    101-year-old former Nazi guard sentenced for role in concentration camp murders

    Turkey agrees path for Finland and Sweden to join NATO

  • World leaders react to Roe v. Wade ruling amid G-7 summit on war in Ukraine

  • ‘Prove that freedom always wins’: Zelenskyy’s message to Glastonbury Festival

  • 'A big step backwards': Boris Johnson condemns Supreme Court Roe v. Wade ruling

  • Defeat in two special elections puts U.K.'s Boris Johnson under greater pressure

  • ‘It's a victory’: Zelenskyy celebrates E.U. candidacy decision

  • ‘The right side of history’: E.U. welcomes Ukraine’s bid for membership

  • 'Zero star' hotel room challenges guests to consider their world

  • Glastonbury Festival reopens after three-year Covid hiatus

  • Sunbathing walrus sinks boats in Norway

  • Britain's biggest train strike in 30 years could be a taste of things to come

  • Tooth of slain Congolese icon returned to family by Belgium

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy hails 'historic' week ahead for his country

  • Heat wave in Spain sparks raging wildfires

  • ‘Now we are only one step away’: Zelenskyy on E.U. membership bid

  • Boris Johnson makes second trip to Kyiv, offers military training program

  • Ukrainian President Zelenskyy hails E.U. leaders’ visit to Kyiv as 'historic'

  • ‘Ukraine can count on us’: European leaders visit Zelenskyy in show of solidarity

  • E.U. leaders tour Kyiv suburb damaged by Russian shelling

101-year-old former Nazi guard sentenced for role in concentration camp murders

A German court sentenced a 101-year-old former SS guard to five years in prison for assisting in the murder of 3,500 people at Sachsenhausen concentration camp where he stood guard between 1942 and 1945. June 29, 2022

