Climate change and drought forcing hard choices across California (Part 1)

- UP NEXT
Extended interview: Trailblazing NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins (Part 1)02:31
Extended interview: Trailblazing NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins (Part 2)01:46
Living Legacy: Jackie Robinson's Lasting Impact on Baseball (Part 1)02:23
Living Legacy: Jackie Robinson's Lasting Impact on Baseball (Part 2)03:08
Ukrainian mountain community offers a moment of peace for families fleeing war (Part 1)05:36
Ukrainian mountain community offers a moment of peace for families fleeing war (Part 2)08:45
‘It’s monumental’: Law students on Jackson’s historic Supreme Court confirmation (Part 1)02:42
‘It’s monumental’: Law students on Jackson’s historic Supreme Court confirmation (Part 2)02:33
American Dreaming with José Díaz-Balart: Dr. Alfredo Quiñones-Hinojosa (Part 1)06:25
American Dreaming with José Díaz-Balart: Dr. Alfredo Quiñones-Hinojosa (Part 2)04:29
The past, present and future of Broadway (Part 1)04:28
The past, present and future of Broadway (Part 2)03:48
Are driverless trucks the future of shipping? Inside Waymo’s new test program (Part 1)02:13
Are driverless trucks the future of shipping? Inside Waymo’s new test program (Part 2)02:19
150 Years of Yellowstone: The World’s First National Park (Part 1)02:20
150 Years of Yellowstone: The World’s First National Park (Part 2)04:31
Writing History: The Writers Behind Iconic Presidential Speeches (Part 1)04:14
Writing History: The Writers Behind Iconic Presidential Speeches (Part 2)04:19
Elana Meyers Taylor on lessons learned from her son heading into the Winter Olympics (Part 1)06:58
Elana Meyers Taylor on lessons learned from her son heading into the Winter Olympics (Part 2)05:27
- UP NEXT
Extended interview: Trailblazing NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins (Part 1)02:31
Extended interview: Trailblazing NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins (Part 2)01:46
Living Legacy: Jackie Robinson's Lasting Impact on Baseball (Part 1)02:23
Living Legacy: Jackie Robinson's Lasting Impact on Baseball (Part 2)03:08
Ukrainian mountain community offers a moment of peace for families fleeing war (Part 1)05:36
Ukrainian mountain community offers a moment of peace for families fleeing war (Part 2)08:45
Play All