Courtesy Zoe Malin

NBC Select SEO editor Nikki Brown is also a fan of this weighted vest. “I started wearing it to make my workouts more challenging and I immediately felt the difference in how hard my body was working,” she says. “What I love about this option compared to other ones is the overall design. When you have it on, it feels light. It’s only when I take it off and hold it in my hands that I realize how heavy it is. The construction also isn’t bulky like other weighted or rucking vests. The fit is snug and adjustable, thanks to the drawstrings on the side.”

Omorpho's G-Vest Icon comes in men’s and women’s styles, both of which are available in small/medium, large/extra large and extra extra large sizes. It fits true-to-size, in my experience. Each vest starts as a fixed weight (6 lbs. for women's and 10 lbs. for men's), but you can buy additional panels to increase the weight (up to 12 lbs. for women's and up to 20 lbs. for men's). The additional weight packs snap onto the interior of the vest.

Best for cardio

Hyperwear’s weighted vest is made from a stretchy, thin material that hugs your body, so it’s not likely to move around much while you’re working out, making it ideal for cardio sessions. It has small removable steel weights across the front and back, and there’s room to add additional weights if needed. The vest zips up the front, so it’s easy to put on and take off, and its sides are size adjustable.

Best for experts

TRX Hexgrip Weighted Vest $ 229.46 $ 269.95 TRX Training Now 15% off What to know Style: tactical plate carrier | Weight options: 20 and 40 lbs. | Weight adjustability: no | Size adjustability: yes | Material: polyurethane coated fabric What we like Supportive waist strap

Soft interior lining

Textured grip Something to note Not weight adjustable

If you have experience exercising in a weighted vest, you may eventually want to upgrade to a heavier option, like this one from TRX. It has adjustable Velcro shoulder straps, as well as waist straps you can tighten around your lower body for extra support. There’s weighted blocks evenly distributed across the front and back of the vest. Its fabric is scuff- and dirt-resistant, according to the brand, and it has a textured interior, which gives the vest grip so it doesn’t shift while you’re moving.

How to properly wear a weighted vest

Easing into workouts that incorporate a weighted vest is the best and safest way to get started.

Before you put on a weighted vest, you need to make sure you can fully master the workout alone sans any additional weight. “You can’t progress until you have the basics under control,” he says. Learn a few exercises (fitness apps are a great resource) and do them frequently without additional weights, or practice how long you plan to walk or hike for. When you’re ready to start using your weighted vest, put it on and go for a leisurely walk around your neighborhood or on a treadmill, says Romney. “Walking is low impact, so your risk for injury is small,” he says. “This short walk gives you a good opportunity to see how you feel while wearing the weighted vest, while remaining close to home if you need to take it off.” Incorporate the weighted vest into your regular workouts slowly. You can gradually increase its weight and how long you wear it for, but everyone’s timeline is different, so don’t rush.

Frequently asked questions What are the benefits of weighted vests? The main benefit of wearing a weighted vest is that it increases the intensity of any type of movement you’re doing, making it more challenging. “Regardless of the exercise, wearing a weighted vest will keep your heart pounding and your lungs burning much more than without one,” says Romney. “Plus, you have to engage your core the whole time you’re wearing it. When you remove a weighted vest after training with one, everything will feel significantly easier. You’ll move more quickly, jump higher, run faster and breathe better.” Additionally, wearing a weighted vest keeps your hands free, unlike dumbbells, which is helpful if you’re doing pull ups, walking, hiking or transitioning between a handful of exercises during a HIIT session. It’s also easier to take with you on the go compared to dumbbells since you wear it rather than hold it. What are the disadvantages of weighted vests? Many people find wearing a weighted vest uncomfortable at first, so be aware that it takes some getting used to. That’s why it’s so important to buy one that fits well — you’ll always find it uncomfortable if it bounces around on your body, feels too tight and/or chafes against your skin, says Romney. Also, keep in mind that adding weight to your body during a workout forces you to slow down, so don’t overdo it. “If you try to go too hard with a vest on and you’re not used to wearing one, your workout will likely be a lot shorter, less explosive or contain fewer repetitions,” says Romney. Finally, if you don’t already have a strong foundation of strength and functional movement, you shouldn’t rush to add a weighted vest to your workouts. “Using a weighted vest too early in your training can cause bad form and place additional stress on your joints,” says Rodonis. “Just like standard weight training, you want to progressively build up to a point where training with a vest is appropriate and your body is prepared.” What’s the best weight for a weighted vest? The best weight for a weighted vest is typically about 5% to 10% of your bodyweight, says Romney. You can increase the vest’s weight if it’s adjustable once you get used to wearing it and become stronger over time. But if you plan on wearing the vest while walking or hiking long distances, stick with a lighter weight. “Added weight can really take a toll on your feet and your steps can add up quickly,” says Romney. “It can also take a toll on your joints, especially your ankles, knees and hips, so pay attention to how they feel, too.” He recommends wearing the vest for a half-mile to 1-mile walk before going further. The most important thing to keep in mind is that you should always be able to safely manage and have control over your weighted vest. It shouldn’t interfere with your ability to complete a workout. If you’re compromising your posture or straining your lower back soon after you put it on, your core isn’t strong enough to support the load yet, so you should decrease the weight, says Rodonis. What are the best workouts to do with a weighted vest? Experts recommend doing cardiovascular training, bodyweight exercises and plyometric exercises with a weighted vest. I included examples of each below, but remember that you should be able to do each movement properly with your bodyweight before strapping a weighted vest on, says Rodonis. Cardiovascular training : walking (flat and on an incline), stairmaster, elliptical machine, hiking, running, rucking

