The Week in Pictures: Oct. 25 - Nov. 1
A synagogue in mourning, migrants rest on the tracks, Red Sox win big and more.
Resting on the tracks
Migrants, who are part of a caravan from Central America, rest in Arriaga, Mexico on Oct. 26, 2018.
Many migrants said they felt safer traveling and sleeping with several thousand strangers in unknown towns than hiring a smuggler or trying to make the trip alone.
Long journey
Glenda Escobar, 33, a migrant from Honduras, rests on the road with her son Adonai, as they make their way to Pijijiapan from Mapastepec, Mexico, on Oct. 25.
High tide
Tourists look at a swimming bird in flooded St. Mark's Square in Venice on Nov. 1 as the famed Italian city saw its highest level of flooding since 2008.
Many in Venice are hoping that an ambitious water engineering project nicknamed Moses — in reference to the Biblical figure — will spare the city from more disastrous flooding in the future.
Synagogue shooting
First lady Melania Trump, accompanied by President Donald Trump, and Tree of Life Rabbi Jeffrey Myers, right, puts down a white flower at a memorial for those killed at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh on Oct. 30.
Robert Bowers, accused of gunning down 11 people at the synagogue, pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal hate crime and other charges.
Standing tall
Indian police stand guard near the "Statue Of Unity," dedicated to Indian independence leader Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in India's western Gujarat state on Oct. 30.
At 597 feet, Patel's bronze figure is the tallest statue in the world — almost 10 stories higher than the 501-foot Spring Temple Buddha statue in China and nearly twice the height of the Statue of Liberty, which stands at 305 feet.
New Zealand nuzzle
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, receives a "hongi" a traditional Maori welcome on the lawns of Government House in Wellington, New Zealand, on Oct. 28.
Meghan and Prince Harry were concluding a 16-day tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga.
Tiny gibbon
Vets check a baby siamang, or black-furred gibbon, that was rescued from a villager, at the local nature conservation agency's office in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, on Nov. 1.
Red Sox on top
Christian Vazquez jumps into the arms of Chris Sale of the Boston Red Sox to celebrate their 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game Five to win the 2018 World Series at Dodger Stadium on Oct. 28.
It was the fourth World Series title for the Red Sox in 15 years.
Fashion landscape
A model presents a creation from the Heaven Gaia Spring/Summer 2019 collection show by Xiong Ying during the China Fashion Week in Beijing on Oct. 29.
Light in the fog
A man walks through a park during cold fog at night in Athboy, Ireland, on Oct. 31.
Remembering the victims
People mourn in Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall and Museum during a community gathering held in the aftermath of Saturday's deadly shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh on Oct. 28.
Left behind
A wallet belonging to a passenger of the crashed Lion Air jet floats in the waters of Ujung Karawang, West Java, Indonesia, on Oct. 29.
The jet crashed into the sea just minutes after taking off from Indonesia's capital on Monday in a blow to the country's aviation safety record after the lifting of bans on its airlines by the European Union and U.S.
Famine looms
A Yemeni child suffering from severe malnutrition is weighed at a treatment center in a hospital in Yemen's northwestern Hajjah province, on Oct. 25.
The U.N. humanitarian chief warned on Oct. 23 that 14 million people in Yemen face "a clear and present danger of an imminent and great big famine."
Working in the fields
Mexican immigrant Vicky Uriostegui, who has lived in the U.S. for 27 years, hauls out water hoses at dawn on a farm on Oct. 27 near Turlock, California.
Agriculture is the main economic driver in the region and most field work is done by immigrants.
Migrant kiss
Hondurans Israel and Estelle, part of a caravan of thousands of migrants from Central America en route to the United States, kiss while bathing in Rio Novillero in San Pedro Tapanatepec, Mexico, Oct. 27.