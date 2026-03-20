If you love coffee, then you know that it comes in many different forms, which explains why people have such diverse tastes when it comes to the cup of joe they drink in the morning. Some prefer their coffee hot, others enjoy it iced and some only rely on espresso to wake them up. If the latter, lattes, cappuccinos and Americanos are more your speed, then you’d benefit from having an espresso machine.

To find the best espresso machines for at-home use, we spoke with coffee experts for their guidance and recommendations. They told us what features a reliable machine should have and all of the different types that are available. We also asked NBC Select editors who love coffee for their favorite espresso machine suggestions.

Best espresso machines in 2026

To pick the best espresso machines, we relied on expert guidance and consumer reviews to collect the most highly-rated options on the market.

Best overall espresso machine

Breville Barista Pro $ 849.95 Amazon What to know Type: semi-automatic | Dimensions: 16 x 13.9 x 15.5 in. | Water tank capacity: 67 fl. oz. | Warranty: 2-year limited | Best for: experts What we like Has a built-in grinder

Has LCD display

Has a built-in milk steamer Something to note Nothing to note at this time

Marco Suarez, co-owner of Methodical Coffee highlighted Breville as one of the best espresso machine brands on the market. He said the Barista Pro is a “really popular choice that seems to be a good option for people looking for an all-in-one solution.”

This semi-automatic espresso machine has an integrated grinder that Breville says provides ground coffee on demand, and it’s built with a proprietary heating system that’s designed to hit near-boiling temperatures in three seconds. It has an LCD display for ease of use, a built-in steam wand and a built-in grinder for extra flavorful espresso.

Best espresso machine with a built-in grinder

This machine from Breville has a powerful built-in grinder that allows you to have the freshest and most flavorful brewed espresso for lattes, cappuccinos, cortados and more in just minutes. You can customize the grind size for all of your beverages and it brews both single and double servings of espresso. It has a built-in steam wand for milk, which also allows you to make foam and it comes with a cleaning brush, a double-wall filter, a tamper (the mechanism that compresses the espresso), cleaning tablets and more.

Best compact espresso machine

If you have a small kitchen or just want to save space, the Breville Bambino is a great option for you. It’s around the size of a traditional drip coffee maker, it has a steam wand to heat milk and make foam for lattes and more. It also makes double and single servings of espresso, and it starts brewing the espresso in only a few seconds after it reaches temperature, according to the brand.

Best affordable capsule espresso machine

Also compact in size, the Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ is one of the most popular appliances available when it comes to espresso machines, and it’s largely praised for its small build and customizable serving sizes. It makes single and double shots of espresso and brews 5-, 8- and 12-ounce servings of coffee. The brand also sells a milk frother to go with the appliance so you can make lattes, and other drinks that call for steamed milk or foam.

If you’re looking for convenience over everything, the Nespresso VertuoPlus is a great option. NBC Select editor Mili Godio said she uses this every morning and it requires minimal effort — she just puts in a capsule and hits the button. But keep in mind, you’ll need to buy pods directly from Nespresso in order to use the machine. You also need to either buy the frother separately or as a bundle.

Best espresso machine worth the splurge

The Breville Oracle has multiple heating elements that allow it to make brewed espresso (single or double servings) and steam milk at the same time, according to the brand. It has a built-in grinder and it doses and tamps the fresh grounds by itself before brewing. It has auto and manual modes — the latter allows you to customize your espresso. The steam wand also has modes for different types of milk, including oat and soy. Plus, it has a touchscreen and connects to WiFi so that you can remotely heat the machine, according to the brand.

Best Moka pot espresso maker

If you don’t want to spend hundreds of dollars on an espresso maker, consider the Moka coffee pot instead. NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin is a big fan of the pot, which allows you to make your espresso on the stove. To use the Bialetti Moka Express, fill the boiler with water, add ground beans into the filter and heat the water on the stove until it starts to gurgle.

Best portable espresso maker

AeroPress makes some of the most popular portable espresso makers available, including this option that works like a French press. “All you need is some hot water and ground coffee to make a solid 16 ounces of hot coffee in one container,” says NBC Select video producer Josh Rios. “It’s a perfect gift for the coffee lover in your life who loves new ways of making coffee and avoids bad beans.”

