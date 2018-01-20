The Week in Pictures: Jan. 11 - 18

A plane dangles precariously off a muddy cliff with its nose only a few feet from the sea after it skidded off a runway when landing in Turkey's Trabzon airport on Jan. 14.

If it had stopped any further along the slope, the Boeing 737-800 would have likely plunged into the Black Sea. The incident late Saturday created panic among the 162 passengers and crew on board the Pegasus Airlines flight, but they were all evacuated safely.