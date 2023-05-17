Memorial Day weekend is less than two weeks away, which means it’s almost time to break out the grilling supplies, beach towels and sunscreen and gear up for summer. Leading up to the holiday — which falls on May 29 this year — many brands are hosting sales across shopping categories like mattresses and furniture, grills, TVs and more. And shoppers are looking forward to saving — 40% of Americans are planning to shop Memorial Day sales this year and spend an average of $356, according to a survey conducted by RetailMeNot.

SKIP AHEAD Best Memorial Day sales | When is Memorial Day 2023? | When will Memorial Day sales start?

New Memorial Day sales are popping up every day, so to keep you updated, we compiled a list of discounts you can browse right now. We’ll continue adding to this piece as we learn of more deals from Select reader-favorite brands and retailers.

Our top picks

Best Memorial Day deals 2023 to shop now

Below, we rounded up the best Memorial Day deals on products we think readers should know about. We only included products Select staff members have personally tried and recommended; products and brands we’ve previously covered; and highly rated products with at least a 4.0-star rating. Discounts and prices change frequently, so we’ll keep you updated as Memorial Day gets closer.

Once you pair Amazon’s Smart Plug with the companion app, it adds Alexa voice control to any outlet. You’re also able to set schedules for connected devices and control them through your phone. The smart plug — which has a 4.7-star average rating from over 541,000 reviews on Amazon — has a compact design so it keeps your second outlet free or allows you to stack two smart plugs on top of each other.

Casper’s Foam Pillow is a Select 2023 Wellness Awards winner — editorial director Lauren Swanson says it has a supportive and “cloud-like” feel. The pillow is constructed from perforated memory foam so air can circulate through the material, adding breathability. You can purchase the pillow in standard and king sizes.

If you’re looking for a new home security system, consider Ring’s Video Doorbell, which allows you to monitor who’s at your door using your phone, tablet or computer. The Wi-Fi-equipped doorbell pairs with a companion app, allowing you to see, hear and speak to visitors. It’s powered by a built-in rechargeable battery and works with Alexa voice assistant.

Brooklyn Bedding’s weighted blanket — a 2023 Select Wellness Awards winner — is designed with a chunky open-knit weave, which I find makes it breathable and helps keep you cool. The blanket gets its weight from a polyester filling and is covered in a polyester jersey knitted fabric. You can purchase the 50-by-60-inch throw blanket in 10-pound or 15-pound weights.

You can use the Theragun Mini to soothe muscles any time they feel sore and achy, like after workouts or sitting at your desk all day. The recovery device earned the Select Wellness 2023 Award for best massage gun and is compact in size, which Alexa Arent, commerce leadership coordinator, says allowed her to take it with her anywhere. The Theragun Mini offers three massage speeds, comes with three head attachments and is rechargeable.

Samsung makes some of the best TV models you can buy with great built-in audio systems. This Wi-Fi-enabled 65-inch smart TV has QLED panels to offer bright, vibrant colors and its adaptive picture properties allow the screen to automatically adjust as your room gets brighter or darker, according to the brand. The TV also comes with multiple voice assistants built-in, so you can choose if you want to use Alexa, Google Assistant or Bixby.

Best Memorial Day sales 2023

Here are the best Memorial Day sales to shop now across categories that shoppers tend to search for around the holiday. We’ll continue updating this leading up to Memorial Day.

Best Memorial Day 2023 sales at Select reader-favorite retailers

Overstock : Up to 65% off home, kitchen, outdoor and more items through Jun. 1

: Up to 65% off home, kitchen, outdoor and more items through Jun. 1 Wayfair : Up to 50% off select outdoor items like grills, patio furniture and more

: Up to 50% off select outdoor items like grills, patio furniture and more Home Depot: Save on home renovation and gardening supplies, appliances and more starting May 18

Best Memorial Day 2023 mattress and bedding sales

Tuft & Needle : Up to 40% off bedding and furniture and up to $775 off mattresses

: Up to 40% off bedding and furniture and up to $775 off mattresses Bear : 35% off sitewide with code MEMDAY through Jun. 5

: 35% off sitewide with code MEMDAY through Jun. 5 Helix : 25% off sitewide through Jun. 5 with code MEMORIALDAY25

: 25% off sitewide through Jun. 5 with code MEMORIALDAY25 Birch : 25% off sitewide through Jun. 5 with code MEMORIALDAY25

: 25% off sitewide through Jun. 5 with code MEMORIALDAY25 Brooklyn Bedding : 25% off sitewide through May 25 with code MEMORIAL25

: 25% off sitewide through May 25 with code MEMORIAL25 Casper : 20% off mattresses, pillows and sheets, 50% off adjustables and 50% off everything else through Jun. 6

: 20% off mattresses, pillows and sheets, 50% off adjustables and 50% off everything else through Jun. 6 Amerisleep : 20% off pillows, mattress toppers and bamboo sheets with code MD20, plus $450 off any mattress with code AS450 through May 29

: 20% off pillows, mattress toppers and bamboo sheets with code MD20, plus $450 off any mattress with code AS450 through May 29 Zoma Sleep : 20% off sport and body pillows with code MDPILLOWS, $150 off any mattress with code WIN150 and save up to $870 on adjustable bed bundles through May 29

: 20% off sport and body pillows with code MDPILLOWS, $150 off any mattress with code WIN150 and save up to $870 on adjustable bed bundles through May 29 Sleep Number : Up to 20% off bedding and 30% off furniture through Jun. 5

: Up to 20% off bedding and 30% off furniture through Jun. 5 Vaya Sleep: 15% off platform beds with code MD15 and $300 off any mattress with code VAYA300

Best Memorial Day 2023 furniture sales

Burrow : Up to 60% off mattresses,up to 40% off rugs and up to 30% off seating, outdoor furniture and storage through Jun. 4

: Up to 60% off mattresses,up to 40% off rugs and up to 30% off seating, outdoor furniture and storage through Jun. 4 Raymour & Flanigan : Up to 30% off furniture, up to 25% off rugs, decor and lighting and up to $600 off mattress sets

: Up to 30% off furniture, up to 25% off rugs, decor and lighting and up to $600 off mattress sets Albany Park : 30% off sitewide through Jun. 7

: 30% off sitewide through Jun. 7 Outer : 15% off sitewide through May 31

: 15% off sitewide through May 31 Sundays: 15% off sitewide through May 30

When is Memorial Day 2023?

This year, Memorial Day is on Monday, May 29, 2023. Memorial Day was officially established in 1967 as a way to pay tribute to U.S. Armed Forces service members — unofficially, its roots go back to the Civil War. It also marks the unofficial beginning of summer, having become an American tradition filled with weekend travel and outdoor gatherings.

When will Memorial Day sales start?

Shoppers can expect to see the most Memorial Day sales occur during the three-day holiday weekend, but savings events have already started. Many brands and retailers announce their Memorial Day sales in the two weeks leading up to the holiday, and some offer early opportunities to save online and in stores. Some sales also extend beyond Memorial Day and into the last few days of May or early June.

Why trust Select?

Zoe Malin is an associate updates editor at Select who covers sales like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday, Cyber Monday and more. For this piece, rounded up sales across shopping categories shoppers typically search for around Memorial Day, and recommended highly rated deals we think readers should know about.

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.