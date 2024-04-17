The Olympics are nearly here. For a weary world, they can’t come soon enough.

The geopolitical backdrop for the Paris Games is no less troubling. The war between Israel and Hamas recently crossed the six-month mark, raising fears of a protracted conflict and wider regional instability. The devastation in the Gaza Strip has provoked international outrage, isolating Israel on the global stage. Meanwhile, Russia continues to gain ground in its military offensive against Ukraine as some Western nations worry about the rise of authoritarianism.

These international crises could come into play during the Games in the form of protests and other political demonstrations.

“It is certain that the international context is particularly tense today,” Tony Estanguet, president of the Games’ organizing committee, recently told Radio France. “I believe in this universal event. It’s up to us to preserve, to talk about sport and not to politicize the subject too much.”

Nevertheless, Olympics organizers are determined to put on a show that stuns the throngs assembled on the boulevards of Paris, not to mention the millions of people expected to watch the Games unfold on their televisions and mobile devices. If the surge of enthusiasm for the Super Bowl, Taylor Swift, March Madness and the solar eclipse is any guide, then audiences are craving spectacle — and the Paris Games could be just the ticket.

Going for the gold

The scale of the Paris Games is immense: nearly 40 sports and more than 300 events hosted in at least 35 venues in Paris and other cities across metropolitan France. Following two Games that were hampered by Covid protocols and other tight restrictions, Paris could resemble a colossal international party, heralded by five Olympic rings (fashioned from recycled French steel) that will be displayed on the south side of the Eiffel Tower.

“The last two Olympics certainly didn’t have the look and feel of what we expect from the Games,” said Jeremy Fuchs, a sports writer and the author of a 2021 book about the history of the Olympics. “I would expect Paris to go all out. … With fans back in the stands, we should expect one of the more raucous Games in recent memory.”

The iconic landmarks will be immediately recognizable to worldwide TV viewers. Beach volleyball players will show off their jump serves at a temporary outdoor arena at the Champ de Mars, a large public park at the foot of the Eiffel Tower. Equestrian and modern pentathlon competitions will take place at the Palace of Versailles, one of the emblems of French royal history. The 124-year-old Grand Palais will host fencing and taekwondo.

At least one venue that hosted events during the 1924 Summer Olympics in Paris will be put to use again: Stade Yves-du-Manoir, the home of the opening ceremony 100 years ago. (The stadium also hosted some of the races depicted in the Oscar-winning film “Chariots of Fire.”) This time around, the 117-year-old arena will stage field hockey competitions.