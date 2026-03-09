Today is the last day to shop Vacation’s Spring Break Sale and save big on bestsellers like the Classic Lotion SPF 30 — it’s 35 percent off, bringing the price down to just $9.75. With warmer weather approaching, now’s the time to stock up on sun care essentials like SPF moisturizers, body lotions, lip balms, and other products you’ll use daily.

The broad-spectrum sunscreen is paraben free, lightweight, non-greasy and doesn’t leave streaks. And at this price, you can buy multiples to make sure you’re covered year-round. Before you start shopping, keep reading for the rundown on this beloved staple.

Deal of the Day

This body lotion includes coconut oil, aloe vera and niacinamide for hydration and an even skin tone, along with broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays, according to the brand. With this lotion, you really do bring the essence of summer with you, since its viral scent includes notes of coconut, banana, and pool water.

It’s also a favorite of Vacation shoppers, with a near-perfect (4.9) star rating from almost 600 reviews on its site. The lotion is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, making it ideal for rainy spring days and summer beach visits, and absorbs quickly on all skin tones. Plus, all orders of $45 or more get free shipping (that’s five SPF lotions), so if you’re buying multiples to keep the whole family covered (and that friend that doesn’t apply sunscreen nearly as much as they should), you can save there too.

And if you’re looking to level up your sunscreen coverage or need slightly more protection, you can also get the Classic Lotion SPF 50 for 35 percent off through today.

Why this deal is worth it

Under $10 (lowest price all year)

Water-resistant, fast-absorbing formula

Highly-rated, bestselling product

Free shipping with the purchase of $45 or more — great chance to stock up

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an associate SEO reporter for NBC Select who has been covering beauty and deals and sales for more than two years, including weekly sales and the best beauty deals for Prime Day, Black Friday/Cyber Monday, and more. For this piece, I found Vacation’s Classic Lotion on sale for 35 percent off.

