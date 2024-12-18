What you wear during a workout is essential to how you feel before, during and after any exercise. If your clothes aren’t inspiring you to move or are distracting you from your fitness session, you probably aren’t getting the most of that run in the park or high-intensity interval training (HIIT) class. That’s why it’s essential to have a pair — or multiple pairs — of secure workout leggings that feel good.

I spoke to experts about what separates a decent pair of leggings from a great pair, how your movements impact your legging choice and what to look for when shopping. I also rounded up a list of their workout legging recommendations and NBC Select staff favorites that align with expert guidance.

How I picked the best workout leggings

When shopping for workout leggings, our experts recommend keeping the below factors in mind.

Type of workout . The leggings you pick should depend on your form of training. If you prefer low-impact exercises, like yoga and Pilates, consider options with slight compression that still feel lightweight and allow for easy movement, says Vanessa Willett, a certified trainer and group fitness coach. High-intensity and high-impact workouts may necessitate quick-drying materials with a tighter compression, according to Willett.

. The leggings you pick should depend on your form of training. If you prefer low-impact exercises, like yoga and Pilates, consider options with slight compression that still feel lightweight and allow for easy movement, says Vanessa Willett, a certified trainer and group fitness coach. High-intensity and high-impact workouts may necessitate quick-drying materials with a tighter compression, according to Willett. Fit. When it comes to fit, you want your leggings to be form-fitting, stretch in all the right places and stay in place as you move through your workout, says Rachel Coyle, a certified personal trainer and group fitness instructor.

When it comes to fit, you want your leggings to be form-fitting, stretch in all the right places and stay in place as you move through your workout, says Rachel Coyle, a certified personal trainer and group fitness instructor. Price. Legging prices can vary greatly; our list has options starting at $30.

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

The best workout leggings

Below, I rounded up expert-recommended leggings, NBC Select-staff favorites and highly rated options I think you should know about. Every item on our list is moisture-wicking; we also included options across various price points and fabric makeups.

Best Overall: Lululemon Wunder Train High Rise Tights With Pockets

These leggings, which won the NBC Select Wellness Award for best overall leggings, come recommended by Coyle. “They are the perfect combination of maintaining a soft material while still having that high compression that I prefer when doing high-intensity workouts,” she says. I also like these leggings, which I wear on days when I focus on high-impact and intensity workouts; my colleague NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin prefers to wear them for barre, Pilates and cardio. Plus, they come in three lengths and have an adjustable waistband drawcord that helps prevent the leggings from slipping or folding.

Fabric: 77% nylon, 23% lycra elastane | Best for: all workouts | Size range: 0-20 | Inseam: n/a

Quince makes some of our favorite leggings, including this quick drying and moisture-wicking option, another NBC Select Wellness Award winner. They’re great for low-impact exercise like yoga because they move freely with you through each movement and are soft and stretchy, making them perfect for lounging around the house, according to our testers. NBC Select social commerce editor Sadhana Daruvuri also loves how flattering the fit is, however, she says they don’t offer as much tummy control as other options.

Fabric: 78% nylon, 22% spandex | Best for: yoga, Pilates and barre | Size range: XS-XL | Inseam: 25 inches

Most Comfortable: Lululemon Align Leggings

Lululemon Align Leggings $98.00 $118.00 at Lululemon What we like Can wear for lounging

Soft, wide waistband

Very stretchy Something to note Light colors are double-lined

These are great for low-impact workouts, including yoga, Pilates and barre, according to Coyle. The buttery soft leggings offer a slight compression, but are stretchy at the same time, so they let you move comfortably without feeling constricted, according to Willet, who also says that they are great for heated classes since they are moisture-wicking and dry quickly. They come in 16 colors and have four lengths: 23 inches, 25 inches, 28 inches and 31 inches.

Fabric: 81% nylon, 19% lycra elastane | Best for: yoga, Pilates and barre | Size range: 0-20, 4 lengths | Inseam: n/a

If you prefer strength training, Willett recommends these leggings, which she says offer more compression than other leggings she’s tried. She also likes that they stay in place as you move and have a thick fabric that is great for sweatier workouts because it keeps you dry during and after, according to Willett. The lightweight and breathable fabric is also thick enough that they’re not see-through as you squat and lift weights, she says. They come in 19 colors, including black, plum and teal.

