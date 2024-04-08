Al Roker previews NBC News' solar eclipse coverage from Dallas

- UP NEXT
How the visually impaired are participating in the eclipse from Ohio01:43
Explainer: What happens during a solar eclipse?02:15
Where to see cosmic wonders all year long05:18
Solar eclipse will offer a unique window for scientific experiments04:17
Weddings, flights, cruises: How some plan to celebrate total eclipse02:57
How to protect your family and pets during the solar eclipse05:35
Former astronaut shares what makes the solar eclipse so special02:57
Where will it be cloudy in US during the total solar eclipse?02:04
Total solar eclipse: Tens of millions gather along path of totality02:43
Solar eclipse 2024: When and where to watch the phenomenon04:43
USGS expert explains how geology of Northeast affects intensity of earthquakes02:55
WATCH: Video shows the moment earthquake struck New Jersey00:39
Unfazed Long Island electrician says 'back to work' after experiencing earthquake02:10
NYC subway rider describes earthquake tremors: 'It was very scary'03:33
Earthquake centered in New Jersey rattles the East Coast03:54
What is a total solar eclipse?02:46
Scientists plan to study the Sun during the total solar eclipse03:02
Mystery over fish die-off in Florida01:34
Connecticut museum reopens with first brontosaurus found in US05:20
Excitement grows along path of totality ahead of April 8 eclipse02:43
- UP NEXT
How the visually impaired are participating in the eclipse from Ohio01:43
Explainer: What happens during a solar eclipse?02:15
Where to see cosmic wonders all year long05:18
Solar eclipse will offer a unique window for scientific experiments04:17
Weddings, flights, cruises: How some plan to celebrate total eclipse02:57
How to protect your family and pets during the solar eclipse05:35
Play All