Potentially Catastrophic’ Hurricane Irma Sounds Alarms Across Caribbean and Florida

The northeastern Caribbean dug in Tuesday evening as Hurricane Irma, a Category 5 monster spinning off historic winds, bore down on its way to what forecasters said was an increasingly likely charge at Florida by the weekend.

The National Weather Service predicted life-threatening hazards and severe damage beginning as early as Wednesday in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands as Irma's sustained winds of 185 mph inched toward the highest on record: the 190-mph pummeling that Hurricane Allen gave the Caribbean, northern Mexico and southern Texas in 1980.

Irma — which hit Category 5, the strongest there is, on Tuesday — is a "potentially catastrophic" storm, the weather service said. It is almost certain to produce complete roof and wall failures, destruction of mobile homes, wind-launched airborne projectiles, snapped and uprooted trees, inaccessible roads and bridges and widespread power and communications outages, forecasters warned.

#Irma has now generated more Accumulated Cyclone Energy during her lifetime than did Hurricane Katrina (2005). pic.twitter.com/Vl8D3qpwAX — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) September 5, 2017

States of emergency were in effect up and down the eastern Caribbean and already across all of Florida on Tuesday as Irma made its way toward the Leewards, a chain of small islands that includes Barbados, Grenada and Martinique.

Its next stops would be the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico by Wednesday, followed by the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Cuba and, most likely, Florida, where "folks need to be preparing immediately," said Heather Tesch, a meteorologist for The Weather Channel.

Bottled water, flashlights, batteries and other staples were flying off store shelves across Puerto Rico on Tuesday.

Long lines snaked from gas stations in Gurabo, a small city 45 minutes southeast of the capital, San Juan. Classes were canceled, and schools were being stocked with supplies for refugees as Gov. Ricardo Rossello pleaded with residents to "take Hurricane Harvey as a lesson" and evacuate their homes.

"The decisions that we make in the next couple of hours can make the difference between life and death," Rossello said. "This is an extremely dangerous storm."

Puerto Rico's infrastructure has deteriorated greatly during a decade-long recession. Ricardo Ramos, chief executive of Perfil, the island's power company, told WIPR public TV that some areas "will spend three, four months without electricity," Telemundo Puerto Rico reported.

Rossello said President Donald Trump had approved an emergency declaration freeing up federal money for preparations.

A line of vehicles outside a National Hardware store in Gurabo, Puerto Rico, on Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Irma. Mariela Santos / NBC News

In Florida, Gov. Rick Scott said Trump had approved a similar order as residents raided the stores and all tourists on the low-lying Keys were ordered to evacuate starting at sunrise Wednesday.

"I've been to four or five different stores today," said Kagen Smith, who was shopping for plywood at a Lowe's hardware store in Fort Myers.

"This is us just biting the bullet and buying really expensive plywood to protect our house," Smith told NBC station WBBH. "I spent about an hour and a half finding water yesterday — we've got five cases of water."

Forecasters stressed that Irma's path couldn't be precisely predicted, saying the average error in tropical cyclone forecasts can veer by as much as 225 miles in the space of five days. But should worst-case projections be realized, Irma would be only the fourth Category 5 hurricane ever to have made landfall on the U.S. mainland.

And even if Irma skirts the mainland, residents in the Southeast can still expect a rotten weekend. The system's 185-mph hurricane-force winds extended 60 miles from the center late Tuesday afternoon, and tropical storm-force winds of 75 mph and higher were being flung as far as 175 miles — a destructive footprint more than 350 miles across.

Scott activated 100 members of the Florida Air and Army national guards and said Tuesday night that 7,000 Guard members would be reporting for duty by Friday.

"This storm has the potential to devastate this state, and you have to take this seriously," he said.

The governor told reporters earlier Tuesday that "Florida is known for preparing and doing a great job with disasters, [but] we have no idea what's in store."

Just spoke to @POTUS - he offered the full resources of the federal government as Floridians prepare for Hurricane Irma. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) September 5, 2017

"We'll have to pray for the best," he said. "The hope would be that this thing would dissipate and just go into the Atlantic, but we've got to prepare for the worst."

The National Football League, meanwhile, said the season-opening game between the Miami Dolphins and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wouldn't be played in Miami as scheduled on Sunday. It said the game could be moved to a neutral site or rescheduled for later in the season in Miami.