Fabric: 82% polyester, 18% elastane | Best for: strength training | Size range: XXS-XL | Inseam: 24.25 inches, 24.75 inches

I wear these leggings for almost all of my workouts because they are incredibly supportive and dry extremely fast, especially after heated classes. Courtesy Bianca Alvarez

Editors Pick: Spanx Soft and Smooth ⅞ Leggings

These NBC Select Wellness Award winners for best running leggings are made with a smooth compression fabric that doesn’t feel restrictive. “I have sensitive skin and most athletic clothing winds up leaving marks on my body, but I have never had this issue with the Spanx leggings,” says NBC Select editorial project manager Rebecca Rodriguez. “With each wash, they get softer and I can easily pick them out of my sea of black leggings just from their buttery feel.” They also have a high-rise waistband that holds you in and hugs your hips and waist to prevent it from slipping as you run, says Malin.

Fabric: 69% polyester, 31% lycra elastane | Best for: cardio | Size range: XS-3X | Inseam: 25 inches

Our reviewers love how easy it is to care for these leggings since they can go in the washer and dryer without any special requirements. Courtesy Rebecca Rodriguez

Best for yoga: Neiwai Ballet Drawstring Leggings

Neiwai Ballet Drawstring Leggings $129.00 at Neiwai What we like Moisture-wicking

Breathable

Can wear for lounging Something to note Best to hand-wash

If between sizes, size up

The nylon-spandex blend gives these leggings the perfect level of compression, according to NBC Select editorial director Lauren Swanson. I also own them and like to wear them during barre and yoga classes, where I move my body around in many positions. I love that I never need to readjust my pants in the middle of class because the waistband doesn’t roll down. The brand also has an option with a stirrup design that covers the heel for those who want a longer legging or for those who want additional support as they participate in low-impact exercises.

Fabric: 69% nylon, 31% spandex | Best for: yoga, Pilates and barre | Size range: XS-L | Inseam: 30 inches

These leggings have a high waistband and drawstring that allow you to tailor the fit. Courtesy Lauren Swanson

Best light compression: Crz Yoga Butterluxe Yoga Leggings

If you want a pair with minimal compression and more stretch, Coyle recommends these high-rise leggings that have a seamless waistband. “Crz leggings are great because they have the high-end feel and quality of other leggings at a much more affordable cost,” says Coyle.

Fabric: 81% polyamide, 19% lycra elastane | Best for: yoga, Pilates and barre | Size range: XXS-XL | Inseam: n/a

Best for running: Brooks Running Spark Tight

These are incredibly reliable for runs of any distance since they never get itchy or slip, says Malin, who runs five miles a day. They have minimal seams, pockets for convenient storage and a wide-mesh waistband to secure them on your body, according to the brand. They’re also sweat-resistant and dry quickly, so you don’t have to worry about sweat showing in awkward places, says Malin.

Fabric: n/a | Best for: cardio | Size range: XS-XXL | Inseam: n/a

Best for preventing chafing: Lskd Fusion Full Length Legging

LSKD Fusion Full Length Legging $95.00 at LSKD What we like Has large side pockets

Available in multiple lengths

Supportive fit Something to note Nothing to note at this time

These are also great for long runs, according to Swanson, who wore them during New York City marathon training because of its breathable fabric and secure waistband. “These hug you so well without causing chafing or the leggings to fall down,” says Swanson. They run true to size, according to the brand, and are available in bright and neutral color options.

Fabric: 70% polyester, 30% elastane | Best for: all workouts | Size range: 2XS-3XL | Inseam: n/a

Most versatile: Athleta Salutation Stash Tight

Athleta Salutation Stash Tight $109.00 at Athleta What we like Medium compression

UPF protection

Breathable Something to note Higher price point

If you need one pair of leggings that can do it all, these are it. I wear them to HIIT classes and Pilates and like that they pass the squat test, meaning they are not see-through. They have just the right amount of compression to keep things in place, and I like that they come with exterior pockets to hold essentials like my phone and headphones.

Fabric: 75% nylon, 25% lycra elastane | Best for: All workouts | Size range: XXS-3X, including petite, regular and tall | Inseam: 25 inches, 27 inches, 30 inches

Most moisture-wicking: Beyond Yoga Spacedye Caught In The Midi High Waisted Legging

“These are genuinely some of the yummiest, butteriest leggings I’ve ever worn,” says NBC Select editor Lindsay Schneider. “They have a warm coziness that makes them really nice to wear during colder months.” They’re available in more than 15 colors and do not have any outside seams, according to the brand. Reviewers say they are great for hot yoga classes because they don’t roll down or slip, and the fabric stays dry and absorbs sweat without leaving wet spots.

