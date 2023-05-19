Early Memorial Day sales are in full swing with deep discounts at some Select-reader favorite retailers across home, tech and bedding categories. So whether you are looking to replace an old mattress or stock up on some outdoor patio essentials ahead of summer, it's the perfect time to take advantage of this week's pre-holiday deals. Below, we listed some of our favorite sales and included items that are personal favorites, bestsellers or from brands we’ve recommended in the past. Note that there may be a limited time offer on certain pieces.

Casper: 20% off mattresses, pillows and sheets through June 6

A 2023 Select Wellness Award winner, Casper’s pillow is made with perforated memory foam that keeps your head and neck aligned (and pushes heat away) while allowing airflow, keeping you cool through the night, according to Casper. Editorial director Lauren Swanson says the pillow (which is available in standard and king sizes) is both supportive and "cloud-like."

Pottery Barn: Up to 50% off outdoor furniture

Pottery Barn is discounting outdoor umbrellas, chaise lounges and furniture, like this 42.5-pound lounge chair. The chair is made with teak wood that’s kiln-dried to prevent any warping, splitting, cracking or mildew, according to the brand. The matching side table, coffee table, chaise lounge and other pieces from the Malibu Teak collection are also on sale. When it comes time to clean the outdoor lounge chair, you can use a mild solution of soap and water. Note that seat cushions are sold separately.

Solo Stove: Up to 45% off sitewide through June 4

Solo Stove’s stainless steel Bonfire 2.0 smokeless fire pit is currently $150 off. The portable, lightweight fire pit (just 23 pounds) has a 360 degree airflow design, which heats the air to burn off smoke before it reaches your clothes, or hair, according to the brand. The outdoor firepit comes with a removable ash pan, making cleanup easy.

Knix: 30% off all leak proof garments through May 22

Knix is celebrating 10 years of business with discounts on all its leakproof garments, like underwear, activewear, swim and more. Their Super Leakproof High Rise, a favorite in our guide to the best period underwear, has an extended gusset that absorbs up to 8 tampon’s of liquid and four-way stretch that’s meant to create a more comfortable fit the more you wash and wear it, according to Knix. In terms of fit, this high-rise period underwear sits at the natural waist and provides medium coverage, as detailed on the brand’s site. It’s available in sizes XS to 4XL and in 13 colors, including Pink Plum, Pistachio and Periwinkle.

Lo & Sons: Up to 50% off through May 29

Lo & Sons, a Select-favorite brand in our guides to the best weekender bag and travel backpacks is hosting a Memorial Day Sale on bags and accessories. The Catalina Deluxe is available in various colors and fabrics, including soft and sturdy washed canvas, water-resistant and eco-friendly recyclable polyester and hypoallergenic organic canvas. The bag comes in small and large sizes and has an adjustable messenger strap with removable padding. If you’re hoping to take the weekender bag on a plane as a carry-on, its backend pass-through sleeve helps it sit comfortably on top of a suitcase too.

Vegamour: 25% off sitewide with code SUMMERSALE through May 30.

Vegamour’s Gro Brow serum is formulated with plant-based nutrients like acetyl tetrapeptide-3 and red clover extract, both of which have been shown to be helpful for hair growth, according to the dermatologist Dr. Hadley King, who we spoke to in our guide to the best eyebrow serums. Dr. Debra Jaliman, another expert in our guide, recommends applying the serum as the last step in an evening skincare routine before bed and letting it completely dry. To maintain results, you’ll need to continue applying the serum nightly at least three times a week.

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.