How we chose the best espresso machines of 2026

If you are still learning about making espresso at home, there are a few important factors to consider before buying an appliance. Here’s what our experts recommended I keep in mind when making this list:

Type of espresso machine : Espresso machines come in a variety of shapes and sizes, including pump-driven (high-pressure water through the coffee grounds), steam driven (heated steam through the coffee grounds), or manual-level driven (like pump-driven, but controlled manually). More on the different types of espresso machines below.

: Espresso machines come in a variety of shapes and sizes, including pump-driven (high-pressure water through the coffee grounds), steam driven (heated steam through the coffee grounds), or manual-level driven (like pump-driven, but controlled manually). More on the different types of espresso machines below. Portafilter size/capacity : The portafilter is the large handle and ring that holds the metal filtering basket in place, allowing brewed coffee to flow through while holding back coffee ground. The size of the portafilter is “a big thing to consider,” says Suarez. He recommends getting the standard size, 58 millimeters, which “will make upgrading [or replacing] your portafilter, basket and accessories a lot easier.”

: The portafilter is the large handle and ring that holds the metal filtering basket in place, allowing brewed coffee to flow through while holding back coffee ground. The size of the portafilter is “a big thing to consider,” says Suarez. He recommends getting the standard size, 58 millimeters, which “will make upgrading [or replacing] your portafilter, basket and accessories a lot easier.” Number of boilers : Most espresso machines are powered by either a single boiler or dual boilers. Suarez noted that espresso machines with dual boilers are very helpful because you can, for example, pull shots and steam milk at the same time. Single boiler machines are more affordable, but slower, as you cannot do two tasks simultaneously.

: Most espresso machines are powered by either a single boiler or dual boilers. Suarez noted that espresso machines with dual boilers are very helpful because you can, for example, pull shots and steam milk at the same time. Single boiler machines are more affordable, but slower, as you cannot do two tasks simultaneously. Temperature control : All of the experts we spoke to said that a good machine will have a stable temperature. Many higher-end espresso machines use Proportional Integral Derivative controllers (PIDs) — to control temperature down to the degree. Suarez told us that this is a helpful feature as it keeps your water temperature steady. If you go with a PIDs machine, he suggests maintaining a temperature between 195 and 205 degrees Fahrenheit.

: All of the experts we spoke to said that a good machine will have a stable temperature. Many higher-end espresso machines use Proportional Integral Derivative controllers (PIDs) — to control temperature down to the degree. Suarez told us that this is a helpful feature as it keeps your water temperature steady. If you go with a PIDs machine, he suggests maintaining a temperature between 195 and 205 degrees Fahrenheit. Built-in coffee grinder : When it comes to espresso machines, you can either buy pre-ground coffee, use capsules with pre-ground and pre-portioned coffee, buy a separate coffee grinder or get an espresso machine with a built-in coffee grinder. Appliances with a built-in option will be more expensive, but they make for a bolder taste since a machine will grind the coffee and then brew it into espresso instantly. With that said, espresso can still be flavorful if you use pre-ground coffee.

: When it comes to espresso machines, you can either buy pre-ground coffee, use capsules with pre-ground and pre-portioned coffee, buy a separate coffee grinder or get an espresso machine with a built-in coffee grinder. Appliances with a built-in option will be more expensive, but they make for a bolder taste since a machine will grind the coffee and then brew it into espresso instantly. With that said, espresso can still be flavorful if you use pre-ground coffee. Price: As with many kitchen appliances and coffee makers, espresso makers can vary a lot in price, with some being less than $100 and others being more than $1,000. If you only plan on making espresso every so often or buy pre-ground beans, then you can opt for a less expensive machine. If you enjoy making espresso from scratch, a more expensive appliance may be best. The options on this list start as low as $38.99 and get as pricey as $2,999.95.

What are the different types of espresso machines?

There are many types of espresso machines, which can be bucketed by what mechanism they use to produce pressure (a necessary component in the creation of an espresso shot). Below, we highlighted the different types — pump-driven, steam-driven and manual-lever.

