Amazon Prime Day — which is happening July 11 and 12 — is not the only sale to look forward to this summer: Walmart just announced that it’s hosting Walmart Plus Week from July 10 to July 13. And Walmart Plus members get early access. Before the sale opens to all shoppers on July 11, Walmart Plus members get to start shopping on July 10 and browse exclusive discounts, as well as offers on home, apparel, tech and more.

We broke down everything you need to know about Walmart Plus Week below, including how to sign up for a Walmart Plus membership.

What is Walmart Plus Week?

Similar to Prime Day, Walmart Plus Week is one of Walmart’s biggest sales of the year, during which products across all shopping categories are discounted. In years past, Walmart hosted a Prime Day-adjacent sale that overlapped with the dates of Amazon’s event, including Deals for Days. But in 2022, Walmart opted to not host Deals for Days in July since many of its products were already on clearance. Walmart Plus Week 2023 marks the return to a more structured sale in order for Walmart to compete with Prime Day.

Who has access to Walmart Plus Week?

Walmart Plus Week is accessible to all shoppers, but the retailer is giving Walmart Plus members early access to deals on July 10. In addition to select savings on products, Walmart is offering Walmart Plus members limited-time offers including:

Six Flags : Buy one, get one tickets to all Six Flags amusement and water parks

: Buy one, get one tickets to all Six Flags amusement and water parks Panera : Six months of unlimited Sip Club for $5 a month (plus tax), plus a monthly $5 MyPanera reward

: Six months of unlimited Sip Club for $5 a month (plus tax), plus a monthly $5 MyPanera reward Rover : $30 credit with Rover to spend toward pet sitting or dog walking services

: $30 credit with Rover to spend toward pet sitting or dog walking services SpaFinder: 30% off all SpaFinder gift cards

This is not the first time Walmart has given Walmart Plus members early or exclusive access to sales. In 2021, Walmart Plus members had early access to Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days event, and in 2022, the retailer hosted Walmart+ Weekend, a sale only members could shop.

What is Walmart Plus? How to sign up and what it costs

Walmart Plus launched in 2020, and it’s the retailer's loyalty program, similar to an Amazon Prime membership. Walmart+ costs $98 for its annual plan or $13 monthly, and members get access to benefits like unlimited free deliveries on orders over $35, including groceries. Walmart Plus members also get free next-day and two-day shipping and special member prices on fuel at Exxon, Mobil, Walmart, Murphy and Sam’s Club stations. Members can use a mobile scan-and-go feature so they can pay as they shop in Walmart stores as well.