Fabric: 87% polyester, 13% elastane | Best for: yoga | Size range: XXS-4X | Inseam: 24 inches

Most leak-resistant: Knix LeakStrong Leakproof Leggings

Knix LeakStrong Leakproof Legging $90.00 at Knix What we like Non-slip waistband

Anti-chafe seams

Side pockets Something to note Not many color options

Working out while on your period can be daunting, but with these workout leggings, which have a built-in leak-proof liner that acts like a pad, you don’t have to worry, according to Malin. “Knix says you can go commando with these leggings, which I don’t do, but it’s reassuring knowing the pad is there since there’s always a chance of leakage, especially on hour-long runs,” says Malin. The leggings can absorb the same amount of liquid as three super tampons or 1.5 regular pads, according to the brand.

Fabric: 70% nylon, 30% lycra | Best for: training | Size range: XS-XXXXL | Inseam: 25 inches

These leggings give a supportive fit and gentle compression all the way from the glutes to calf, according to the brand. Courtesy Zoe Malin

These are one of my most used pairs of leggings and a staple in my closet for low-impact classes like yoga and barre. I love that they’re moisture-wicking, so I don’t see sweat coming through, and they stay soft no matter how many times I’ve worn and washed them. As someone who is 5 feet 4 inches tall, I prefer leggings that don’t hit my ankle right at my sock line, so I love that these come in a ⅞ length. Like other options on our list, they also come with a pocket to hold your phone.

Fabric: 74% nylon, 26% spandex | Best for: yoga, Pilates and barre | Size range: XS-XXL | Inseam: 24 inches

Best stretch: Vuori AllTheFeels Legging

Vuori AllTheFeels Legging $98.00 at Vuori What we like Moisture-wicking

⅞ length

Durable Something to note If between sizes, size down

No large pocket

For walking and other low-impact movements, NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio reaches for these Vuori leggings, a brand that makes many of our favorites. “They’re super soft and have a smooth, stretchy waistband, so I never feel like it’s squeezing my stomach or hips,” says Godio. “I’ve used and washed them what feels like a hundred times by now, and they still feel just as soft and durable as they did coming out of the package.”

Fabric: 75% recycled polyamide, 25% elastane | Best for: yoga, Pilates and barre | Size range: XXS-XXL, including short, regular and tall | Inseam: 22 inches, 24 inches, 27 inches

These lightweight leggings have a 4-way stretch that allows you to move around comfortably without feeling restricted, according to the brand. Courtesy Mili Godio

Most lightweight: Lululemon Base Pace High Rise Tight

Base Pace High-Rise Tight $98.00 at Lululemon What we like Breathable

Sleek and cool feel

Sweat-wicking Something to note No side pockets

These are a great option for those who like HIIT workouts or running since they feel lightweight and have a drawcord to secure them, according to Willett. In my experience, these feel like you’re not wearing anything at all, which is why they’re my most used pair of leggings. What adds to this feel is that, unlike other leggings on this list, these have an unhemmed bottom, making them feel less suffocating, comfortable and lightweight to move in, in my experience.

Fabric: 84% nylon, 16% lycra elastane | Best for: HIIT and cardio | Size range: 0-20 | Inseam: n/a

Although it’s a minor feature, the unhemmed bottom feels weightless on my skin and makes me forget I’m wearing leggings. Courtesy Bianca Alvarez

Best budget pick: Old Navy High-Waisted PowerSoft Leggings

These Old Navy leggings have an elasticized waistband that sits right at your belly button and on-seam pockets for storage of your workout essentials, according to the brand. “These are hands down my favorite leggings,” says Schneider. “I now compare every other pair I try to these. I love how much they suck me in, the 23% spandex really makes a difference and the pockets are just so helpful to have. Plus, the price tag doesn’t hurt either; they’re super affordable compared to other leggings I’ve tried.”

Fabric: 77% nylon, 23% spandex | Best for: yoga, Pilates and barre | Size range: XS-4X, including petite and tall | Inseam: 26 inches, 28 inches, 32 inches

“These are the leggings I reach for the most in my wardrobe because they have it all, says Rodriguez. “The leggings are supportive and stay in place when I am doing high intensity workouts and I love that there are multiple pockets, including one with a zipper closure.” The leggings, which have six pockets, are made with the brand’s compressive, midweight, sleek fabric that helps wick away moisture as you participate in all types of fitness activities.

