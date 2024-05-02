'Sick of it': Sen. Sullivan slams Sen. Carper over changed FAA bill

- UP NEXT
Student protester at Columbia says ‘we are not finished’01:04
Doctors warn against viral tanning trends like pills and nasal sprays04:34
Deadly, destructive tornado rips through Kansas town01:34
Protesters set up camp in Fordham University's Lincoln Center01:23
Police crack down on campus protests across the nation04:56
Threat 'neutralized' after attempted shooting at Wisconsin school03:09
California superintendent fired after allegedly bullying students02:32
Police make arrests at UW-Madison during pro-Palestinian protests02:39
'Outbreak' of opioid overdoses kills 8 people in Austin, Texas01:33
Potential negative effects of easing marijuana restrictions08:18
Harvey Weinstein to return to court following overturned 2020 rape conviction04:09
'We are going to protect our city': NYC mayor discusses raid on Columbia protesters07:20
Federal Reserve to announce third interest rate decision of 202402:39
Video captures chaos at UCLA as supporters for Palestinians and Israel clash00:52
Police fire tear gas on University of Southern Florida protesters00:52
NYPD riot officers arrest hundreds after standoff at Columbia02:45
Protests at UCLA turn violent00:27
Arrests made at CCNY after standoff between police and demonstrators01:01
Youngest Gen Z state delegate running for Congress in Maryland to shake up Capitol Hill02:03
- UP NEXT
Student protester at Columbia says ‘we are not finished’01:04
Doctors warn against viral tanning trends like pills and nasal sprays04:34
Deadly, destructive tornado rips through Kansas town01:34
Protesters set up camp in Fordham University's Lincoln Center01:23
Police crack down on campus protests across the nation04:56
Threat 'neutralized' after attempted shooting at Wisconsin school03:09
Play All