'Sick of it': Sen. Sullivan slams Sen. Carper over changed FAA bill
May 2, 202402:19
NBC News

During a public meeting of the Senate Environment Public Works Committee Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska slammed his hand on a table and yelled at Democratic colleague Sen. Carper to voice his anger over a change to legislation that he said would harm his home state.May 2, 2024

