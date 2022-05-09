Climate change and drought forcing hard choices across California (Part 1)

Severe drought in California is creating major challenges for farmers in the state. Joe Del Bosque, who has operated his farm since 1985, says this year is one of the worst that he can recall. Water officials believe the past three years could end up as the driest in California’s history. At Lake Castaic near Los Angeles, Lester Holt witnesses the “dangerously low” water level – just 53 percent capacity. An official tells him that the measurements for the Sierra Nevada snowpack, critical for the state’s water supply, are “grim.”May 9, 2022