: walking (flat and on an incline), stairmaster, elliptical machine, hiking, running, rucking Bodyweight exercises : squats, lunges, push-ups, pull-ups, chin-ups, planks

: squats, lunges, push-ups, pull-ups, chin-ups, planks Plyometric exercises: box jumps, squat jumps, jumping jacks, burpees, mountain climbers Weighted vests are also useful to wear during workout classes or supersets that involve multiple exercises back-to-back, says Romney. “A weighted vest is a great way to transition quickly from one exercise to the next without having to change your weight or equipment,” he says. That said, there are some exercises you shouldn’t do in a weighted vest. Romney doesn’t recommend wearing one during workouts involving twisting movements or inversions, like yoga, Pilates and stretching. Weighted vests also aren’t beneficial while you’re sitting on exercise machines or lying down on your back or stomach, like while doing crunches, sit-ups, leg presses and bench presses, he says. What is rucking? Weighted vests are often talked about in relation to rucking, which involves walking long distances with weight on your back, says Romney. It’s a form of exercise based on military training workouts — soldiers carry rucksacks, heavy backpacks, while hiking for hours. If you want to try rucking, you can use a weighted vest instead of a rucksack. “Rucking is a great activity to add into your weekly rotation as a low-impact cardio day,” says Rodonis, who does rucking weekly with his dog. “As a low-impact endurance activity, it will allow you to recover while still getting in a sweat, and be ready for your other training sessions during the week.” Can you wear a weighted vest all day? No, you shouldn’t wear a weighted vest all day. “A weighted vest isn’t body armour. It’s a training tool, and tools work best when used with intention,” says Rodonis. “It’s not about how long you wear it — it’s about how well you move while you do.” As a rule of thumb, experts say 20 to 60 minutes of wear per workout is plenty. Beginners, however, should start with 10 to 20 minutes of wear per workout before gradually increasing from there, says Romney. If you’re hiking or walking long-distance, you’ll likely need to wear the vest for longer than 60 minutes, something you need to work up to over time. Also, remember that you don’t need to wear a weighted vest for an entire workout to see results. Try using it for specific exercises, or for the first or last half of your workout. Can you wear a weighted vest every day? Experts don’t recommend wearing a weighted vest every day. Instead, alternate weight training days with lighter recovery or mobility-focused work, and make sure you’re getting enough cardio in each week, says Rodonis. If you’re a beginner, Romney recommends using a weighted vest one to three times a week with at least one day between each wear. Who shouldn't wear a weighted vest? If you have certain medical conditions that may limit your mobility or can be aggravated by carrying a heavy load, skip the weighted vest. For example, those with degenerative discs, spinal stenosis or a history of neck and back pain, says Romney. He also recommends avoiding them if you have respiratory and circulatory conditions, osteoporosis or osteopenia. You shouldn’t wear a weighted vest during pregnancy because it puts pressure on your abdomen. How should you clean a weighted vest? Your weighted vest will inevitably get sweaty, so regularly cleaning it is a must, says Romney. Read the vest’s tag or visit the product page online to get specific cleaning directions. If its weights are removable, you may be able to remove them, machine-wash and dry the vest, and then put the weights back. If not, hand-wash the vest and hang it up to dry.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure that all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and with no undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Joe Rodonis is a Tonal coach.

McKay Romney is a certified personal trainer and nutritionist based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who has written about fitness products for five years, including ankle weights, yoga mats, running sneakers and sports bras. To write this article, I interviewed two fitness experts about how to shop for and use weighted vests. Using their guidance, I rounded up highly rated weighted vests.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.