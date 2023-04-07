If you’re in the market for new home goods, apparel or skin care products, you’re in luck – sales are plentiful right now. Below, we highlighted some of our staff’s favorite deals of the week and included items that are from brands we’ve recommended in the past, personal favorites or bestsellers. Note that there may be a limited time offer on certain pieces.

Our Place: 20% off the Always Pan while supplies last

My favorite piece of cookware, the Always Pan, is being discontinued by Our Place and is currently $30 off. The 10-inch pan — which is also loved by many Select staffers — has a nonstick coating, aluminum body and is compatible with all cooktops, including induction. It’s very lightweight, making it easy to transfer from your stove to a trivet to serve, and comes with a lid. A beechwood spatula that nests onto the pan’s handle is also included, plus a steamer basket and colander. My Always Pan is one of the most used tools in my kitchen, and I highly recommend you take advantage of this deal before the pan is sold out for good.

Boll & Branch: 20% off sitewide through 4/8 with code SPRING20

The Boll & Branch Signature Hemmed Sheet Set is featured in our guide to the best bed sheets. The set comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet and pillowcases, all of which are made from long-staple organic cotton that’s buttery, breathable and gets softer with each watch, according to the brand. There’s a 17-inch pocket on the fitted sheet to fit deep mattresses, as well as elastic banding to ensure a secure fit. You can purchase the sheet set in sizes from twin to split king and it comes in ten colors like White, Sage, Sky and more.

Overstock: Up to 45% off during the Spring Black Friday sale through 4/24

In our guide to the best vacuums, experts told us that Dyson’s cordless options are great for apartment living since they take up minimal storage space. You can currently save up to 45% off on the brand’s Outsize+ model, which is designed for homes with pets, according to the brand. It offers up to 120 minutes of run time on a single charge and can transform into a handheld vacuum. The floor care appliance also automatically senses debris level and floor type to adapt suction power and has a laser light on the head to make dust more visible.

Nordstrom: Up to 60% off select brands through 4/11

We previously rounded up products highlighting Viva Magenta, Pantone’s 2023 Color of the Year, including this 8.5-ounce Boy Smells candle. It has a 50-hour burn time, according to the brand, and is made from a coconut and beeswax blend. The Rosalita candle has notes of saffron, clove, Turkish rose, leather and cedarwood to create a scent that is flowery and woodsy.

Adidas: Up to 50% products part of the AdiFaves Sale through 4/13

Adidas makes some of our favorite women’s running shoes, and many of the brand’s styles are currently on sale. The Pureboost 22 sneaker (currently $28 off) is designed for everyday use and made with Adidas’ cushioned, supportive BOOST midsole. It also has a rubber bottom for added traction and a Stretchweb outsole that flexes as your foot moves, according to the brand. The shoes are available in women’s sizes 5 through 12.

Bobbi Brown Cosmetics: 25% off products part of the brand’s Friends & Family Sale through 4/9

Updates editor Mili Godio is a fan of Bobbi Brown’s skin care and makeup, much of which is discounted during the brand’s current sale. You can save on products like the brand’s Extra Cleansing Balm, which gets rid of dirt, impurities and makeup when you massage it over dry skin before rinsing away. The cleansing balm is formulated with olive extract and glycerin to nourish skin, as well as orange oil to add a citrus scent, according to the brand.

Thayers: 30% off the brand’s Blemish Clearing Lemongrass collection at Walmart through 4/14

Shari Uyehara, manager of editorial operations, uses Thayers alcohol-free skin care products made with witch hazel because she says it tightens her pores and controls acne. This Thayers face wash also contains witch hazel, in addition to salicylic acid and lemongrass, all ingredients that clears and prevents blemishes, according to the brand. You can gently massage the face wash on damp skin before rinsing it off and following up with Thayers lemongrass toner, which is also currently on sale.

