Whether you’re just starting out on your fitness journey or working out like a pro, investing in the right equipment is crucial. Basic gear like dumbbells can not only help you build strength and muscle, but they’re also extremely versatile since you can weave them into multiple types of workouts, experts say.

To help you choose the right dumbbells, I spoke to personal trainers and fitness experts to break down the different types and what to consider when shopping for them. I also compiled a list of expert-recommended options to shop, as well as dumbbells our NBC Select editors use and love.

How I picked the best dumbbells

When shopping for dumbbells, the experts I spoke to recommend keeping the following factors in mind:

Fixed vs. adjustable: Fixed weights are sold either individually or in pairs and have one set weight, while adjustable dumbbells let you choose your weight using a rotating dial, sliding mechanism or a removable pin. Fixed weights are great for beginners and low-impact workouts or those who want to work out a specific part of the body. Adjustable weights, on the other hand, allow for variety without taking up a lot of space.

Fixed weights are sold either individually or in pairs and have one set weight, while adjustable dumbbells let you choose your weight using a rotating dial, sliding mechanism or a removable pin. Fixed weights are great for beginners and low-impact workouts or those who want to work out a specific part of the body. Adjustable weights, on the other hand, allow for variety without taking up a lot of space. Material: Dumbbells are usually made of rubber, neoprene or metal. Metal is more durable, while rubber and neoprene are softer and less likely to damage your floors.

Shape: Fixed dumbbells typically come with either hexagon (which are preferred by fitness experts) and round ends. Those with hexagonal ends are less likely to roll away compared to round dumbbells and tend to run a little cheaper.

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The best dumbbells of 2026

Each of the following dumbbells is made from durable metal, rubber or neoprene material, which is in line with my experts’ guidance. I separated the below options into two categories: fixed and adjustable.

The Amazon Basics dumbbells earned an NBC Select Wellness Award due to their durable build and non-slip textured surface for a more secure grip. They’re a budget-friendly, rubber-coated option, and are great for beginners, too. Keep in mind Amazon Basics does not offer these dumbbells in pairs, which means you’ll have to buy two if you’re hoping for a set.

All in Motion Dumbbell $ 12.00 Target What to know Weight range: 2 lbs to 20 lbs | Material: neoprene | Shape: hexagonal What we like Highly durable

Nonslip handles

Won’t roll away Something to note Nothing to note at this time

These sturdy, highly rated and nonslip dumbbells won’t fall out of your hand, even during the sweatiest workouts. “I honestly needed dumbbells that I could use for my at home spin class that I thought I would quit after a few months — call me pleasantly surprised that these actually felt nice and safe with my sweat covered hands during a work out,” says NBC Select video producer Josh Rios. “I ended up buying more than the set I originally had.”

These rubber hex dumbbells have rubber-encased ends that can limit wear and tear to both the dumbbells and the floor, according to the brand. The handles are also fully knurled, meaning they contain ridges that provide a more comfortable and sturdier grip when working out.

CAP Barbell, which makes both fixed and adjustable dumbbells, has a standard, quality dumbbell that is a great fit for anyone, experts say. The rubber-coated hex dumbbells from the brand come in singles. If you’re willing to splurge on a set, CAP Barbell’s Dumbbell Set comes with five pairs of weights ranging from five pounds to 25 pounds, as well as a rack to store them in your home.

These dumbbells are a favorite of NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin, who uses them for low-impact workouts. “They’re easy to grip and soft, and I can hold them tightly even during sweaty hot yoga or weight lifting workouts,” she says. Weights range from one pound to 15 pounds, so they’re a great option if you prefer less weight. Made from neoprene, these dumbbells are also anti-slip and won’t roll away on the floor, according to the band.

Malin has multiple sizes of these Portzon weights and says they come in handy when she's doing low-impact workouts like yoga and Pilates at home. Courtesy of Zoe Malin

Another NBC Select Wellness Awards winner from Amazon Basics, these hand weights are a smaller, budget-friendly option that’s great for low-impact workouts or those who don’t necessarily want heavy weights. They have a cushioned material that makes them easy to hold and maintain a good grip, plus the rubber material doesn’t hold any noticeable odor, according to our NBC Select editors. The weights come in pairs, or you can purchase a rack with three pairs.

Best adjustable dumbbells

This option won an NBC Select Wellness Award for best overall adjustable weights. Though they’re on the pricier side, you’ll get several weights in one compact tool — because they’re adjustable, you don’t need multiple sets of free weights, which many of our NBC Select editors love for their small apartments. Our editors also love how durable these weights are and how comfortable the handles are to hold, even during sweaty workouts.

