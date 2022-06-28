At least 18 killed by Russian missile strike on Kremenchuk shopping mall, Ukraine says

Russian missile hits Ukraine mall: Around 20 killed02:53
- Now Playing
At least 18 killed by Russian missile strike on Kremenchuk shopping mall, Ukraine says01:33
- UP NEXT
Russia attacks shopping mall in Ukraine, killing several people01:50
Putin is ‘going to kill whoever he has to kill’ to wear down Ukraine & allies: Panetta06:39
Ukrainian shopping mall shelled by Russian missiles, President Zelenskyy says02:56
Zelenskyy pleads with world leaders at G7 summit00:31
World leaders react to Roe v. Wade ruling amid G-7 summit on war in Ukraine04:35
US to send advanced missile defense system to Ukraine02:34
Ukraine's Zelenskyy joins G-7 leaders by video link00:41
Russian missile destroys residential building in Kyiv, Ukraine says00:30
Zelenskyy calls captured Americans ‘heroes’ in exclusive interview02:32
‘Prove that freedom always wins’: Zelenskyy’s message to Glastonbury Festival01:38
Ukrainian troops in Sievierodonetsk ordered to retreat, governor says01:00
Zelenskyy speaks out on missing American fighters01:52
Ukrainian troops ordered to retreat as Russia closes in on Donbas04:09
Nonprofit leads vital effort to help deliver aid and evacuate Ukrainians02:19
‘It's a victory’: Zelenskyy celebrates E.U. candidacy decision01:01
‘The right side of history’: E.U. welcomes Ukraine’s bid for membership01:00
Mariupol residents attempt to rebuild, help refugees amid Russian occupancy05:32
Fighting in Ukraine heads toward ‘fearsome climax,’ adviser to Zelenskyy says03:30
Russian missile hits Ukraine mall: Around 20 killed02:53
- Now Playing
At least 18 killed by Russian missile strike on Kremenchuk shopping mall, Ukraine says01:33
- UP NEXT
Russia attacks shopping mall in Ukraine, killing several people01:50
Putin is ‘going to kill whoever he has to kill’ to wear down Ukraine & allies: Panetta06:39
Ukrainian shopping mall shelled by Russian missiles, President Zelenskyy says02:56
Zelenskyy pleads with world leaders at G7 summit00:31
Play All