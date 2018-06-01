Subscribe to Breaking News emails
You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.
Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.
In Focus
Hawaii volcano: Residents evacuate as lava fissures destroy homes
Sputtering lava, strong earthquakes and toxic gas jolted the southern part Hawaii's Big Island as magma shifted underneath Kilauea volcano.
Ash plumes rise above the Puu Oo crater on Kilauea volcano in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on May 3, 2018.
The volcano's eruptions, which included oozing lava flows and plumes of ash, started Thursday.
A robust, reddish-brown ash plume spewed into the sky after the eruption of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano on May 4 in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa. The governor of Hawaii declared a local state of emergency near the volcano after it erupted following an earthquake, forcing the evacuation of some 1,700 residents.
Residents from the lava-affected parts of the Big Island hold a prayer before the start of a community meeting with local authorities at Pahoa High School in Pahoa on May 4.
Lava from a fissure in the ground slowly advances to the northeast on Hookapu Street on May 5 in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa.
Fissure 7 in Pahoa on May 5. At the peak of its activity, large bubble bursts occurred at one spot, lower left, in the fissure while spattering was present in other portions.
Volunteers set up a tent to distribute goods to evacuees beside a roadblock near volcanic activity on Hawaii's Big Island in Pahoa on May 5.
Lava emerges from the ground after Kilauea Volcano erupted on May 3.
Smoke rises from the lava flow as it makes its way downhill on May 4.
A Hawaii Volcanoes National Park worker turns people away on May 5 after the park was closed a day earlier due to dangerous volcanic activity.
Parishioners gather for Saturday Mass at Sacred Heart Church in Pahoa on May 5. A parishioner's home was destroyed by the lava flow in the area.
A fissure within the Leilani Estates subdivision, on the east rift zone of the Kilauea volcano, threatens homes on May 5.
Lava erupts from a fissure from Luana Street in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa on May 5.
Kilauea volcano on May 3 after it erupted following a series of earthquakes.
A plume of ash rises above the Kilauea volcano on May 3.
A fissure produces steam from a street in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa on on May 4.
Evacuees, from left, Stacy Welch, Taylor Burns and Maddy Welch with their pet goose and dog outside the emergency shelter where they are staying at the Pahoa Community Center in Pahoa on on May 5. The three said they fled their home in vehicles in the early morning along with their pets after they saw lava approaching in the distance.
Carolyn McNamara, 70, hugs her neighbor Paul Campbell, 68, at an evacuation center in Pahoa after they evacuated from their homes in the Puna community of Leilani Estates on May 4.
Related: Hawaii volcano mellows, opening door to return for some evacuees