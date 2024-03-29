‘Her blood has been wasted’: Bereaved Gazan mother shows rare anger with Hamas leadership

- Now Playing
‘Her blood has been wasted’: Bereaved Gazan mother shows rare anger with Hamas leadership01:48
- UP NEXT
Rafah's Emirati Hospital sees rise in premature births and underweight neonates02:48
‘Tell me, my love, what’s wrong with you?’: Grief-stricken Gazan father’s appeal to his dying daughter01:39
Exchanges of fire across the Lebanon-Israel border escalate01:20
Biden acknowledges protesters 'have a point' about getting care into Gaza00:40
United Nations expert says Israel committing genocide in Gaza01:33
Gazans determined to ‘see joy’ as they celebrate Ramadan amid war01:04
Netanyahu canceling high-level meeting is 'political response' to UN vote, says fmr. Mideast Envoy05:34
Israeli forces targeted Palestinians waiting for food aid, eyewitnesses say01:14
Sleeping children were blown 'through the air' by a missile strike in Rafah, relative says00:59
Egyptian aid trucks bound for Gaza stalled outside Rafah crossing01:31
U.N. chief: Rafah ground offensive would be ‘humanitarian catastrophe’00:52
Gazans describe being ‘blindfolded, tied up’ during Al Shifa Hospital raid01:19
Funeral for Rafah children sparks anger and frustration in one of the mourners01:18
12-year-old Palestinian boy shot and killed by Israeli police02:12
U.S. introduces Gaza cease-fire resolution at U.N.01:34
Video captures sound of gunfire inside Al Shifa Hospital01:17
‘We don't have any place to live’: Dr. Harara and his family trapped in Rafah03:08
Displaced families in Gaza's Jabaliya camp talk of a Ramadan like no other01:26
Sec. Blinken pushes to secure ‘immediate cease-fire’ in Gaza02:12
- Now Playing
‘Her blood has been wasted’: Bereaved Gazan mother shows rare anger with Hamas leadership01:48
- UP NEXT
Rafah's Emirati Hospital sees rise in premature births and underweight neonates02:48
‘Tell me, my love, what’s wrong with you?’: Grief-stricken Gazan father’s appeal to his dying daughter01:39
Exchanges of fire across the Lebanon-Israel border escalate01:20
Biden acknowledges protesters 'have a point' about getting care into Gaza00:40
United Nations expert says Israel committing genocide in Gaza01:33
Play All