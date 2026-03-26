Walmart currently has plenty of spring deals running this weekend alongside Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, with up to 80 percent off spring cleaning essentials, outdoor furniture, kitchen appliances and more. If you’re looking to stock up for the season, these major home deals may be right up your alley.

Ninja is one of our favorite kitchen brands, and this multicooker has six cooking functions, including bake, braise and slow cook. The pot is nonstick and has an 8.5-quart capacity, so you can prepare large dishes, too.

This popular knife set is a whopping 75 percent off, bringing the price down by $160 (yup, you read that right — it’s now under $40). It comes with 14 pieces, including a chef’s knife, a pairing knife, kitchen shears and the knife block. The knives are dishwasher safe, too, so after-prep clean up is simple.

These storage containers have a low height of only 7.2 inches to easily slide under the bed, according to NBC Select senior editor Shalwah Evans, who owns the set. She loves the transparent top window that lets her easily view what’s in each unit, which means less rummaging and being able to find what she needs quickly.

Add a pop of color to your kitchen with these kettles by Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful line. The kettle has an angled spout for controlled pouring, along with enough capacity for five cups of tea, according to the brand. The kettle is available in seven bold shades — the red one is just under $25.

This isn’t just a robot vacuum — it also mops and sweeps at a quiet volume, according to shoppers. It uses infrared sensors to avoid collisions, and has six cleaning modes, including auto, spot, edge and more. Shoppers also praise it for its powerful suction.

This Dreo air purifier works on large rooms of up to 1600 square feet, according to the brand. It has a five stage filtration system that catches nearly 100 percent of particles, and has a real-time air quality display.

Warmer weather means more road trips, and it’s always smart to have a tire inflator on hand., This one can inflate a standard tire in less than a minute, according to the brand, and is lightweight and easy to carry (it weighs just under 2 pounds).

This mop is safe to use on hardwood floors, and has a spray mopping system that, according to Swiffer, lets you automatically spread your favorite floor cleaner as you mop. It also has a compact, lightweight design that makes it easy to move around your space and easy to store.

This tool storage system stacks vertically using interlocking connectors, and includes wheels for easy movement. It includes a lower cart, a mid-sized toolbox with a removable tray and a transparent upper organizer. It’s a dream for the handy person who likes to keep their tools organized but also needs them to be mobile.

Why these deals are worth it

Deals up to $160 off

Seasonal essentials on sale

Fast, same-day shipping for Walmart+ members

Top-rated, bestselling products

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Why trust NBC Select?

I am an associate SEO reporter for NBC Select who’s been covering sales, skin care, hair care and body care for more than two years. I frequently report on big sale events like the Amazon Big Spring Sale, along with weekly reporting on sales and deals from our favorite brands and retailers, including Walmart.

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