The Fourth of July is almost here, which means lots of sales are already live. Shop Select staff– and reader– favorites, including cookware sets, juicers and Select Wellness Award winners. We’re also just a few weeks away from Prime Day, Walmart Plus Week and Target Circle Week. Stay tuned for updates on those sales. Below, we listed some of the best deals of the week and included items from brands we’ve recommended in the past, personal favorites or bestsellers. Note that there may be a limited-time offer on certain pieces.

Tower 28: 20% off sitewide through July 2

Tower 28 is one of our favorite APPI-owned brands as they aim to create skin care products for different skin tones, types and sensitivities. For this sale you can get 20% off any product or 28% off a purchase of $60 or more. The SOS spray has the National Eczema Association’s Seal of Acceptance and is made with hypochlorous acid, which has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties to reduce redness and soothe irritated skin, according to the brand. The solution is made for your face but can be used on other areas on your skin, according to Tower 28.

NutriBullet: 20% off juicers with code FIREWORKS

This is one of our favorite centrifugal juicers and is now discounted for NutriBullet’s Fourth of July sale. This juicer comes with three speeds and two chutes of different sizes to accommodate different fruits and vegetables, like apples, celery and oranges. It’s also dishwasher-safe, according to the brand, and comes with two freezer trays, a storage pitcher, to-go glass bottles and a recipe book.

Rifle Paper Co. : 30% off sale items using code SALE30

Rifle Paper Co. makes Select commerce editor Lindsay Schnieder’s go-to stationery sets. This Botanical stationery set comes with 12 cards and 12 envelopes including three different floral designs. The cards are blank making them easy to use as greeting cards, thank-you cards or birthday cards, according to the brand.

Crocs: Up to 50% off select products through July 9

Like the brand’s popular Classic Clog, the Baya Clog is made from the brand’s signature Croclite material that is “water-friendly” and lightweight, according to the brand. It also comes with pivoting heel straps for a versatile fit. These clogs can be worn indoors or outdoors, according to Crocs.

Caraway: 10% off sitewide

Caraway’s summer sale is just one of two sales the brand hosts annually. Now discounted is this ceramic-coated set, which is a Select-editor favorite, because they are nontoxic and nonstick. The set includes a 10.5-inch fry pan, a 3-quart saucepan, a 4.5-quart sauté pan and a 6.5-quart Dutch oven for a variety of dishes and recipes. It also includes a lid holder and pan rack for storage.

Girlfriend Collective: 25% off sitewide

This sports bra is one of our Select Wellness Award winners as you can wear it as both a top and a bra and it provides excellent compression, according to Select editorial projects associate Rebecca Rodriguez.. This full-coverage bra is designed for low to medium-impact workouts, according to the brand. It has a long-line silhouette, racerback and built-in support band, and comes in a size range of XXS to 6XL.

Great Jones: Up to 33% off select summer essentials

Great Jones makes some of our favorite gifts. This 9-inch by 13-inch ceramic casserole dish comes in four colors and is great for a small roast and of course, casseroles, according to the brand. The dish is also oven and dishwasher-safe. You can also buy a lid for easier transport separately or in a bundle that’s 10% off.

Big Blanket Co: 25% off sitewide through July 5

For cooler summer evenings, you can use this extra-large throw blanket, which is 10 inches by 10 inches —which is larger than a king-sized blanket— and weighs 11 pounds, according to the brand. The blanket is made with a polyester and spandex blend for extra stretch. It’s also machine washable and will fit in a standard-size washing machine, according to the brand. It has a 4.9 star rating from over 9,500 reviews on Big Blanket Co’s site.

