IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: Regional fears grow as Pakistan strikes in Iran, Trump calls potential running mate a 'killer,' and Arnold Schwartzenegger detained over luxe watch

  • Now Playing

    WATCH: Armed robber wearing creepy clown mask holds up store in Australia

    00:39
  • UP NEXT

    Philadelphia police investigate vandalism at Holocaust memorial

    02:01

  • WATCH: Pedestrian struck during California police pursuit

    01:45

  • Secret tunnel discovered beneath New York synagogue with 12 worshippers inside

    00:41

  • Masked gunmen storm TV station in Ecuador during live broadcast

    00:32

  • Videos across Fort Lauderdale capture tornado touch down

    01:09

  • Video shows dramatic landslide during deadly Japanese earthquake

    01:02

  • Video shows moment Las Vegas judge gets attacked during sentence hearing

    01:41

  • Video shows Coast Guard rescuing dog that had fallen off a cliff

    01:00

  • Video shows car engulfed in flames after collision in Rochester, N.Y.

    00:43

  • Bodycam shows intense struggle between Guatemalan teen and Florida officer

    06:21

  • Video shows LGBTQ women attacked on Miami street

    02:04

  • Eyewitness video shows a fierce fire after a small plane crashes in North Carolina

    00:36

  • WATCH: Fireball follows tornado strike on Tennessee power substation

    01:02

  • WATCH: Chihuahua runs along busy highway as motorists shield it from traffic

    02:45

  • California man arrested after sucker-punching man pushing stroller

    00:27

  • Watch students rescue mother and child trapped under car

    01:29

  • Watch: California ‘Grinch’ steals Christmas tree tied to parked car

    01:15

  • Watch: Good Samaritan rescues wounded Houston police officer

    01:25

  • Dramatic video shows bus and car collision that left 14 injured

    00:49

NBC News

WATCH: Armed robber wearing creepy clown mask holds up store in Australia

00:39

Australian police released surveillance video showing a man wearing a clown mask robbing cash from a store in Brisbane.Jan. 18, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    WATCH: Armed robber wearing creepy clown mask holds up store in Australia

    00:39
  • UP NEXT

    Philadelphia police investigate vandalism at Holocaust memorial

    02:01

  • WATCH: Pedestrian struck during California police pursuit

    01:45

  • Secret tunnel discovered beneath New York synagogue with 12 worshippers inside

    00:41

  • Masked gunmen storm TV station in Ecuador during live broadcast

    00:32

  • Videos across Fort Lauderdale capture tornado touch down

    01:09
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All