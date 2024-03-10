IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘SNL’ cold open mocks Katie Britt’s GOP response to State of the Union
March 10, 202401:03
NBC News

‘SNL’ cold open mocks Katie Britt’s GOP response to State of the Union

01:03

“Saturday Night Live” poked fun at Sen. Katie Britt’s GOP response to Biden’s State of the Union address. Britt, who was portrayed by Scarlett Johansson, delivered a rebuttal saying she auditioned for the part of a “scary mom.”March 10, 2024