Fabric: 68% nylon, 32% spandex | Best for: all workouts | Size range: XXS-XXL | Inseam: n/a

These NBC Select Wellness Award-winning leggings for best training leggings have medium compression and a structured, secure fit that doesn’t leave you feeling restricted during weight lifting sessions and cycling classes, according to former NBC Select editor Christina Colizza. Former NBC Select manager of editorial operations Shari Uyehara also wears these leggings and says the fabric is thick enough so that it isn’t see-through and is sculpting so everything stays in place as you move. The leggings are available in 11 colors, including neutral and brightly colored options.

Fabric: 79% recycled plastic bottles, 21% spandex | Best for: training | Size range: XXS-6XL | Inseam: 19 ½ inch, 23 ¾ inch, 28 ½ inch

Best for odor control: Reebok Lux High Rise Legging

These leggings are great for all workouts, however, they won an NBC Select Wellness award because of how well they perform during cardio and high-intensity exercises. “I love how sturdy these leggings feel — I don’t have to worry about them rolling down or sagging when I’m doing any workouts, even high intensity ones like HIIT, says Godio. “Plus, they have a handy side pocket, so I can take my phone on my walks to and from the gym.” These compression leggings are made of the brand’s moisture-wicking fabric, which also has an environmentally friendly finish that helps eliminate odors, according to Reebok.

Fabric: 80% nylon, 20% elastane | Best for: all workouts | Size range: XS-XL | Inseam: n/a

Godio loves wearing her Reebok Lux High Rise leggings for walks and workouts, and appreciates the wide color selection. Courtesy Mili Godio

How to shop for workout leggings

The experts we spoke to say that workouts result in different movement and sweat levels, therefore requiring options with different materials and fit.

Material

Look for moisture-wicking fabrics like polyester and nylon, which wick sweat away, according to Lynn Montoya, a personal trainer and HIIT and spin instructor. Similarly, moisture-wicking fabrics and overall breathability are helpful for specific activities like HIIT classes, says Montoya.

If you want leggings that will move with you, consider options spandex, lycra elastane and elastane, which will stretch themselves to their max and still get back to their original shape after stretching, according to Deborah Young, an assistant professor at Arizona State University’s School of Art. Although they are quite stretchy they’re not the most durable since the elastomeric fibers in them aren’t the strongest or longest-lasting, says Young.

Durability

Leggings need to be durable against sweat and multiple washes over time. Look for options made from strong fabrics, like nylon, with reinforced seams to withstand the wear and tear of frequent use, as well as hold up to frequent washing and drying, says Montoya.

Both polyester and nylon tend to be the gold standard for workout leggings because of their moisture-wicking abilities and durability, according to Young. This is because of their elastic recovery, which means they revert back to their original shape after stretching without losing their formfitting qualities — they don’t sag or stay baggy like cotton would if stretched, says Young. The difference between the two is that nylon tends to be a little lighter, stronger and more expensive, whereas polyester is a bit cheaper but still holds up in comparison, according to Young.

Design

Aside from the material, consider options with pockets, straps and reflectors. To help secure your leggings and ensure a comfortable fit, Willett recommends options with waist cords. If you are a frequent runner, look for leggings with a space to hold keys, phones, credit cards and more, says Coyle. You can also look for options with reflectors or logos because these will help passersby see you in low-light conditions and are a subtle safety feature.

Fit

Remember your height and double-check the leggings’ inseam when shopping. Similarly, if leggings are too loose in the waist and you’re constantly pulling them up while trying them on, you’ll likely have issues during your workout sessions.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Lynn Montoya is a certified personal trainer, health coach and group fitness instructor based out of Tustin, CA.

is a certified personal trainer, health coach and group fitness instructor based out of Tustin, CA. Rachel Coyle is a certified personal trainer in Washington, DC. She’s been in the fitness industry for over seven years, and coaches high-intensity interval training classes.

is a certified personal trainer in Washington, DC. She’s been in the fitness industry for over seven years, and coaches high-intensity interval training classes. Vanessa Willett is a certified personal trainer in Washington, DC. Alongside personal training, she teaches various group fitness classes, including HIIT and strength training.

is a certified personal trainer in Washington, DC. Alongside personal training, she teaches various group fitness classes, including HIIT and strength training. Deborah Young is an assistant professor at Arizona State University’s School of Art, where she teaches courses on textiles. Her expertise includes fiber and fabric analysis, pattern and design classification and end-use evaluation.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an associate reporter covering new product launches and all things relating to beauty and wellness, including recent stories on the best Pilates socks and best bar soaps. For this story, I interviewed textile experts and fitness trainers to compile their recommendations. I also gathered NBC Select-staff favorites and highly rated workout leggings that aligned with expert guidance.

Catch up on NBC Select's in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.