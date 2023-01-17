White House in 'damage control mode' amid mounting questions about classified documents

Putin replaces war commander in 'desperation,' Stavridis says05:06
MTP Minute: Nixon predicts in 1988 what his presidency will be remembered for00:53
Failed GOP candidate arrested in shooting at homes of Democrats in Albuquerque10:05
Full Panel: White House beginning to ‘punch back for the first time’ over classified documents16:43
- Now Playing
White House in 'damage control mode' amid mounting questions about classified documents02:49
- UP NEXT
Younger generations now carry the 'burden' MLK Jr. once carried, Smithsonian secretary says05:26
Twitty: Russian military’s strategy is to ‘break the will of the Ukrainian people’04:40
California storm impacts will be felt for ‘6 months to a year,’ says county supervisor04:28
Clyburn: Reports of Biden's classified documents 'undercuts all of our credibility as Democrats'08:45
Rosenstein: Special counsel should talk to Biden directly about classified docs01:13
Flagmakers co-director ‘wanted to explore the anti-immigrant sentiment happening in the country’06:43
‘I don’t endorse, personally, bitcoin being currency,’ House Republican says08:25
Full Panel: ‘The cycle is already beginning for 2024'09:05
‘It happens’: National Security attorney discusses mishandled documents after people leave office05:19
Biden facing an ‘ugly, confrontational and brutal political climate,’ Chuck Todd says02:50
Youngkin insists he’s focused on Virginia amid 2024 speculation04:41
Recent West Coast storms are ‘epic in proportion,’ says Calif. Natural Resources sec.04:43
‘Today is a brutal day to be behind the White House podium’: Full Panel09:43
House GOP governs by 'enabling extremism,' says Democrats' campaign chair07:09
Full Panel: New Biden classified documents ‘change the calculus … politically’ for Trump charges10:02
Putin replaces war commander in 'desperation,' Stavridis says05:06
MTP Minute: Nixon predicts in 1988 what his presidency will be remembered for00:53
Failed GOP candidate arrested in shooting at homes of Democrats in Albuquerque10:05
Full Panel: White House beginning to ‘punch back for the first time’ over classified documents16:43
- Now Playing
White House in 'damage control mode' amid mounting questions about classified documents02:49
- UP NEXT
Younger generations now carry the 'burden' MLK Jr. once carried, Smithsonian secretary says05:26
Play All