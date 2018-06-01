Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

Image: Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano Erupts Forcing Evacuations

In Focus

Hawaii volcano: Residents evacuate as lava fissures destroy homes

Sputtering lava, strong earthquakes and toxic gas jolted the southern part Hawaii's Big Island as magma shifted underneath Kilauea volcano.

 / Updated 17 PHOTOS
Image:

Ash plumes rise above the Puu Oo crater on Kilauea volcano in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on May 3, 2018.

The volcano's eruptions, which included oozing lava flows and plumes of ash, started Thursday.

U.S. Geological Survey / via AP
  • Share
Image: Hundreds Forced To Evacuate After Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano Erupts

A robust, reddish-brown ash plume spewed into the sky after the eruption of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano on May 4 in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa. The governor of Hawaii declared a local state of emergency near the volcano after it erupted following an earthquake, forcing the evacuation of some 1,700 residents.

U.S. Geological Survey / via Getty Images
  • Share
Image:

Residents from the lava-affected parts of the Big Island hold a prayer before the start of a community meeting with local authorities at Pahoa High School in Pahoa on May 4.

Marco Garcia / AP
  • Share
Image: Hundreds Forced To Evacuate After Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano Erupts

Lava from a fissure in the ground slowly advances to the northeast on Hookapu Street on May 5 in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa. 

U.S. Geological Survey / via Getty Images
  • Share
Image:

Fissure 7 in Pahoa on May 5. At the peak of its activity, large bubble bursts occurred at one spot, lower left, in the fissure while spattering was present in other portions.

U.S. Geological Survey / via AP
  • Share
Image: Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano Erupts Forcing Evacuations

Volunteers set up a tent to distribute goods to evacuees beside a roadblock near volcanic activity on Hawaii's Big Island in Pahoa on May 5.

Mario Tama / Getty Images
  • Share
Image: Lava emerges from the ground after Kilauea Volcano erupted, on Hawaii's Big Island

Lava emerges from the ground after Kilauea Volcano erupted on May 3.

Jeremiah Osuna / via Reuters
  • Share
Image: Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano eruption

Smoke rises from the lava flow as it makes its way downhill on May 4.

Bruce Omori / Paradise Helicoptee via EPA
  • Share
Image:

A Hawaii Volcanoes National Park worker turns people away on May 5 after the park was closed a day earlier due to dangerous volcanic activity.

Frederic J. Brown / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image: Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano Erupts Forcing Evacuations

Parishioners gather for Saturday Mass at Sacred Heart Church in Pahoa on May 5. A parishioner's home was destroyed by the lava flow in the area.

Mario Tama / Getty Images
  • Share
Image: Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano eruption

A fissure within the Leilani Estates subdivision, on the east rift zone of the Kilauea volcano, threatens homes on May 5. 

Bruce Omori / Paradise Helicopter via EPA
  • Share
Image: Hundreds Forced To Evacuate After Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano Erupts

Lava erupts from a fissure from Luana Street in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa on May 5.

U.S. Geological Survey / Getty Images
  • Share
Image: The Kilauea Volcano is seen in this aerial image after the volcano erupted following a series of earthquakes over the last couple of days in Hawaiiii

Kilauea volcano on May 3 after it erupted following a series of earthquakes.

U.S. Geological Survey / via Reuters
  • Share
Image:

A plume of ash rises above the Kilauea volcano on May 3.

Kevan Kamibayashi / AFP - Getty Images
  • Share
Image:

A fissure produces steam from a street in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa on on May 4.

U.S. Geological Survey / via Getty Images
  • Share
Image: Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano Erupts Forcing Evacuations

Evacuees, from left, Stacy Welch, Taylor Burns and Maddy Welch with their pet goose and dog outside the emergency shelter where they are staying at the Pahoa Community Center in Pahoa on on May 5. The three said they fled their home in vehicles in the early morning along with their pets after they saw lava approaching in the distance.

Mario Tama / Getty Images
  • Share
Image: Carolyn McNamara hugs her neighbor Paul Campbell at an evacuation center in Pahoa after moving out of their homes after the Kilauea Volcano erupted, in the Puna community in Hawaii

Carolyn McNamara, 70, hugs her neighbor Paul Campbell, 68, at an evacuation center in Pahoa after they evacuated from their homes in the Puna community of Leilani Estates on May 4.

Related: Hawaii volcano mellows, opening door to return for some evacuees

Terray Sylvester / Reuters
  • Share
1/17