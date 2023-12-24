Alabama mother with double uterus gives birth to twins

- Now Playing
Alabama mother with double uterus gives birth to twins01:48
- UP NEXT
Woman in Texas Supreme Court case on abortion will leave state for procedure02:24
Activists look to put abortion rights on Missouri ballot04:08
One survived, one did not: Two American stories of being pregnant while Black in America16:53
'Racism and chronic stressors' leading cause of challenges in Black pregnancies13:16
American Black mothers face ‘maternal mortality crisis’ | Meet the Press Reports32:20
Alarming spike in newborn syphilis cases reported03:59
Breast cancer reconstruction procedure offers an alternative to usual methods04:11
Mediterranean diet may reduce PTSD symptoms in women, new research shows03:31
Meet the entrepreneurs working to end tax on menstrual products05:34
Tips on how to build healthy habits for women and girls04:53
Lawsuit alleges Georgia doctor decapitated baby during birth01:29
Women’s healthcare clinics are taking Alabama to court08:00
Kimberlé Crenshaw and #SayHerName: Honoring the stories of Black women facing state violence06:58
FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill02:45
Celebs help shed light on menopause to encourage conversations07:36
Why women tend to have more sleep troubles than men05:43
Crisis pregnancy center accused of misdiagnosing woman's ectopic pregnancy05:48
Crisis pregnancy center faces lawsuit over misdiagnosed ectopic pregnancy01:50
Chelsea Clinton discusses reproductive health at Aspen Ideas: Health56:26
- Now Playing
Alabama mother with double uterus gives birth to twins01:48
- UP NEXT
Woman in Texas Supreme Court case on abortion will leave state for procedure02:24
Activists look to put abortion rights on Missouri ballot04:08
One survived, one did not: Two American stories of being pregnant while Black in America16:53
'Racism and chronic stressors' leading cause of challenges in Black pregnancies13:16
American Black mothers face ‘maternal mortality crisis’ | Meet the Press Reports32:20
Play All