“I used to not be a big fan of adjustable dumbbells, but these Nordictrack ones won me over — they have replaced essentially all of the dumbbells I used to have (plus a barbell),” says NBC Select reporter Harry Rabinowitz. “The big differentiator is size: these are a lot smaller than other adjustable dumbbells. That’s because the dumbbells have a unique locking system that means you don’t end up with a super long dumbbell with mostly empty slots as you lift — if I’m lifting 20 pounds, I just get two 10 pound plates, without any extra empty slots or length.”

Rabinowitz loves the compact size of these Nordictrack adjustable dumbbells, which he says makes them much easier to handle and exercise with. Courtesy of Harry Rabinowitz

PowerBlock PRO EXP Adjustable Dumbbells $ 539.00 PowerBlock What to know Weight range: 5 lbs to 100 lbs | Material: urethane-coated steel plates | Shape: square What we like Wide weight range

Durable steel plates

Auto-lock lever Something to note On the larger side

These PowerBlock adjustable dumbbells come recommended by Mike Boyle, co-founder of Mike Boyle Strength and Conditioning, and Craig Levergood, a personal trainer and certified strength and conditioning specialist, both of whom use these in their respective gyms. “PowerBlocks are some of the best adjustable dumbbells you can get in the fitness industry,” says Levergood. These dumbbells have durable urethane-coated steel plates and the attachments allow them to go up to 90 pounds per dumbbell. You can adjust the weight by inserting a pin into the plate of your choice. These dumbbells also include an auto-lock lever on the handle that can help make micro-adjustments in 2.5-pound increments, according to PowerBlock.

Each of these compact and stylish weights have three pieces total, and each one weighs two pounds (six altogether). They have a twist on-off design that’s easy to customize, and they’re small enough to store in small spaces and homes. “I don’t have a gym membership and I also live in a very small space, so I have to be incredibly thoughtful about the exercise equipment I invest in. This is the dumbbell set I use most often,” says NBC Select senior editor Nikki Brown. “They’re easy to twist on and off and the long sleek design is easy to grasp. I really like the soft silicone material, too, because it doesn’t give me calluses unlike more traditional-looking dumbbells.” Brown pairs these weights with Bala Bangles on her ankles for a challenging at-home YouTube workout.

Compared to more traditionally-shaped dumbbells, these slim, sleek pieces are easier to maneuver through certain overhead movements, like tricep raises. Courtesy Nikki Brown

“I’ve been using this adjustable dumbbell set about three times a week for the past year, and it’s undoubtedly upgraded my strength training workouts,” says Malin. “I don’t have a ton of room to store weights in my apartment, so being able to get multiple out of one set is a game-changer, and it lets me continuously challenge myself as I get stronger instead of having to constantly buy new weights.” The dumbbells have a slider that lets you easily change the weights, plus the individual bases keep them stable as you store them.

McBig Adjustable Dumbbells 2,664 Amazon Reviews $ 71.99 Amazon What to know Weight range: 5.5 lbs to 40 lbs | Material: polyethylene plates | Shape: round What we like Good value Something to note Not as durable as others

If you’re looking for a less expensive adjustable set, this one is a favorite of Brown. “I reach for these when I need to do moves with just one dumbbell and need more of a challenge,” she says. “They’re a solid option if you’re not using them daily. Keep in mind they’re not exactly small space-friendly since you’ll need room to store the weights.” They come with a long, foam rod, so you can use it as a barbell.

Nuobell 80-Pound Classic Adjustable Dumbbells $ 845.00 SMRTFT What to know Weight range: 5 lbs to 80 lbs | Material: steel | Shape: round What we like Twist handle to adjust

Wide weight range

Portable cradle for storage Something to note Expensive

These Nuobell adjustable dumbbells are great for those looking for a wider weight range. They have an easy-to-use adjustment mechanism, which involves twisting the handle instead of using a dial, she says. These dumbbells come as a pair and include a portable cradle to store both dumbbells and avoid damaging your floors, according to the brand.

These NBC Select editor-favorite adjustable dumbbells go up to 50 pounds and let you manually adjust at increments of five pounds using the built-in knob. Each dumbbell sits in its own aluminum stand, so the set saves plenty of space in smaller homes and apartments, according to our editors.

How to shop for dumbbells

Not all dumbbells are created equally, and certain factors can affect the quality of your workout. As you’re shopping for dumbbells, experts recommend considering dumbbell type, material and shape.​

Fixed versus adjustable dumbbells

Dumbbells usually have either a fixed or adjustable weight, each of which can be beneficial for specific types of workouts and preferences.

