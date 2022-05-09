Climate change and drought forcing hard choices across California (Part 1)

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Extended interview: Trailblazing NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins (Part 1)

    02:31

  • Extended interview: Trailblazing NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins (Part 2)

    01:46

  • Living Legacy: Jackie Robinson's Lasting Impact on Baseball (Part 1)

    02:23

  • Living Legacy: Jackie Robinson's Lasting Impact on Baseball (Part 2)

    03:08

  • Ukrainian mountain community offers a moment of peace for families fleeing war (Part 1)

    05:36

  • Ukrainian mountain community offers a moment of peace for families fleeing war (Part 2)

    08:45

  • ‘It’s monumental’: Law students on Jackson’s historic Supreme Court confirmation (Part 1)

    02:42

  • ‘It’s monumental’: Law students on Jackson’s historic Supreme Court confirmation (Part 2)

    02:33

  • American Dreaming with José Díaz-Balart: Dr. Alfredo Quiñones-Hinojosa (Part 1)

    06:25

  • American Dreaming with José Díaz-Balart: Dr. Alfredo Quiñones-Hinojosa (Part 2)

    04:29

  • The past, present and future of Broadway (Part 1)

    04:28

  • The past, present and future of Broadway (Part 2)

    03:48

  • Are driverless trucks the future of shipping? Inside Waymo’s new test program (Part 1)

    02:13

  • Are driverless trucks the future of shipping? Inside Waymo’s new test program (Part 2)

    02:19

  • 150 Years of Yellowstone: The World’s First National Park (Part 1)

    02:20

  • 150 Years of Yellowstone: The World’s First National Park (Part 2)

    04:31

  • Writing History: The Writers Behind Iconic Presidential Speeches (Part 1)

    04:14

  • Writing History: The Writers Behind Iconic Presidential Speeches (Part 2)

    04:19

  • Elana Meyers Taylor on lessons learned from her son heading into the Winter Olympics (Part 1)

    06:58

  • Elana Meyers Taylor on lessons learned from her son heading into the Winter Olympics (Part 2)

    05:27

Nightly Films

Climate change and drought forcing hard choices across California (Part 1)

02:24

Severe drought in California is creating major challenges for farmers in the state. Joe Del Bosque, who has operated his farm since 1985, says this year is one of the worst that he can recall. Water officials believe the past three years could end up as the driest in California’s history. At Lake Castaic near Los Angeles, Lester Holt witnesses the “dangerously low” water level – just 53 percent capacity. An official tells him that the measurements for the Sierra Nevada snowpack, critical for the state’s water supply, are “grim.”May 9, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Extended interview: Trailblazing NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins (Part 1)

    02:31

  • Extended interview: Trailblazing NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins (Part 2)

    01:46

  • Living Legacy: Jackie Robinson's Lasting Impact on Baseball (Part 1)

    02:23

  • Living Legacy: Jackie Robinson's Lasting Impact on Baseball (Part 2)

    03:08

  • Ukrainian mountain community offers a moment of peace for families fleeing war (Part 1)

    05:36

  • Ukrainian mountain community offers a moment of peace for families fleeing war (Part 2)

    08:45

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All