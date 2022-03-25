New & Notable from HexClad and BaubleBar

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Beyond Meat and PepsiCo have launched their first product, Beyond Meat Jerky, after announcing their partnership last year. The jerky — made from mung bean and pea protein, according to the company — comes in three flavors: original, hot and spicy and teriyaki. If you’re looking for other healthy snacks, we’ve recommended the healthiest plant-based foods available on Amazon. We’ve also updated our guide to meal kits, which has some vegetarian options.

SKIP AHEAD Best sales right now

As you consider your travel plans this year, Air New Zealand has announced they will offer direct flights from Auckland to New York City for the first time in September, creating one of the longest direct flights currently available. Tickets are currently available on Air New Zealand’s website. If you need help making the roughly 18-hour flight more convenient, you may want to consider our recommendations for travel pillows, travel mugs and weekender bags. Also, the TSA still requires you to wear a mask on an airplane: We’ve also recommended the best KN95, N95 and disposable masks. Even if New Zealand isn’t your preferred destination, we looked into United Airlines Credit Card offers that can help you rack up points. Traveling by car instead? These highly-rated dash cams can help give you some peace of mind.

HexClad, a cookware brand known for stainless steel pots and pans, just launched a set of stainless steel mixing and storage bowls. The set includes a 1.5-quart bowl, 3-quart bowl, 5-quart bowl and vacuum seal lids with date setting dials. The bowls have non-slip rubber bases and HexClad says they can be used for mixing, prepping and storing food. The bowls and lids are both dishwasher safe (the lids need to be on the top rack), according to the company. We’ve previously recommended HexClad products as Father’s Day gifts and have covered food storage extensively, most notably through Stasher’s bags and bowls.

BaubleBar released a new collection of hair accessories available at Ulta, a popular retailer that sells some of our favorite shampoos, flatirons and more. The new collection has more than 20 hair clips, headbands and more, including the Anika Claw Hair Clip, Maria Headband, Darla Hair Scrunchie and Pin Set and Sophie Claw Clip Hair Bow. We’ve featured one of Baublebar’s face masks in our guide because they come in trendy prints and offer adjustable sliders on the ear loops for comfort.

Best sales to shop

We rounded up ongoing sales we think you should know about based on Select reader interest and our previous coverage.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.