Fixed weights are sold either individually or in pairs and offer one set weight; in other words, a 15-pound dumbbell can only be and will always be a 15-pound dumbbell. These are best for people who are just starting to lift weights or want to focus on one area of the body, experts say. If you’re buying multiple fixed weights, you’ll need to consider storage space and likely invest in a storage rack to keep them together.

are sold either individually or in pairs and offer one set weight; in other words, a 15-pound dumbbell can only be and will always be a 15-pound dumbbell. These are best for people who are just starting to lift weights or want to focus on one area of the body, experts say. If you’re buying multiple fixed weights, you’ll need to consider storage space and likely invest in a storage rack to keep them together. Adjustable weights offer multiple increments of weights that can be adjusted using a rotating dial or a removable pin. They provide variety without taking up as much space as a rack of fixed dumbbells, plus they’re a good option for people who like to lift heavier and weight train since weight increments tend to go higher, says Levergood. Adjustable dumbbells can ultimately be a more affordable option than investing in a whole set of weights, experts say. Not only do sets of weights take up space, but it’s going to cost you a lot more than most adjustable dumbbells.

Material

Dumbbells are usually made of rubber, neoprene or metal. You’ll typically see dumbbells with cast iron or steel heads that are rubberized or coated in neoprene, but some are made entirely of cast iron or other types of metal, experts say. Keep in mind that the material doesn’t make much of a difference in terms of exercise — it simply comes down to personal preference, says Traci Thompson, an associate professor of Health and Kinesiology and director of PEAK Health and Fitness at the University of Utah. Metal is typically more durable, while rubber and neoprene are softer and less prone to damaging floors, she says.

Shape

Fixed dumbbells come in two shapes: hexagon and round. Dumbbells with hexagonal ends (which experts say they typically prefer) are much less likely to roll away when they’re on the floor compared to round dumbbells and typically run a little cheaper. Either shape can come in any material.

The shape of your dumbbell doesn’t typically affect the type of workout you’re doing, either, experts say. “The shape is really going to be dependent on what you find and how you use it, but in my experience, the dumbbell shape doesn’t really matter whatsoever,” says Levergood. In some instances, you can benefit from using one shape over the other — for example, if you’re using your dumbbells as platforms (for something like a renegade row), you’ll likely want a hexagon shape.

Frequently asked questions What are the benefits of dumbbells? Dumbbells are considered free weights, which means they’re not attached to another piece of gym equipment, so you can pick them up and move them around. They’re great for just about anyone (whether you’re a beginner or an experienced weightlifter) because you can easily determine the weight that’s most comfortable for you. “If you are just starting to exercise, dumbbells can help you add intensity slowly so you don’t get injured as you are getting stronger,” says Thompson. Dumbbells can also be more shoulder-friendly for upper body exercises: “The shoulder joint seems to self-select a path that’s most comfortable when using dumbbells [and] this isn’t as achievable with a straight bar,” says Boyle. Both fixed and adjustable dumbbells add variety to your weight training since you can use them for practically any weighted exercise, including bicep curls, overhead presses and lunges. They can also encourage more range of motion and help challenge your joint stabilizer muscles (like the gluteus medius and triceps that help stabilize your body while performing different exercises) by requiring more balance to control two weights versus one, experts say. Dumbbells, especially adjustable ones, can also be useful for those building a home gym in a small or tight space. However, keep in mind that you will need to lift the dumbbells into position when you work out, which can be an issue if you suffer from back pain. “I often caution those with lower back issues to be careful with heavy dumbbells as the back stress of lifting them into position can be significant,” says Boyle. How do you safely use dumbbells during a workout? For anyone just starting out with weights, it’s important to develop a proper lifting technique. “If you have not lifted weights or are unsure how to lift weights safely, you should meet with a certified personal trainer to help you dial in the technique so you don’t get injured,” says Thompson. Once you nail down the technique, you can increase weight gradually. A good rule of thumb is to lift a weight that’s challenging by the time you reach the recommended number of repetitions, says Thompson. For example, if you’re doing 12 repetitions of a biceps curl, you should choose a weight that’s heavy enough to make the last repetition hard, but not to the point where you’re compromising your form just to finish. If you can do your weight lifting exercises very easily, you probably need to increase the weight. “Muscles need to be challenged; If it doesn’t feel challenging, you may not be using enough weight to receive benefits,” says Thompson. However, “if you’re unable to do 12 [repetitions] without ‘cheating’ by letting your form deteriorate — arching your back or swinging your arms, for example — you need to reduce the weight,” she says.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure that all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and with no undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Traci Thompson is an associate professor of Health and Kinesiology and director of PEAK Health and Fitness at the University of Utah.

is an associate professor of Health and Kinesiology and director of PEAK Health and Fitness at the University of Utah. Mike Boyle is the co-founder of Mike Boyle Strength and Conditioning.

is the co-founder of Mike Boyle Strength and Conditioning. Craig Levergood is a personal trainer and certified strength and conditioning specialist.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an updates editor at NBC Select and I’ve written a variety of stories about fitness equipment over the past few years, including indoor exercise bikes, affordable ellipticals and weighted hula hoops. For this article, I spoke to four fitness experts about how to shop for dumbbells and researched dozens of options on the market to recommend the best ones to consider.

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