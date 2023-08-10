Aerial video shows extent of Maui wildfires

- Now Playing
Aerial video shows extent of Maui wildfires01:06
When could the strong winds that are fueling the Maui wildfires subside?02:23
‘There’s no way home’: Evacuee from Maui wildfires describes devastation07:42
Wind warnings lifted amid Maui wildfires00:49
Emergency shelters provide refuge from wildfires in Kihei, south of Lahaina, Hawaii00:50
'It's like an apocalypse': Lahaina resident describes Maui wildfire aftermath00:57
What ignited Maui's wildfires and why did they spread so fast?01:13
'Road to recovery will be long': Hawaii Lt. Gov. Luke00:57
FEMA administrator lists federal help for Hawaii02:27
Watch: Maui boat worker runs down pier warning boaters of wildfire02:04
People flee Hawaii on boat to escape wildfire smoke01:19
Maui mayor confirms six fatalities in wildfires02:18
‘Loss of life’ expected in Hawaii wildfire, Gov. Green says02:49
Maui resident describes ‘terrifying’ wildfire in Lahaina05:21
