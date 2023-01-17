IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Putin replaces war commander in 'desperation,' Stavridis says

    05:06

  • MTP Minute: Nixon predicts in 1988 what his presidency will be remembered for

    00:53

  • Failed GOP candidate arrested in shooting at homes of Democrats in Albuquerque

    10:05

  • Full Panel: White House beginning to ‘punch back for the first time’ over classified documents

    16:43
  • Now Playing

    White House in 'damage control mode' amid mounting questions about classified documents

    02:49
  • UP NEXT

    Younger generations now carry the 'burden' MLK Jr. once carried, Smithsonian secretary says

    05:26

  • Twitty: Russian military’s strategy is to ‘break the will of the Ukrainian people’

    04:40

  • California storm impacts will be felt for ‘6 months to a year,’ says county supervisor

    04:28

  • Clyburn: Reports of Biden's classified documents 'undercuts all of our credibility as Democrats'

    08:45

  • Rosenstein: Special counsel should talk to Biden directly about classified docs

    01:13

  • Flagmakers co-director ‘wanted to explore the anti-immigrant sentiment happening in the country’

    06:43

  • ‘I don’t endorse, personally, bitcoin being currency,’ House Republican says

    08:25

  • Full Panel: ‘The cycle is already beginning for 2024'

    09:05

  • ‘It happens’: National Security attorney discusses mishandled documents after people leave office

    05:19

  • Biden facing an ‘ugly, confrontational and brutal political climate,’ Chuck Todd says

    02:50

  • Youngkin insists he’s focused on Virginia amid 2024 speculation

    04:41

  • Recent West Coast storms are ‘epic in proportion,’ says Calif. Natural Resources sec.

    04:43

  • ‘Today is a brutal day to be behind the White House podium’: Full Panel

    09:43

  • House GOP governs by 'enabling extremism,' says Democrats' campaign chair

    07:09

  • Full Panel: New Biden classified documents ‘change the calculus … politically’ for Trump charges

    10:02

Meet the Press NOW

White House in 'damage control mode' amid mounting questions about classified documents

02:49

Questions and frustration about classified documents found in President Biden’s D.C. office and Delaware home are now the subject of a special counsel investigation.Jan. 17, 2023

  • Putin replaces war commander in 'desperation,' Stavridis says

    05:06

  • MTP Minute: Nixon predicts in 1988 what his presidency will be remembered for

    00:53

  • Failed GOP candidate arrested in shooting at homes of Democrats in Albuquerque

    10:05

  • Full Panel: White House beginning to ‘punch back for the first time’ over classified documents

    16:43
  • Now Playing

    White House in 'damage control mode' amid mounting questions about classified documents

    02:49
  • UP NEXT

    Younger generations now carry the 'burden' MLK Jr. once carried, Smithsonian secretary says

    05:26

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All