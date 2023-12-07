IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News

Christie calls Ramaswamy ‘obnoxious blowhard’ in heated GOP debate exchange

03:24

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy pointed fingers and raised their voices in a fiery exchange during the GOP presidential primary debate. Both presidential hopefuls called each other out for their lack of experience or knowledge.Dec. 7, 2023

