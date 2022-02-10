IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Alabama residents fear return of infamous 'New York poop train'

Alabama residents fear return of infamous 'New York poop train'

The resumption of human waste shipments halted in 2018 after a train became stuck near West Jefferson, Alabama, has residents raising a stink. WVTM's Sarah Killian reports.Feb. 10, 2022

