NBC News

A look back at dissent and repression in Iran during the year following Mahsa Amini's death

02:00

The death in police custody of Mahsa Amini on Sept. 16, 2022, sparked months of unrest and a brutal crackdown by the Iranian authorities.Sept. 15, 2023

