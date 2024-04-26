IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Body of missing Iowa trucker found months after he disappeared
April 26, 202402:18
  • Now Playing

    Body of missing Iowa trucker found months after he disappeared

    02:18
  • UP NEXT

    Former National Enquirer publisher on stand for third day in Trump hush money trial

    02:29

  • New York appeals court overturns Weinstein rape conviction

    02:33

  • 74-year-old Ohio woman charged in bank robbery

    01:21

  • One student killed, one in custody after Texas school shooting

    01:59

  • Deathbed confession helps solve West Virginia cold case

    03:16

  • New York City man arrested in connection to random assaults on women

    01:20

  • Former National Enquirer publisher testifies about how he helped Trump

    02:32

  • 5 people, including 2 children, found dead in Oklahoma City home

    01:41

  • Election interference and witness credibility in focus during Trump opening statements

    03:40

  • Opening statements set to begin in Trump criminal trial

    02:16

  • Officials: No criminal charges in caught-on-camera case of black bear cubs pulled from tree

    02:09

  • Jurors and alternates seated in Trump trial as man sets himself on fire outside courthouse

    02:53

  • Apparent conspiracy theorist sets himself on fire outside of Trump trial

    02:01

  • Special report: Man sets himself on fire outside court as a jury is seated in Trump hush money trial

    13:28

  • California police officers charged in connection to 2021 death

    02:23

  • Neighbors heartbroken as more body parts belonging to Sade Robinson found

    01:41

  • Man accused of murdering four Idaho students releases updated alibi

    03:06

  • Maryland teenager arrested, charged with threatening mass violence

    01:32

NBC News Channel

Body of missing Iowa trucker found months after he disappeared

02:18

Authorities say they do not suspect foul play in the death of David Schultz after a farmhand discovered his remains in an Iowa field. KTIV's Connor Trett reports.April 26, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Body of missing Iowa trucker found months after he disappeared

    02:18
  • UP NEXT

    Former National Enquirer publisher on stand for third day in Trump hush money trial

    02:29

  • New York appeals court overturns Weinstein rape conviction

    02:33

  • 74-year-old Ohio woman charged in bank robbery

    01:21

  • One student killed, one in custody after Texas school shooting

    01:59

  • Deathbed confession helps solve West Virginia cold case

    03:16
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All