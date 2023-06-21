The wait is over: Amazon just announced that it’s hosting Prime Day 2023 from July 11 to July 12. The Prime member-exclusive sale is one of the biggest saving events of the year and has only continued to grow since it began in 2015.

Now that Prime Day is less than a month away, it’s time to start making your wish list and preparing for two days of deal hunting. To help you prepare, we gathered all the information we know so far, including when to expect early deals and what other retailers are hosting mega-sales around the same time. We’ll continue updating you in the weeks leading up to Prime Day as we learn more.

When is Prime Day 2023?

Prime Day 2023 will take place from July 11 to July 12. But you don’t have to wait until then to start browsing discounts. Amazon tends to roll out early Prime Day deals about a week before the event, and some promotions may begin even earlier. We recommend downloading the Amazon app and enabling notifications to stay up-to-date about Prime Day news and offers as the sales event gets closer.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is a 48-hour sale hosted by Amazon during which the retailer offers deals exclusively available to Prime members. Shoppers can find discounts on tech, kitchen gadgets, pet supplies, travel accessories, beauty and skincare, home basics like laundry detergent and dish soap and more.

The benefits of Prime Day extend beyond discounted products — in fact, Amazon often offers a variety of promotions and incentives leading up to and during the event. Before Prime Day 2022, for example, Amazon offered a Stampcard that allowed members to collect stamps and earn a $10 credit toward any purchase by completing tasks like watching shows on Prime Video, using Prime Reading and more. Other Prime Day incentives, like a $200 Amazon gift card, were previously offered to those who signed up for the Amazon Prime credit card.

How much is Amazon Prime in 2023?

An Amazon Prime membership costs $15 a month, or you can pay $139 annually. The retailer also offers a Prime Student membership for $69 a year, and a discounted Prime membership that’s about half the price of a standard membership for those who qualify for certain types of government assistance programs, like EBT and Medicaid. The discounted option is $7 a month and you have to verify your qualification every 12 months.

Prime Day is exclusive to Prime members, so if you’re considering signing up, now is a great time. In fact, when you sign up for a Prime membership, you get 30 days free.

What other retailers have Prime Day sales?

Now that Amazon announced the dates of Prime Day 2023, other retailers are likely to follow suit and release information about their own Prime Day-adjacent sales. Many large retailers host their own versions of Prime Day, like Target’s Deal Days and Walmart’s Deals for Days. These sales usually overlap with the dates of Prime Day, but unlike Amazon’s event, Target and Walmart make their sales accessible to everyone, not just Target Circle and Walmart Plus members. Around the time of Prime Day, shoppers can also expect to see sitewide discounts at retailers like Overstock, Nordstrom, Macy’s, Best Buy and Kohl’s.

We don’t know the dates of other retailers’ summer sales yet, but we’ll continue updating you as we learn more.

How many times a year does Amazon host Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day occurs once a year. But in October 2022, Amazon hosted its first-ever Prime Early Access Sale, a Prime Day-level event that gave Prime members another chance to shop deep discounts. Amazon has yet to announce whether it’s having another Prime Early Access Sale in 2023, so as of now, July’s Prime Day is the only opportunity for members to score deals of that caliber.

Amazon has numerous smaller sales throughout the year, however. In May, it hosted Amazon Pet Day and a few weeks later, Gaming Week offered savings on gaming consoles, headsets, monitors and more. These smaller sales are usually category-specific, which is why Prime Day is so unique — products across all categories are discounted, so you can save money on almost any item you have your eye on.

Prime Day 2022 bestsellers

Every year, Amazon announces bestselling Prime Day products worldwide as well as in select countries. The retailer said its bestselling product categories in the U.S. during the July 2022 event included consumer electronics, household essentials and home products.

To give you an idea of what types of items are typically popular during Prime Day, we listed products from a few brands that were among the U.S. bestsellers during July 2022, according to Amazon’s data. In 2022, we also compiled Select reader-favorite Prime Day items, as well as staff favorites.

In addition to being a Prime Day bestseller across the U.S., Crest’s teeth whitening strips were popular among Select readers last year. You get 22 sets of strips in a box, and they’re formulated with hydrogen peroxide, an ingredient that’s commonly used in whitening treatments to penetrate tooth enamel and break down discoloration, according to the American Dental Association.

Another Select reader favorite, this lip mask is made with coconut oil, shea butter and murumuru seed butter to moisturize lips, as well as antioxidants like vitamin C and a berry fruit complex to nourish and condition lips, according to the brand. Each container is packaged with a tiny applicator and you can purchase the lip sleeping mask in flavors like berry, gummy bear and vanilla.

Amazon devices like this Echo Dot speaker are some of the most deeply discounted products on Prime Day every year. The Echo Dot is equipped with Alexa, so you can use voice commands to play music, check the weather, set alarms or timers and more. The device is also compatible with other smart home devices like lights, locks and thermostats, allowing you to control them with voice commands, too.

Shark makes some of our favorite vacuums, and if you’re in the market for a new one, you’re likely to find many of the brand’s models on sale during Prime Day. The Shark Navigator is a corded vacuum that’s built with a HEPA-filter to trap, dust, dirt, pet dander and other debris around your home. The vacuum comes with a detachable, portable canister, and you can detach its nozzle to reach narrow or high spaces. It also includes an upholstery tool to clean furniture and a crevice tool to get those hard-to-reach areas.

Beats by Dre headphones and earbuds were on many shoppers' Prime Day wish lists last summer. Select reporter Harry Rabinowitz calls the Beats Fit Pro his go-to workout earbuds and has used them for years. You can choose from three listening modes — active noise canceling, transparency mode and adaptive EQ — and customize the earbuds’ fit with ear tips that come in three sizes. The headphones are also designed with small, built-in wing-tips that create a secure fit, according to the brand. The Beats Fit Pro earbuds come with a charging case and they’re sweat- and water-resistant.

