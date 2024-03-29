IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘Her blood has been wasted’: Bereaved Gazan mother shows rare anger with Hamas leadership
March 29, 202401:48
After another night of deadly airstrikes in Rafah, NBC News spoke to bereaved mother Umm Al-Saeed Al-Rifi whose openly-expressed anger with Hamas leaders is rarely heard in Gaza. “I will burn Hamas and the whole world for my daughter,” she said.March 29, 2024