Pump-driven espresso machines

Pump-driven espresso machines are the most common type on the market. They use an electronic pump to send hot water through the coffee beans at the ideal pressure — around 9 bars. “Because they use electronics to control temperature and pressure, you can produce very consistent espresso,” Suarez said. Most pump machines can be put into one of four categories: automatic, semi-automatic, manual or capsule.

An automatic espresso machine does most of the work for you. Some automatic machines can grind, dose, tamp, extract espresso and steam milk to the perfect temperature, all at the touch of a button. Automatic machines are usually the priciest options — you’ll likely find yourself shelling out well over $1,000 for a good quality option, with higher-end machines costing several thousands of dollars.

“[They’re] similar to semi-automatics but with a built-in flow meter that automatically stops extraction at a programmed volume,” says Suarez. “You still handle grinding and tamping, but shot volume stays consistent. Useful in busy café settings, though the added cost may not be worth it for most home brewers.”

A semi-automatic espresso machine is typically more affordable than an automatic machine (around $400 to $1,000, based on the options we considered, though they can cost more). This is the most popular choice for home baristas, according to Suarez. “You grind, tamp, lock in the portafilter, then start and stop the shot manually,” he says. “A pump ensures consistency while you still control shot length and fine-tune results, an ideal mix of precision and flexibility.” These machines require you to grind, dose, tamp and steam on your own grounds, plus activate and deactivate the brew pump manually.

“They require more skills and understanding of coffee and milk texturing,” says Kaleena Teoh, director of education at Coffee Project NY. That said, they’re a great choice “for those who like to be able to personalize the flavor profile of their espresso shot and pour latte art,” she said.

A capsule espresso machine is typically more affordable (usually in the $100-$200 range) and requires you to load an espresso capsule into the machine and press a button to pull your shot. Suarez explained that you lose a lot of control over the quality of the shot itself with a capsule machine because of its incredibly simple process.

Steam-driven espresso machines

Steam-driven machines boil water to create steam that is then used to heat the espresso grounds. Steam-driven machines typically produce less pressure than other espresso machines — around 1.5 bars, compared to the ideal 9 bars. Suarez noted that they can be a more budget-friendly option — typically under $100 — but they [don’t give you] the ability to control your variables, and they can’t produce the concentration of brew like pump machines do just due to the lower pressure,” he noted.

Manual-lever driven espresso machines

Manual lever-driven machines tend to be for those who want a more physical relationship with their coffee and desire complete control over their brewing experience. “Instead of just pushing buttons, it requires the physical strength of pushing the lever to pull the shot, which tends to be for more advanced espresso aficionados,” Suarez says.

It also requires more work, skill and a greater understanding of coffee and milk texturing to get consistent results, Teoh explains. These types of machines usually take more time to perfect, “which is great for those that want the nuance but not great for those who are just looking for a fast, easy cup of coffee,” Suarez added.

Frequently asked questions What’s the best espresso machine for beginners? While it depends on how much you’re willing to learn when it comes to using espresso machines, the best espresso machine for beginners is an automatic appliance, such as the Nespresso Vertuo Pop+. This is because automatic machines do most of the work when it comes to brewing espresso for lattes and other espresso-based drinks. Another option is a Moka pot which, while entirely manual, is simple to use and only requires your stovetop. What’s the best espresso machine with a built-in grinder? There are a lot of espresso machines that have built-in grinders, but some of the best are from the brand Breville, such as the Barista Pro and the Barista Express. While they tend to be expensive, these machines streamline the espresso-making process with a grinder often at the top of the appliance that automatically brews the espresso after. These machines also let you customize the size of your grind, which also affects the overall flavor of your espresso.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure that all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and with no undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Marco Suarez is the co-owner of Methodical Coffee, a coffee roaster with three locations across Greenville, South Carolina.

is the co-owner of Methodical Coffee, a coffee roaster with three locations across Greenville, South Carolina. Kaleena Teoh is the co-founder and director of education of Coffee Project NY, a coffee roaster with six locations across the boroughs of New York City.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I write about deals and sales daily, home and kitchen appliances, including air fryers, vacuums and coffee makers. I also cover big sales at Amazon, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Wayfair and more and previously worked as a food editor at Food Network Magazine and The Kitchn.

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