20 best engagement gifts for every kind of couple in 2022

Like buying a new home or having a child, an engagement can mark a joyful new stage in a couple’s life — and for some, it’s the start of the fun (albeit chaotic) timeline of planning a wedding. A 2020 Wedding Wire survey shows the average engagement lasts about 15 months, which gives most couples ample time to revel in the planning process and enjoy their engagement. And there’s certainly no shortage of meaningful ways to congratulate your favorite couple on their special moment, whether that’s with a practical item they can use as a duo, a personalized gift that commemorates their love or a planning tool to catapult them into the wedding planning festivities.

Whether your favorite couple is sentimental, practical or enjoys a good adventure, we rounded up some thoughtful gift ideas at various price points to help you celebrate every kind of newly engaged couple this year.

The best gifts for engaged couples in 2022

Several retailers like West Elm, Pottery Barn, Bed Bath & Beyond and Crate & Barrel have a variety of gift items for couples — including kitchenware, small appliances, home decor and more — while sites like Etsy can be great for personalized items that commemorate a special date or moment. Below, we highlighted some notable engagement gifts based on previous coverage and Select reader interest.

To help them toast to their special day, this pair of clear crystal champagne flutes is engraved with a delicate heart design that can be both timeless and romantic. Each flute stands at 11 inches tall and can hold 5 ounces of the happy couple’s favorite drink.

This personalized star map from The Night Sky lets you input the date and location of a special event to automatically construct a view of the stars and constellations on that night. You can choose between four color schemes — Black, Midnight Blue, Gray Blue and Aquamarine — and a light or dark background color. You can also add a personalized message to accompany the date and location coordinates below the map.

These speckled clay jewelry dishes from Etsy, which they can use to store their rings before and after the big day, can be personalized with a minimalist display of their initials with a gold finish. You can also choose to add a flower or greenery add-on.

This personalized peel-and-stick wine label can be easily added to the newly engaged couple’s favorite wine. The label displays a photo of the couple, their names and the date they got engaged, and it can fit a long-body 750-milliliter wine bottle, according to the seller. You also have the option to purchase up to 12 customized labels in a bulk order.

To pair with their favorite wine, this personalized bottle stopper can display the couple’s names and the date commemorating their engagement. The personalized portion of the bottle stopper sports a wooden background, and it comes with a gray fabric gift bag for storage.

A charcuterie board can be a great gift for a newly engaged couple who loves to host, and this bamboo option from CTFT features a hidden tool tray to store the included accessories. The board comes with four small cheese knives, two pieces of food-safe chalk and two slate labels to identify various meats and cheeses.

This Erin Condren planner is a favorite among Select staffers: Senior editor Morgan Greenwald used this to plan out the details of her wedding, and I recently purchased one to plan my own wedding next year based on her recommendation. You can choose between a 12-month or 18-month planner — both undated — that contain pages for everything from budget trackers and guest lists to wedding day checklists and written vows. You also have space for notes, journaling, brainstorming, moodboards and more to keep track of the planning process, and the planner comes with four sticker sheets, a double-sided pocket folder, a pack of adhesive monthly tabs and a set of metallic date dots.

These all-white mini cupcakes are made of vanilla cake with a Bavarian cream stuffing and topped with vanilla icing and white chocolate curls. The cupcakes come in a 25-pack wrapped in the brand’s rainbow Congratulations gift box. If you’re looking for an assortment of flavors, Baked by Melissa also offers its The Latest & Greatest gift box with eight of its most popular flavors, including cookies and cream, chocolate chip pancake and red velvet.

For the newly engaged couple that loves to cook together, this virtual cooking class can be a great gift that helps them learn new skills from the comfort of their home. The Table Less Traveled offers small classes all around the world with up to 15 people and lets you interact with the instructor and ask questions, according to the service. If you aren’t sure which class will work with their schedule yet, you can also buy them a gift certificate to redeem later.

The Classic Box by The Sip — one of our favorite Black-owned brands — includes three 187-milliliter Brut champagnes to help them celebrate their engagement. You can also choose between a white tulip flute or a shooter glass as an additional gift to accompany the alcohol. The Sip also offers multiple other gift boxes for every taste, including novelty champagnes, sparkling wines, rosés and more.

Help them celebrate the holidays as an engaged couple with this personalized calendar-style ornament, which shows the month, date and year that they got engaged. The ornament is crafted from high-quality ceramic material and comes with a gold string to hang it on the tree. It also has a one-sided design and measures 3 inches in diameter, according to the seller.

Harry & David’s Chest of Chocolates comes with several delicious treats that can be perfect for the couple with a sweet tooth. The treats include chocolate-covered popcorn, mini mints, pretzels, truffles, cake and more, and the chest itself is made from wood and pleather, so it can serve as a keepsake once it’s empty.

The Ember Mug can be a great work-from-home accessory that allows you to keep your coffee or drinks warm throughout the day for up to 80 minutes, according to the brand. With the Ember app, you can control the temperature of your drink with the swipe of your finger and see both your selected temperature and the current temperature of the drink inside your mug. The wedding collection of the 14-ounce Ember Mug2 comes in white and is inscribed with “Mrs.” and “Mr.” in black — the mugs can be purchased separately or in a pair. It’s made of durable stainless steel and features a sleek, scratch-resistant ceramic coating, the brand says.

A wedding can be an expensive ordeal — and saving up for it can be stressful throughout the engagement. To help your favorite couple set aside some funds for the big day, this stylish wooden box has a white floral backdrop, gold italic text and a transparent cover so they can see the money pile grow during the planning process. And when they’re ready to retrieve what they saved up, they can remove the silicone plug at the bottom or simply take out the back frame.

This mini photo printer can make a great gift for the couple who loves to snap photos together. The printer connects to your smartphone or tablet via Bluetooth so you can conveniently print pictures from anywhere in under 60 seconds, according to the brand. Kodak says the printer’s built-in rechargeable battery can print up to 25 photos on a full charge, and it works with sticky-backed photo paper that you’ll need to purchase separately.

This stylish ice bucket — meant to keep up to 150 ounces of wine and champagne chilled and ready to drink — has a delicate stamped detailing and can be engraved with the couple’s initials. It’s crafted from durable stainless steel, and you can choose between a silver or gold plated finish.

Homesick’s Let’s Toast candle has a burn time of up to 80 minutes and includes a scent suitable for a celebration, with notes of mandarin, grapefruit, apple, pineapple and champagne grapes, according to the brand. To add a thoughtful touch, you can include a personalized note printed on the back of the candle or on the packaging. The candle is made from a natural soy wax blend with custom fragrance oils, and includes no lead, plastics, parabens or synthetic dyes, Homesick says.

This guided journal can serve as a time capsule for the couple’s engagement and wedding planning period — it includes a number of prompts with enough space for two people to write a short response, which lets them reflect on how their answers compare and contrast to one another. It sports more than 300 pages – some of which include inspirational quotes and poems — and is compact enough to package with other smaller gifts.

The Hoya kerrii is a type of succulent and is often called the Hoya Heart Plant due to its green heart-shaped leaves, according to The Sill. Though it’s available to purchase as a single Hoya Heart Plant, this set of two mini plants can help celebrate both of your favorite people’s special moment. The plants come in your choice of an Upcycled or Hyde planter.

Whether they’re veteran chefs or only recently started crafting home-cooked meals, this personalized cutting board from Etsy can be a thoughtful addition to their shared kitchen. You can choose between two sizes and four wood finishes: Hickory, Maple, Mahogany and White Oak.

