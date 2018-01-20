Sign up for the NEWS newsletter

The Week in Pictures: Jan. 11 - 18

Filipino volcano rumbles, Haitians rally on MLK Day, llamas on the lam and more.

A man enters a sauna on the peak of Mount Lagazuoi in Cortina D'Ampezzo, Italy on Jan. 16, 2018.

Stefano Rellandini / Reuters
A man rides a horse through flames during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares, Spain, on Jan. 16.

Juan Medina / Reuters
A plane dangles precariously off a muddy cliff with its nose only a few feet from the sea after it skidded off a runway when landing in Turkey's Trabzon airport on Jan. 14.

If it had stopped any further along the slope, the Boeing 737-800 would have likely plunged into the Black Sea. The incident late Saturday created panic among the 162 passengers and crew on board the Pegasus Airlines flight, but they were all evacuated safely.

Ihlas News Agency via AFP - Getty Images
Pope Francis is greeted by nuns as he arrives at Santiago's cathedral in Chile, on Jan. 16.

L'Osservatore Romano via AP
Diego Martin Duplessis, of Argentina, rides his Honda motorbike during stage 7 of the 2018 Dakar Rally between La Paz and Uyuni, Bolivia, on Jan. 13.

Franck Fife / Pool via AP
Lava cascades down the slopes of the Mayon volcano as seen from Legazpi city, Albay province, Philippines, on Jan. 16. Nearly 15,000 people have fled from villages around the Philippines' most active volcano as lava flowed down its crater Monday in a gentle eruption that scientists warned could turn explosive.

Dan Amaranto / AP
An injured passenger walks out of the wreckage of a bus that tipped on its side following a collision with a truck in Nairobi on Jan. 12.

Tony Karumba / AFP - Getty Images
A bridge that was under construction collapsed in Chirajara, Colombia, on Jan. 15. The bridge, located on the border of Cundinamarca and Meta provinces, was to be part of the highway that connects the capital Bogota and the city of Villavicencio, and was not yet in public use. Officials say 10 workers died in the collapse.

Jaime Saldarriaga / Reuters
A search and rescue dog is guided through properties after a mudslide in Montecito, California, on Jan. 12.

Kyle Grillot / Reuters
A woman is wrapped in a Haitian flag at a rally against racism in New York on Jan. 15. Hundreds of Haitian-Americans and others gathered in Times Square to denounce racism and remarks that President Donald Trump is said to have made disparaging African countries and questioning further U.S. acceptance of Haitian immigrants.

Alba Vigaray / EPA
A man walks his dog through heavy snowfall in Straubing, Germany, on Jan. 17.

Armin Weigel / dpa via AFP - Getty Images
Palestinian protesters carry a wounded man during clashes with Israeli troops near the border in eastern Gaza City on Jan. 12.

Mohammed Saber / EPA
A Harris's hawk waits to go rabbit hunting with its owner in Leadhills, Scotland, on Jan. 18.

Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images
Alison Brown, 9, catches snow flakes on her tongue during a snow storm in Evans, Georgia, on Jan. 17. Snow, ice and a record-breaking blast of cold closed runways, highways, schools and government offices across the South and sent cars sliding off roads Wednesday in a corner of the country ill-equipped to deal with wintry weather.

Michael Holahan / The Augusta Chronicle via AP
A vehicle that crashed into a building hangs from a second story window in Santa Ana, California, on Jan. 14. Authorities say two people escaped serious injuries when the car they were in went airborne and slammed into the second floor of a Southern California dental office.

Orange County fire officials say the Nissan Altima hit a center divider early Sunday, soared into the air and plowed into the top floor of the two-story structure.

Stephen Horner / Orange County Fire Authority via AP
Palestinian children play at their family's house in Al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City on Jan. 15. The Trump administration on Tuesday cut tens of millions of dollars in money for Palestinian refugees, demanding that the U.N. agency responsible for the programs undertake a "fundamental re-examination," the State Department said.

Mohammed Salem / Reuters
A murmuration of migrating starlings flies over a field in Beit Kama, Israel, on Jan. 16.

Amir Cohen / Reuters
A firefighter monitors a bushfire in the eastern suburbs of Perth, Australia, on Jan. 14. Smoke from the fires has spread across the city of Perth, dropping ash in many neighborhoods.

Evan Collis / DFES of Western Australia via AFP - Getty Images
Iceland horses stand together in their paddock in Wehrheim, Germany, on Jan. 16.

Michael Probst / AP
The Brooklyn Bridge is surrounded by fog that covers the Manhattan skyline in New York on Jan. 12.

Shannon Stapleton / Reuters
A fox runs past the entrance to 10 Downing street in London on Jan. 16.

Niklas Halle'n / AFP - Getty Images
