You probably already have a favorite reusable water bottle sitting at home or on your desk at work. But you might not have one that’s suitable for travel or trips to the gym and that keeps your water, coffee or tea hot (or cold) for hours. Stanley’s AeroLight Transit Bottle does all of that and it’s currently 40 percent off at Amazon — making it well under $20.

The insulated bottle is made of stainless steel so it keeps the temperature of your beverage for hours. It’s also slim and handle-free, so it can fit in pockets or holders. If you enjoy taking hot coffee or lattes to work but don’t want them to be lukewarm by the time you sit down, this bottle is for you. Below are more details on the bottle’s features and why it’s our Deal of the Day.

Deal of the day

While the popular Stanley Quencher is a great tumbler that helps you achieve your daily hydration goals, the Stanley AeroLight Transit Bottle is perfect for small servings of drinks, such as a hot coffee, tea, a shot of espresso, a latte or water enhanced with a hydration packet. You’ll appreciate this bottle if you take coffee to the office daily or always have a beverage in hand at the gym or while you run errands.

The bottle holds up to 16 ounces, keeps drinks hot for six hours and cold for up to eight, according to the brand. It’s dishwasher safe and made with a spun-steel material, making it 30 percent more lightweight than the brand’s usual stainless steel bottles, according to Stanley. And since it’s slim, it should easily fit in a tote side pocket or the holder on a treadmill.

Why this deal is worth it

Stanley tumblers, water bottles and mugs are rarely as much as 40 percent off or under $20. Additionally, Stanley’s products are prized for their durability and their vacuum insulation, which helps maintain the temperature of your beverage, so if you’re particular about how hot or cold your beverage is, then you’ll love this.

$18 vs. $30

Perfect for people who love very hot coffee or ice-cold water

It keeps beverages hot for six hours and cold up to eight hours.

It’s dishwasher safe, portable and has a locking lid to prevent leaks.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I write about deals and sale events daily. I’ve written about sales from several brands and retailers, including Stanley, Le Creuset, Amazon, Home Depot and more. I use water bottles from Stanley, Owala and other popular brands and I’ve also written about how to clean reusable water bottles.

