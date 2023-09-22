With holiday shopping slowly getting underway, shop smarter with this week’s sales, including deals on bestselling cookware, bedding and skin care. Below, we listed some of the best deals of the week and included items from brands we’ve recommended in the past, personal favorites or bestsellers. Note that there may be a limited-time offer on certain pieces.

Ulta: Up to 40% off skin care, hair care, beauty and more

Not only is La Roche-Posay a Select reader favorite, but the brand also comes highly recommended from experts for skin care struggles like rosacea and acne-prone skin. This cleanser is oil-free and cream-based and has niacinamide and ceramides to help the skin retain its natural moisture, according to the brand.

Cozy Earth: Get up to 60% off best-selling products

Cozy Earth is running its Fall Sale right now with big savings across bedding, bath, and apparel products. We recommend their best-selling Bamboo Sheet Set, our editor’s pick for best bed sheets. Select associate commerce editor, Nishka Dhawan, loves how breathable these sheets are, and according to the brand, they’re also gentle on sensitive skin.

HexClad: Save up to 35% off top-rated cookware

HexClad is known for its top-rated cookware, and this set is majorly discounted. It has a 5-star rating from over 2,000 shoppers, and comes with 12 pieces of stainless steel pots, pans and lids. The hexagonal steel design is laser-etched into the pans’ metal exteriors for a better searing experience, and the non-stick, dishwasher-safe surface allows for easy post-cooking cleanup, according to the brand.

PetSmart: Get an extra 20% off online pet supplies with code SAVE20

Stock up on your favorite pet essentials with PetSmart’s online sale. Royal Canin is a longtime Select-favorite brand and winner of a Select Best for Your Pet award for the best dog food. Both Select updates editor Mili Godio and Select’s editorial operations manager Shari Uyehara use the small-breed formula, noting that their dogs love the food and prefer it to other brands.

Walmart: Save up to $200 on small appliances

This ice maker is one of our favorites for quick and easy ice production. It can produce up to one pound of fresh ice per hour, according to the brand. It also weighs less than 40 pounds, for easy portability and countertop storage.

