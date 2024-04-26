IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Blinken: Russia would struggle in Ukraine without China’s support
April 26, 202400:36
Secretary of State Blinken spoke in Beijing after a meeting with Chinese President Xi, which included talks on the war between Ukraine and Russia. Blinken stressed that Russia would be unable to succeed in Ukraine without China’s support.April 26, 2024

