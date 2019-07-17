Chicago gun violence: how some teens are learning first responder skills to survive and save lives

Chicago gun violence: how some teens are learning first responder skills to survive and save lives13:46
Activism is helping the youth cope with violence in the South and West sides of Chicago. The youth-led anti-violence organization, Good Kids Mad City teaches teens how to act as first responders to gun violence that may happen right in front of them and at Future Ties, an after-school program in the housing complex where Michelle Obama grew up, kids as young as six years old are learning survival skills.