    'We know your hearts are broken': Biden pays respects to victims of Lewiston shooting

NBC News

'We know your hearts are broken': Biden pays respects to victims of Lewiston shooting

President Biden gave remarks to pay his respects to the victims of the Lewiston, Maine mass shooting. The president thanked first responders and offered his condolences to those impacted in the community.Nov. 3, 2023

    'We know your hearts are broken': Biden pays respects to victims of Lewiston shooting

Best of NBC News

