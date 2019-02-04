Sports
Photos: Patriots' historic win was lowest scoring Super Bowl ever
Tom Brady, 41, the oldest quarterback ever to start a Super Bowl, took a back seat to a dominating defensive performance in the 53rd Super Bowl on Sunday in Atlanta, but he safely steered the New England Patriots to a 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams for his record sixth Super Bowl title.
U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over Mercedes-Benz Stadium before the start of the game.
Gladys Knight sings the national anthem.
Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay hugs his mother Cindy McVay prior to kickoff.
Los Angeles Rams cheerleader Napoleon Jinnies, center, performs.
The Rams made history this weekend with the first male cheerleaders to ever perform at a Super Bowl.
New England Patriots fans cheer while waiting for the game to start.
Rams quarterback Jared Goff #16 passes as Patriots outside linebacker Dont'a Hightower #54 defends in the first quarter.
Rams inside linebacker Cory Littleton leaps over Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman after Littleton intercepted a pass by Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during the first half.
Sony Michel #26 of the Patriots is tackled by Lamarcus Joyner #20 of the Rams in the first half.
Patriots fans react to a call during the first quarter.
Patriots running back Rex Burkhead #34 is tackled during the first quarter.
Edelman dives for extra yards against Samson Ebukam #50 of the Rams in the first quarter.
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, right, runs with the ball past Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman, left, and Rams linebacker Mark Barron.
Brady is tackled by the Rams' Aaron Donald in the first quarter.
Ryan Allen of the Patriots punts the ball in the first quarter.
The Patriots' defense stuffed the Rams, holding them to 27 yards and forcing eight first-half punts.
The Patriots' Stephon Gilmore, right, intercepts a pass intended for Los Angeles Rams' Brandin Cooks during the second half.
Cooks misses a pass attempt against the Patriots in the second half.
Maroon 5 headlines the halftime show.
Adam Levine of Maroon 5 delivered hits such as "Harder to Breathe," "This Love" and "She Will Be Loved" from the band's 2002 album "Songs About Jane."
Levine was joined by Atlanta native Big Boi of rap duo Outkast, center, and rapper Travis Scott during the halftime performance.
Levine performs "Girls Like You," backed by a gospel choir during the halftime show.
Johnny Hekker of the Rams punts the ball in the third quarter.
Sony Michel of the Patriots scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Ella Silver and Moe Helmy during a viewing party in Los Angeles.
Edelman and Brady hug after winning the Super Bowl.
Linebacker Brandon King lays in the confetti while celebrating his team's victory.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick celebrates with his granddaughter Blakely.
Patriots fans in Boston cheer after their team won the Super Bowl.
Edelman holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy.
Brady carries his daughter Vivian Lake Brady during an interview after the game.