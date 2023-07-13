IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: Mother holding baby punched by police, backroom diplomacy goes public at NATO, and a deadly sinkhole re-opens in Florida

    Biden meets with Finnish President Niinistö in Helsinki

    03:36
    Biden meets with Turkish President Erdoğan at the NATO summit

    02:17

  • World leaders meet to discuss Ukraine’s NATO membership bid

    03:56

  • President Biden visits U.K. ahead of NATO summit in Lithuania

    04:57

  • Yellen says China talks were ‘direct’ and ‘productive’ as visit wraps

    01:38

  • California man arrested in deaths of three women in Mexico

    02:23

  • Texas woman hospitalized with infection after cosmetic procedure in Mexico

    05:09

  • July 4th marked hottest day ever recorded globally

    02:11

  • Twin refugees graduate high school in U.S. after fleeing war in Ukraine

    02:42

  • Understanding UFOs with Dr. Michio Kaku

    07:38

  • Titanic submersible’s apparent implosion being investigated

    03:37

  • Ukraine pleas for more U.S support in the air 

    03:54

  • Debris from missing Titanic submersible found, passengers presumed dead

    04:17

  • Coast Guard speaks on discovery of Titanic submersible debris

    01:35

  • Underwater noise heard amid search for submersible exploring Titanic wreckage

    04:17

  • Deep sea expert discusses search for Titanic submersible

    01:34

  • Surface search area for missing submersible double the size of Connecticut

    01:21

  • Urgent search for submersible exploring Titanic wreck as time ticks away

    03:52

  • China comments on ‘positive’ meeting with Blinken

    00:54

  • Video shows submersible similar to missing Titanic tourist vessel

    00:31

NBC News

Biden meets with Finnish President Niinistö in Helsinki

03:36

President Biden held a bilateral meeting with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö in Helsinki following a two-day NATO summit in Lithuania. Biden praised the U.S.’s partnership with Finland, saying the two countries are “stronger together.”July 13, 2023

