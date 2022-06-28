IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    At least 18 killed by Russian missile strike on Kremenchuk shopping mall, Ukraine says

NBC News

At least 18 killed by Russian missile strike on Kremenchuk shopping mall, Ukraine says

Survivors spoke of "pure terror" after an alleged Russian missile attack on a shopping mall in Kremenchuk, Ukraine. Moscow says the mall caught fire following a precision attack on a nearby building housing weapons supplied by the U.S. and Europe.June 28, 2022

